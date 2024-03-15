Side Hustle Sliders 5301 Buckeystown Pike
P.M. Menu
- Hustle Classic Burger$13.00
2 classic patty sliders with cheese and topped with our signature "Hustle Sauce" and two perfectly placed pickles.
- Side Chick(en) Sandwich$13.00
2 crispy chicken sliders with old bay mayo and a crunchy pickle.
- Louisiana Shrimp Po'-Boy$15.00
2 traditional New Orleans style battered and fried shrimp sliders with lettuce, tomato, and tangy remoulade.
- Fried Jambalaya Balls$9.00
Jeremy's classic New Orleans deep fried jambalaya with chicken and andouille. You. Are. Welcome.
- Tater Tots$4.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
(410) 707-0053
Open now • Closes at 11:45PM