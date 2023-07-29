Sidekick Coffee & Books 1310 1/2 Melrose Ave.
Jerry Craft Event
Order a Book
Coffee Bar
Coffee and Espresso
Latte
$5.00+
Coffee/Pour Over 16 oz
$4.00
Brewed Coffee (until 11 a.m.)
$3.25+
Americano (Black Cat Espresso & Water)
$3.25+
Macchiato (Espresso with dash of steamed milk)
$3.75+
Cappuccino
$4.20+
Cortado (Espresso & Steamed Milk) 6 oz
$4.00
Cafe au lait (16 oz coffee & steamed milk)
$4.50
Mocha (Chocolate Latte)
$5.50+
Espresso (Classic Black Cat Espresso Double Shot)
$3.25+
Cold Brew
$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew
$5.25+
Matcha Latte
$5.00+
Chai Latte
$5.00+
Winnie the Pooh Latte (real honey, 2 brown sugar syrup, cinnamon on top)
$5.75+
Maple Pecan Latte (3 maple pancake, 1 toffee nut)
$5.50+
Mountain Mist Latte (Lavender, Hazelnut, Cinnamon)
$5.00+
Wedding Cake Latte (2 almond 2 vanilla)
$5.50+
Charlie and the Fire Factory Latte (Latte with Chocolate and Cayenne Pepper)
$6.00+
French Toast Latte
$5.50+
S'mores Latte
$5.00+
Turtle latte (1 Caramel, 1 Toffeenut, 1/2 scoop Mocha)
$5.50+
Rosebud Matcha Latte
$6.00+
Apple Pie Chai (1.5 apple, 1.5 spiced brown sugar)
$5.50+
Burnt Marshmallow Macchiato
$4.70+
Tea
Water and Juice
Smoothie
Hot Cocoa
Baked Goods
Scones
Cookies
Brownie
Kolaches
Featured Books
Book Club
Sidekick Coffee & Books Location and Ordering Hours
(319) 212-8259
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7:30AM