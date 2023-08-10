Starters

Beer Cheese Dip

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

hand cut chips with home made salsa or queso

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Jerry Nacho

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Nachos

$11.00

Philly Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$9.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Hand cut seasoned fries

Truffle Parmesan

$7.00

Wings

$12.00

6 wings

Sweat Shirt

$60.00Out of stock

Seasoned Baguetts

$2.00

Small Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Event Charcuterie Board

$75.00

Event Tenders

$100.00

Event Mac N Cheese

$100.00

Event Salad

$75.00

Skinny Fries

$5.00

Salads

Caesar

$8.00

fresh chopped romaine, red onion, tomato,parmasean with housemade cesar dressing and toasted baguette

Chef Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens , red onion, strawberry, crumbled blue cheese with a balsamic vinegarette

Hand Helds

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

hand batter and fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. served with sesoned fries also get the spicy chicken

BLT

$11.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

7 oz steak burger blend comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion served with seasoned fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pappadew Burger

$14.00

7 oz steak blend comes with applewood smoked bacon, arrugala, carmalized onion and cheddar cheese. served with seasoned fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Roasted Beet Burger

$13.00

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato with a peppered balsamic aoli

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

red sauce, cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Margerita Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, tomato, fresh mozz garnished with fresh juliened basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, hand cut peperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

red sauce, mozz, hand cut peperoni

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, sharp cheddar, red onion, banana peppers

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

New York Strip

$31.00Out of stock

Pork Chops

$25.00

Salmon

$26.00

Sides

Brussels & Peppadews

$4.00

Extra Pretzel Rods

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Parmesan Risotto

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Roasted Asparagus

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Chef Salad

$4.00

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side Mac

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Soup O Day

$4.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Food

HH Beer Cheese Dip

$7.00

HH Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

HH Charcuterie Board

$21.00

HH Chicken Tenders

$9.00

HH Chicken Wings

$11.00

HH Quesadilla

$6.00

HH Nachos

$8.00

HH Philly Style Quesadilla

$11.00

HH Seasoned Fries

$3.00

HH Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.00

HH Small Charcuterie Board

$10.00