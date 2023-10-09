Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor

$4.50

Our gluten-friendly flavor changes weekly! October 2nd — Huckleberry October 9th — Butter & Salt October 16th —Triple Chocolate October 23rd — Celebration Cake October 30th — Old Fashion November 6th — Huckleberry November 13th — Butter & Salt November 20th — Triple Chocolate November 27th — Celebration Cake December 4th — Huckleberry December 11th — Butter & Salt December 18th — Triple Chocolate December 25th — Celebration Cake Please note we are NOT a gluten-free facility. While our gluten-friendly flavors are made with gluten-free ingredients, they are prepared in the same workspace and fryers as our regular doughnuts. **Some of our doughnuts use almond flour or are made in facilities where cross-contamination may exist. Please email info@sidecardoughnuts.com if you have further questions.