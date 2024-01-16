Sidelines Grille - Jasper Sidelines Jasper
'IN-HOUSE FOOD MENUS'
'ORIGINAL WINGS'
- '6 Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '10 Wings'$14.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '16 Wings'$18.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '25 Wings'$27.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '50 Wings'$54.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- '100 Wings'$108.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
'BONELESS WINGS'
- '6 Boneless Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '10 Boneless Wings'$14.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '16 Boneless wings'$18.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '25 Boneless Wings'$27.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'STARTERS'
- 'Buffalo Shrimp'$15.00
Breaded Popcorn Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce & garnished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Chives. Served with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- 'Mac-Jack Bites'$11.00
White Cheddar-jack Mac & Cheese breaded & fried. Served with Marinara Sauce.
- 'Spin Art Dip'$10.00
Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip served with Corn Tortilla Chips & Flour Tortillas.
- 'Fried Green Beans App'$10.00
Crisp, Onion flavor battered Green Bean Fry. Suggested served with Chipotle Ranch.
- 'Potato Skins'$10.00
- 'SW Egg Rolls'$10.00
- 'Sidelines Sampler'$17.00
Buffalo Wings + Garlic Cheese Curds + Chicken Fingers + Pretzel Bites. Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, Queso & Marinara Sauce.
- 'Garlic Cheese Curds'$10.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds breaded with Garlic & Spices & fried golden brown. Served with Marinara Dippin' Sauce.
- 'Messy Bacon Kettle Chips'$10.00
House-made Potato Chips covered with Cheddar-Jack + Queso Cheese + Bacon + Jalapenos + Green Onions.
- 'Pretzel Bites'$10.00
Buttered & Salted Soft Pretzel Bites served with Queso & Beer Cheese Dip.
- 'Mozzarella Sticks'$10.00
Battered Mozzarella Cheese fried golden brown & served with house-made Marinara Sauce.
- 'Queso Dip'$9.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
- 'Fried Pickles'$9.00
Clausen Garlic Pickle Chips hand battered & deep fried golden brown. Served with Spicy Ranch.
- 'Chips & Salsa'$7.00
'SMASH! BURGERS'
- 'Bacon Jam Pimento Burger'$14.00
Two Beef Smash Patties smothered with melted Pimento Cheese & Habanero Bacon Jam spread on a Brioche Roll.
- 'Irresponsible Burger'$17.00
Triple! 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with loads American Cheese & loads Bacon. Served on a buttered Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles are optional.
- "Patty Melt"$13.00
Two Smash Patties + Melted Swiss + Grilled Onions + 1000 Island on Grilled Marble Rye.
- 'The American'$13.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with American Cheese, Bacon & a Fried Egg over easy. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'The Cowboy'$14.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar-jack, Fried Onions & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Swiss Mushroom'$12.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties topped with Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms. Served on a Brioche Roll with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Tennessee Whiskey'$14.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with Tennessee Whisky BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Pepper-jack Cheese & Fried Onions. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Big Papa'$13.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties topped with Fat Daddy Sauce, American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'SOUPS & SALADS'
- 'Loaded Wedge'$14.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken + Bacon Bits + Grape Tomato + Chopped Red Onion + Egg + Bleu Crumbles over Wedged Iceberg Lettuce. Served with Ranch Dressing.
- 'House Salad'$6.00
Mixed Salad Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
- 'Caesar Salad'$6.00
Chopped Romaine & thick Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Shredded Parmesan. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
- 'Iceberg Wedge Salad'$7.00
Wedged Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion & Bleu Cheese Crumbles drizzled with Ranch Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
- 'Fiesta Chicken Salad'$15.00
Sliced Blackened Chicken + Cheddar-jack + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Fresh Avocado + Diced Tomato + Fresh Jalapeno + Shaved Tortilla over Mixed Greens. Suggested served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- 'California Chicken Salad'$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced & served over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Candied Walnuts + Dried Cranberries + Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Your Choice of Dressing.
- 'The Cobb Salad'$14.00
Choose Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken Breast over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Chopped Bacon + Diced Tomato + Sliced Egg + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Fresh Guacamole. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
- 'Steakhouse Salad'$15.00
Chargrilled Steak over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Chopped Bacon + Fried Onions. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
- 'CUP Chicken Noodle'$5.00
- 'BOWL Chicken Noodle'$6.00
- 'Sidelines Chili Cup'$5.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
- "Sidelines Chili Bowl'$6.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
- 'Loaded Potato Soup Cup'$5.00
House-made with Potatoes, Cream & Spices & topped with Cheddar-jack, Chopped Bacon & Chives.
- 'Loaded Potato Soup Bowl'$6.00
House-made with Potatoes, Cream & Spices & topped with Cheddar-jack, Chopped Bacon & Chives.
