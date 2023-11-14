Side Project Brewing - The Brewery
- Parfait #6 (16oz Single Can)$20.00
16oz Single Can- A blend of Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout & Imperial Stout finished on Vanilla Beans, Cocoa Nibs, and Strawberries. 13% ABV
- Pep Pep$7.00
- Grisette - 10 Year$7.00
- Backpack Fashion Show DIPA$8.00
- Content Moderator$7.00
- Maplewood's Best$7.00
- Juice Grove$7.00
- Ludwig$7.00
- Zomer$8.00
- Table Nouveau$7.00
- a la Table Blend #3$7.00
- LOAM : Vidal Blanc$9.00
- La Belle Fleur: Mango & Tangerine$9.00
5oz Pour
Merchandise
Accessories
- Flyer$3.00
- Sunglasses$4.00
Clear sunglasses with mirror lenses Blue mirror tinted lenses UV 400 Protection
- Tin Tacker$20.00
Side Project circle tin tacker Black & white embossed metal tin tacker 12" in diamenter Two 3/16" holes for mounting Manufactured from recycled aluminum
- Bandana$8.00
- Dog Collar$10.00
- Dog Leash$15.00
- Socks$14.00
Apparel
- Nike Light Bulb Polo$65.00
Side Project light bulb logo on Nike Dri-FIT Micro Pique 2.0 Pocket Polo White embroidery on navy shirt Left pocket Nike swoosh symbol on left sleeve
- Flannel Long Sleeve Button Up
Side Project flannel long sleeve button up Classic fit style 100% cotton in navy blue Medium weight Woven labels on pocket, inside seam and nape of neck Open pointed left pocket Brown horn buttons
- Blend #1 Infant Onesie$18.00
Side Project Circle Light Bulb Logo on Rabbit Skins Short Sleeve Onesie White screen print on butter yellow onesie Three snap closure 100% cotton
- Tie-dye Toddler T-Shirt$20.00+
Side Project circle logo on Tie-dye t-shirt White screen print on zen rainbow t-shirt 100% cotton
- Bubble Youth T-Shirt$20.00
Side Project Bubble Logo on LAT Unisex Fine Jersey T-Shirt Blue, melon & purple screen print on granite heather t-shirt 100% combed ring-spun cotton
- Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie$45.00
Side Project circle logo on unisex Bella + Canvas full zip-up hoodie Dark blue and grey circle logo screen print on right chest Dark blue, teal and grey circle bulb logo screen print on back 50% Poly, 25% Airlume Combed and Ring-spun Cotton, 25% Rayon
- Patch Crewneck$35.00
Side Project circle patch on unisex Independent crewneck Red, white, navy and golden yellow woven patch sewn on left chest Mid-weight 80/20 cotton/poly blend Fleece inner
- Shared Zip-Up Hoodie$30.00
Shared logo on unisex Bella + Canvas zip-up hoodie White screen print on royal blue Fleece inner Cotton/Polyester blend
- 10 Year Shirt$20.00
- Circle Logo - Atlantic Green$25.00
Side Project circle logo on unisex Bella + Canvas t-shirt Grey screen print with white lightbulb 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
- Maplewood's Best Logo - Vintage White$20.00
Shared Maplewood's Best logo on unisex Bella + Canvas triblend t-shirt Three color screen print on vintage white t-shirt Maple leaf logo on left chest Retro Maplewood's Best logo on back We recommend washing on cold inside out and hanging to dry.
- Parfait Logo - Teal$15.00
Shared Parfait logo on unisex Bella + Canvas triblend t-shirt Sea green screen print on deep teal shirt "BY SPB" screen print on back left shoulder
- Script Logo - Black$20.00
Side Project Logo on Gildan DryBlend t-shirt White screen print on solid black t-shirt 50/50 cotton/polyester blend Moisture-wicking
- Script Logo - Deep Heather Teal$25.00
Side Project Logo on unisex Bella + Canvas sueded t-shirt Dark blue screen print on heather deep teal t-shirt Light bulb screen print on nape of neck
- Script Logo - Lavender$25.00
Side Project Logo on unisex Bella + Canvas t-shirt Dark purple screen print on lavender t-shirt Light bulb screen print on nape of neck 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
- Soccer Logo - Navy$25.00
Shared soccer logo on unisex Gildan DryBlend t-shirt Our ode to the St. Louis City SC Red and white logo on dark navy Can logo on sleeve 50% cotton/50% polyester
Drinkware
- Chameleon Cup$8.00
Shared lightweight plastic tumbler 24 oz Capacity Push-on lid with straw opening Includes 9-3/8" Straw Cup changes color when exposed to ice cold liquid All parts BPA free
- 16oz. Nalgene$10.00
Shared Logo Nalgene 16oz. capacity BPA, BPS and Phthalate Free Available in Clementine and Smoke Grey
- Shared CSV Miir Mug$15.00
- MJK Taster$15.00
- Sterling Whiskey Taster$20.00
- Glencarin$15.00