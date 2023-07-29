Jerry Craft Event

Order a Book

NEW KID by Jerry Craft (P)

$12.99
CLASS ACT by Jerry Craft (P)

$12.99
SCHOOL TRIP by Jerry Craft

$14.99

Coffee Bar

Coffee and Espresso

Latte

$5.00+
Coffee/Pour Over 16 oz

$4.00
Brewed Coffee (until 11 a.m.)

$3.25+
Americano (Black Cat Espresso & Water)

$3.25+
Macchiato (Espresso with dash of steamed milk)

$3.75+
Cappuccino

$4.20+
Cortado (Espresso & Steamed Milk) 6 oz

$4.00
Cafe au lait (16 oz coffee & steamed milk)

$4.50
Mocha (Chocolate Latte)

$5.50+
Espresso (Classic Black Cat Espresso Double Shot)

$3.25+
Cold Brew

$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+
Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Chai Latte

$5.00+
Winnie the Pooh Latte (real honey, 2 brown sugar syrup, cinnamon on top)

$5.75+
Maple Pecan Latte (3 maple pancake, 1 toffee nut)

$5.50+
Mountain Mist Latte (Lavender, Hazelnut, Cinnamon)

$5.00+
Wedding Cake Latte (2 almond 2 vanilla)

$5.50+
Charlie and the Fire Factory Latte (Latte with Chocolate and Cayenne Pepper)

$6.00+
French Toast Latte

$5.50+
S'mores Latte

$5.00+
Turtle latte (1 Caramel, 1 Toffeenut, 1/2 scoop Mocha)

$5.50+
Rosebud Matcha Latte

$6.00+
Apple Pie Chai (1.5 apple, 1.5 spiced brown sugar)

$5.50+
Burnt Marshmallow Macchiato

$4.70+

Tea

Iced Tea of the Day

$3.00
London Fog (Black tea & steamed milk w 2 vanilla syrup)

$5.00
Loose Leaf Tea (Open for Loose Leaf Tea Options)

$3.75+

Water and Juice

Lemonade

$2.50+

Lemonade may be strawberry flavored or regular depending on availability.

Boxed Water

$3.50
La Croix - Any Flavor

$1.50

Flavor avalibility varies; please let us know what flavor you'd like when you pickup your order.

Smoothie

Greenie Smoothie

$7.00

Matcha Smoothie

$8.00

Tropical Fruit Smoothie (Strawberry, Banana, Mango)

$7.00

PB & J Smoothie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Milk

Oat Milk

$2.25
Plain Milk

$1.75
Steamer

$2.00

Baked Goods

Muffins

Muffin--Chocolate Muffin

$5.50
Muffin--Blueberry Muffin

$5.50
Muffin--Gluten Free Muffin

$5.00

Scones

Strawberry Scone

$5.50Out of stock
Cheddar Bacon Chive Scone

$4.50
Blueberry Lemon Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00
Pecan Roll

$6.00

Quiche

Quiche (Bacon)

$6.50
Quiche (Veggie)

$6.50Out of stock
Quiche (Ham)

$6.50Out of stock

Bars

Strawberry Rhubarb Bar

$5.00Out of stock
Lemon Bar

$5.00
Pumpkin Bars

$5.00

Cookies

Buttercream Cookie

$5.00

Frosting design will change day to day!

Confetti Cookie

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Kolaches

Strawberry Rhubarb Kolache

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry Kolache

$3.75Out of stock

Mixed Berry Kolache

$3.75Out of stock

Featured Books

Book Club

DON’T FORGET THE GIRL by Rebecca McKanna

$16.99
THE HEADMASTER ‘S LIST by Melissa de la Cruz

$19.99
BIG SWISS by Jen Beagin

$27.00
HOMEBODIES by Tembe Denton-Hurst (h)

$30.00

Events

OUT OF CHARACTER by Jenna Miller (Preorder)

$17.99
THOSE PINK MOUNTAIN NIGHTS by Jen Ferguson (Preorder)

$19.99
TRICERATOPS FOLLOWS IT'S HERD by Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia

$16.99