- ‘CUP of Red Pepper Bisque’$5.00
- ‘BOWL of Red Pepper Bisque’$6.00
'DINNERS'
- 'Country Fried Steak'$18.00
Hand Breaded with Panko & Spices. Deep Fried Golden Brown & topped with Sawmill Pepper Gravy. Served over Mashed Potatoes.
- 'Lola's Meatloaf'$17.00
It's back & it's HUGE! 1 Pound serving of the Classic Lola's Meatloaf. Topped with Brown Gravy & served over Mashed Potatoes.
- 'Spin Art Smothered Chicken'$17.00
Grilled Chicken covered with Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Sauce topped with Crispy Fried Onions.
- 'Ribeye Steak'$24.50
12oz Choice Angus Beef chargrilled with Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Chicken Finger Dinner'$15.00
Generous serving of crispy, hand breaded Tenderloins with choice of Dippin' Sauce. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Paleo Grilled Chicken'$14.00
Boneless, skinless Chicken Breast chargrilled with Olive Oil, Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper & sliced into strips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo'$15.00
Penne Pasta tossed with Steamed Broccoli & Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Sliced Grilled Chicken & Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
- 'Atlantic Salmon'$17.00
Fresh Salmon fished from sustainable waters by Halperns' Fishery. Carved in-house & marinated with our own Bourbon Sesame. Served with choice of any 2 Side Items.
- 'Fish & Chips'$14.00
Mild, White Fish hand breaded & fried. Served with house-made Potato Chips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Smothered Chopped Steak'$16.00
Angus Ground Beef Chargrilled & smothered with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Brown Gravy. Choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Louisiana Penne Pasta'$15.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Cream Sauce, Andouille Sausage & Louisiana Spiced Chicken topped with Tomato & Chives.
- 'Cajun Shrimp Dinner'$17.00
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp sautéed in Cajun Butter with Louisiana Spices & served over Jasmine Rice. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Penne Alfredo Pasta'$10.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Alfredo Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
- 'Penne Marinara Pasta'$10.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
'TEX-MEX'
- 'Pork Taco'$13.00
Pulled Pork + Honey BBQ Sauce + Sweet Slaw + Crispy Fried Onions in Flour Tortillas. Served with Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
- 'Santa Fe Chicken'$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast + Cheddar-jack + Pico + Shaved Tortilla. Served over Black Beans & Jasmine Rice. Black Beans & Rice may be substituted for other side items.
- 'Street Tacos'$12.00
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
- 'Sizzlin' Fajitas'$15.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Combination of any 2. Served over a bed of Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack, Jasmine Rice & Flour Tortillas.
- 'Quesadilla'$10.00
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Veggie (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Broccoli). Steak, Shrimp, or Barbacoa additional charge. Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese + Selected Protein + Shaved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
- 'Chicken Nachos'$12.00
Tex-Mex Seasoned Chicken over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
- 'Chili Nachos'$12.00
2 Bean, Ground Beef Chili over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
- 'Beef Nachos'$12.00
- 'Steak Nachos'$13.00
- 'Cheese Nachos'$10.00
'HANDHELDS'
- 'Pimento B.L. Cheese'$13.00
Smoked Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Pimento Cheese in Grilled Ciabatta Bread served with Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Dipping Soup.
- 'Chicken Salad-Melt'$13.00
House-made Chicken Salad + Lettuce + Tomato + Melted White American Cheese in Grilled Sourdough Bread.
- 'Chipotle Chicken Naan'$13.00
Grilled Chicken + Cheddar-jack + Pico + Chipotle Ranch in Grilled Naan Bread.
- 'California Club'$13.00
Grilled Chicken + Pepper-jack Cheese + Avocado Aioli + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Fresh Avocado on Grilled Ciabatta.
- 'Buffalo Chicken Sandwich'$12.50
Tender Chicken Breast served Grilled or Fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Chicken Sandwich'$12.50
Tender Chicken Breast Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Chicken Philly'$14.00
Chopped & flat-grilled White Meat Chicken with Onions & Mushrooms. Served in a Hoagie with White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Cuban'$13.00
House-Roasted Pulled Pork + Ham + Swiss Cheese + Spicy Mustard + Pickles on grilled & pressed Ciabatta Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Honey Mac Chicken'$14.00
Hand breaded Chicken Breast drizzled with Honey & topped with House-made Mac & Cheese. Served on a Brioche Roll. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Prime Rib Dip'$15.00
Sliced Prime Rib in a toasted Hoagie with melted Swiss Cheese & Au Jus Sauce. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Steak Philly'$14.00
Certified Angus Beef shaved thin & grilled with Onions & Mushrooms. Served in a Hoagie with White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'The Club Sandwich'$12.00
Ham, Turkey & Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American & Swiss on grilled Sourdough Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'The Reuben'$12.00
Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'$12.50
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Ultimate Chicken Caesar Wrap'$12.50
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Romaine Lettuce + Parmesan Cheese + Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Ultimate Chicken Wrap'$12.50
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'SIDES'
- 'Fried Green Beans'$4.00
Crisp, Onion flavor battered Green Bean Fry.
