Side Chick
SANDWICHES
- Main Chick$7.99
Crispy chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce".
- Hell-A-Hot Chick$8.99
Buffalo crispy chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with blue cheese.
- Hot Cheeto$8.99
Crispy chick, lettuce, banana peppers, topped with "Cheetos" and dressed with our "Creamy Cheese Sauce".
- Dot$8.99
Crispy chick, turkey bacon bits and scallions waffle, drizzled with maple syrup.
- Hot Bird$8.99
Cajun grilled chick, jalapeño, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato and dressed with jalapeño ranch.
- Wifey Found Out$8.99
Spiciest crispy chick, lettuce, pickled onion, pickles and dressed with our "Hottest Spicy Diablo Sauce".
- Sweet Love$9.99
Fried chick patty, lettuce, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cabbage mixed with sweet chili.
- Chickie Chickie$9.99
Crispy chick, coleslaw and dressed with our "Side Chick pink sauce".
- The Queen C$11.99
Double crispy chicks, tomato, lettuce and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".
- Mac Daddy$11.99
Fried chick patty topped with Mac & cheese, bacon, pickles and dressed with BBQ sauce.
- Fisherman Sandwich$9.99
Fried haddock, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressed with tartar sauce.
- Friendly Burger$8.99
Beef burger, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".
- Double Trouble$9.99
Double beef burgers, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".
- Columbia$8.99
Crispy chick, white American cheese, turkey bacon, topped with crispy onion strips and dressed with "Keep It Secret BBQ".
SUBS
- Sunshine Chick$10.99
Grilled chick, white American cheese, onion, pepper, mushroom and dressed with mayo.
- Chicksub$10.99
Grilled chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce"
- Bacon On A Chick$10.99
Crispy chick, turkey bacon, lettuce, fried onion and dressed with "Kickin' Ranch".
- TNT Flavor On A Chick$10.99
Crispy chick, American cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato and dressed with TNT sauce.
- Mansub$10.99
A Philly cheese steak, sautéed onions & peppers, dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce", topped with a creamy cheese sauce.
- New And Improved$10.99
Steak with white American cheese, pickled onions, tomato, lettuce, and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce".
- Fisherman$11.99
Fried haddock, lettuce, tomato and dressed with tartar sauce.
- Poboy$10.99
Freshly breaded shrimps, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick Pink Sauce".
- Regular Fries$3.99+
- Spicy Fries$5.99
- Cheese Fries$4.99+
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.99
- Rice$4.99+
- Mashed Potato$4.99+Out of stock
- Coleslaw$5.99
- Tater Tots$5.99
- Fried Mushroom$5.99
- Fried Pickles$5.99
- Tostones$5.99
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Fried Zucchini$5.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
- Battered Cheese Curds$6.99Out of stock
- Potato Wedges$6.99
- Life-Changing Cauliflower$6.99
- Jalapeño In A Blanket$9.99
Jalapeños filled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Grilled Bacon.
SIDE CHICK DINNERS
- Mixed Chicks Dinner$10.99+
All dinners served with fries or rice.
- Wing Them Dinner$10.99+
All dinners served with fries or rice and dressed with your choice of sauce or dip.
- Chick Lickin' Fingers Dinner$12.99+
Served with fries or rice and dressed with your choice of sauce or dip.
- Poppin' Side Chick$13.99
French fries, topped with chick pops, turkey bacon bits, scallions, sesame seeds, dressed with creamy cheese sauce and your choice of dressing.
- Chick Bowl$13.99+
Grilled chick served in a bowl of rice with beans and salad, including your choice of dressing.
- Rich Mac$13.99
Mac & Cheese topped with turkey bacon bits and crispy chick, scallions, sesame seeds and dressed with our "Kickin' Ranch".
SIDE CHICK SALADOLOGY
- Low & Slow Garden$7.99+
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and dressed with your choice of dressing.
- Fattoush Side Chick Salad$7.99+
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, radishes, green peppers, fresh herbs, toasted pieces of khubz, sumac and dressed with pomegranate molasses.
- I Am Caesar Salad$7.99+
Lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and dressed with caesar dressing.