Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee 005 Fairfax
Doughnuts
*Huckleberry
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Butter & Salt
Vanilla bean cake doughnut with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Old Fashion
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
Celebration Cake
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
*Maple Bacon
Raised doughnut topped with pure Vermont Maple Syrup glaze and crispy, all-natural bacon.
*Vanilla Bean Glazed
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
*Choc-A-Lot
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor
Our gluten-friendly flavor changes weekly! October 2nd — Huckleberry October 9th — Butter & Salt October 16th —Triple Chocolate October 23rd — Celebration Cake October 30th — Old Fashion November 6th — Huckleberry November 13th — Butter & Salt November 20th — Triple Chocolate November 27th — Celebration Cake December 4th — Huckleberry December 11th — Butter & Salt December 18th — Triple Chocolate December 25th — Celebration Cake Please note we are NOT a gluten-free facility. While our gluten-friendly flavors are made with gluten-free ingredients, they are prepared in the same workspace and fryers as our regular doughnuts. **Some of our doughnuts use almond flour or are made in facilities where cross-contamination may exist. Please email info@sidecardoughnuts.com if you have further questions.
Coffee Drinks
12 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend
Our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.
16 oz Sidecar Vintage Blend
Americano
We are proud to serve Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick espresso - a smooth, balanced blend, comprised of seasonal washed and natural coffees.
Espresso
Latte
Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!
Cappuccino
Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!
Caramel Latte
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Vanilla Latte
Available hot or over ice, and featuring our house made vanilla extract, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. We love this one made with oat milk!
Black Onyx Mocha
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
Sidecar Cold Brew
On draft! Our very own, rich and delicious cold brew coffee is sourced and roasted by our friends at Common Room Roasters.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
Coffee Carafe
96oz. Filled with our very own signature blend drip coffee, composed of two high-grade specialty coffees from Colombia & Brazil. With notes of dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a hint of smoke, ours is the classic cup of Joe you're after! Sourced and roasted exclusively by Common Room Roasters.
Other Drinks
Chai Latte
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
Hot Chocolate
Rich, dark and creamy, and made with with premium Valrhona Guanaja chocolate; topped with fresh whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.
Tea
We offer a selection of fine teas - herbal, black, you name it! - available hot or iced.
Matcha Tea
Organic Tenzo Matcha, made with 100% green tea; available as is or as a latte made with premium milk.
Matcha Latte