- 'Black Beans'$4.00
House-made Black Beans with Onions & Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Seasoning & Spices.
- 'French Fries'$3.00
- 'Tater Tots'$3.00
- 'House-made Chips'$3.00
- 'Pasta Salad'$3.00
- 'Coleslaw'$3.00
- 'Brussel Sprouts'$4.00
Fried & drizzled with Honey & Sea Salt.
- 'Regular Mashed Potatoes'$4.00
Topped with Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions & Sour Cream.
- 'Mac & Cheese'$4.00
- 'Jasmine Rice'$4.00
- 'Steamed Broccoli'$4.00
- 'Green Bean Almondine'$4.00
Sauteed with Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, & Slivered Almonds.
- 'Onion Rings'$4.00
- 'Sweet Potato Fries'$4.00
- 'SIDE Pico'$3.00
- 'SIDE Sliced Orange'$4.00
- 'SIDE Celery & Carrots'$3.00
- 'SIDE Celery'$3.00
- 'SIDE Carrots'$3.00
- 'SIDE 1 Dinner Bread'$1.50
- 'SIDE Buffalo Sauce'
- 'SIDE Dressing'
- 'SIDE Sauce'
'ADD-ONS'
- 'ADD 1 Fresh Avocado Half'$3.00
- 'ADD 2 Bacon Strips'$1.50
- 'ADD 2 Flour Tortillas'$2.50
- 'ADD 2oz Guacamole'$2.00
- 'ADD 4oz Alfredo'$3.00
- 'ADD 4oz Marinara'$3.00
- 'ADD 4oz Queso'$3.00
- 'ADD 5 Shrimp'$6.00
- 'ADD 8 Shrimp'$8.00
- 'ADD Andouille Sausage'$5.00
- 'ADD Boiled Egg'$1.50
- 'ADD Brown Gravy'$1.00
- 'ADD Ched/Jack Chz'$0.50
- 'ADD Chicken Breast'$6.00
- 'ADD Fish'$7.00
- 'ADD Pepper/Jack'$0.50
- 'ADD Salmon'$7.00
- 'ADD Steak'$7.00
- 'ADD Swiss'$0.50
- 'ADD White American'$0.50
- 'ADD Yellow American'$0.50
- ‘ADD 2oz Queso’$1.75
- 'ADD 2oz Bacon Jam'$3.00
'KIDS MENU SIDELINES WEB'
- "Kids Chicken Fingers"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
- "Kids Corn Dog"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
- "Kids Grilled Cheese"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
- "Kids Mac & Cheese"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
- "Kids Quesadilla"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
- "Kids Burger"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
- "Kids Buffalo Chicken Nuggets"$7.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
'DESSERTS'
'BEVERAGES'
'Bottled Beer'
- 'Bud Light'$4.00
- 'Bud Lt Lime'$4.00
- 'Budweiser 0.0'$4.00
- 'Budweiser'$4.00
- 'Coors Lt'$4.00
- 'Corona Lt'$5.00
- 'Corona'$5.00
- 'Dos Equis Amber'$5.00
- 'Dos Equis Lag'$5.00
- 'Heineken 0.0'$5.00
- 'Heineken Lt'$5.00
- 'Heineken'$5.00
- 'Lite'$4.00
- 'Mich Ultra'$4.00
- 'Modelo Bottle'$5.00
- 'Red Stripe'$5.00
- 'Sam Adams'$5.00
- 'Sam Seasonal'$5.00
- 'Sierra Pale'$5.00
- 'Smirn Ice'$5.00
- 'Stella'$5.00
- 'Yuengling'$4.00
- ‘Rolling Rock’$5.00
'Wine'
- 'Bottle RM Chard'$9.00
- 'Bottle KJ Chard'$15.50
- 'Bottle RM Pinot Grigio'$9.00
- 'Bottle Ecco Domani P Grigio'$13.50
- 'Bottle House Zin'$9.00
- 'Bottle STE Mich Riesling'$13.50
- 'Bottle Mat Sauv Bl'$13.50
- 'Bottle La Crema Chard'$17.50
- 'Bottle RM Cab'$9.00
- 'Bottle House Merlot'$9.00
- 'Bottle 14 Hands Cab'$11.50
- 'Bottle Red Dmd Mer'$11.50
- 'Bottle House P Noir'$9.00