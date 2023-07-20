Food

Starters

Loaded Sidewinders

$8.99

Thick cut fries mothered in your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese topped with bacon and choice of sour creme or ranch

Giant Gourmet Pretzel

$7.99

Giant pretzel served with nacho cheee

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

Seasoned chicken eggrolls served with southwest rance

Tachoes

$10.99

Tots covered in taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, side of sour cream and salsa

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Deep fried battered mini hot dogs

Pot Stickers

$9.99

Pork and vegetable filled dumpling with Sweet Chili or Asian Ginger sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Tortilla chips with fresh salsa

Chips and Poblano Queso

$7.99

Finely chopped poblano peppers in white queso. Add Seasoned Ground beef for an extra 1.99

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$9.99

Breaded Mushroom

$9.99

Whole hand breaded mushrooms served with Southwest Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breadsticks

$7.99

Warm garlic breadsticks with cheese or marinara

Pork Belly

$8.99

Smoked pork belly cut into squares, fried crispy with choice of Kentucky Bourbon or BBQ sauce for dipping

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla with onions and peppers and your choice of chicken, taco beef, or fiesta mix

Fries Poutine

$11.99

French Fries smothered in oven-roasted beef, gravy and mozzarella cheese

Homemade Chilli

$5.50

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, diced egg,and shredded cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with red onion, shredded cheese and choice of crispy or grilled buffalo chicken

Taco Salad

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with taco beef or chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, and black olives. Served with salsa, sour cream, and southwest ranch

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce with croutons and ceasar dressing

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Crispy chicken wings

12 Wings

$16.99

12 Crispy wings with choice of 2 sauces

6 Boneless Wings

$9.99

6 handbreaded wings

12 Boneless Wings

$15.99

12 handbreaded boneless wings

Sandwiches and Wraps

Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Hand breaded or grilled pork tendeloin

Blackened Chicken

$11.99

Chopped and blackened chicken served on a toasted hoagie with swiss cheese and southwest ranch

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, bacon, lettuce,tomato, cheese and ranch

Club Sub

$11.99

Ham, turkey and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted hoagie

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Grilled or hand breaded, tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch or blue cheese on the side

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken sandwich, with fiesta mix, lettuce, cheese and southwest ranch

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded fish served on a toasted bun with a side of tartar sauce

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shredded ribeye steak covered in cheddar cheese and grilled onions on a Philly hoagie

Entrees

Grouper Tacos

$14.99

Breaded grouper, lettuce, cheese, fresh pico and southwest ranch

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips smothered in your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese, topped with onions black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.

Pork Belly Mac-N-Cheese

$15.99

Crispy squares of pork belly over a whited cheddar mac and cheese with Kentucky Bourbon sauce

Chicken Strip Platter

$12.99

Four golden hand breaded chicken strips served with fries

Footlong Chili Cheese Dog

$12.99

1/2 lb footlong hot dog topped with homemade chili and cheese

Beef Manhattan

$13.99

Oven-roasted beef with gravy and mashed potatoes on top of bread

Fiesta Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Rice covered with poblano queso, fiesta mix, and grilled chicken with a side of southwest ranch

Country Fried Dinner

$12.99

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Double smashed burgers w/ choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, or cheddar cheese

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Double smashed burgers w/ fried egg over medium, bacon, and american cheese

Kentucky Bourbon Burger

$12.99

Double smashed burgers w/ Kentucky bourbon glaze, grilled onions, and swiss cheese

Poblano Queso Burger

$12.99

Double smashed burgers topped with poblano queso and fresh pico

Dessert

Elephant Ear Fries Chocolate

$4.99

Sprinkled with cinamon and sugar with caramel or chocolate dipping sauce

Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.99

Chocolatey goodness topped with peanut butter

Elephant Ear Caramel

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Sidewinders

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Veggies

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Chips

$2.99

Extras

1000

$0.75

Asian Ginger

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caribbean Jerk

$0.75

Egg

$1.00

Extra

Extra American

$0.75

Extra Cheddar

$0.75

Extra Pepperjack

$0.75

Extra Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Extra Swiss

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Hot BBQ

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Jalopeno

$0.75

Kentucky Bourbon

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Nitro

$0.75

Parmesan Garlic

$0.75

Pickle

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Southwest Ranch

$0.75

Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Sweet Habenero

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Nacho Cheese 2 oz

$1.00

Marinara 2oz

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Queso 2oz

$1.00

Mayo

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Pico

$0.75

Chocolate 2oz

$0.75

Caramel

$0.75

Side Brown Gravy 2oz

$0.75

Side White Gravy 2oz

$0.75

Specials

2 Beef Tacos

$5.99

3 Beef Tacos

$7.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.99

Chicken Pesto

$13.99

Salmon, potato, mix veg

$14.99

10" Pizzas

Four Meat Pizza "10

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon

Taco Pizza "10

$14.99

Seasoned beef, taco sauce, shredded cheddar, black olives, sour creme, diced tomato, iceberg lettuce

BBQ Chicken Pizza "10

$14.99

BBQ grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar

Supreme Pizza "10

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, and black olives

Create Your Own Pizza "10

$11.99

$1.00 per toppin

14" Pizzas

Four Meat Pizza ''14

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon

Taco Pizza "14

$20.99

Seasoned beef, taco sauce, shredded cheddar, black olives, sour creme, diced tomato, iceberg lettuce

BBQ Chicken Pizza "14

$20.99

BBQ grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar

Supreme Pizza "14

$20.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, and black olives

Create Your Own Pizza "14

$13.99

$1.25 per topping

Dart Supplies

Darts

Flights Condor

$9.00

Flights Robinson

$8.00

Shafts L Style

$16.00

Shafts Pro Grip

$3.00

Tips Fit Point

$5.00

Flight Case

$9.00

Tip Holder

$15.00

Fit Light Shafts

$8.00