Sidelines Sports Pub 9283 E US Hwy 36
Food
Starters
Loaded Sidewinders
Thick cut fries mothered in your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese topped with bacon and choice of sour creme or ranch
Giant Gourmet Pretzel
Giant pretzel served with nacho cheee
Southwest Eggrolls
Seasoned chicken eggrolls served with southwest rance
Tachoes
Tots covered in taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, side of sour cream and salsa
Mini Corn Dogs
Deep fried battered mini hot dogs
Pot Stickers
Pork and vegetable filled dumpling with Sweet Chili or Asian Ginger sauce
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips with fresh salsa
Chips and Poblano Queso
Finely chopped poblano peppers in white queso. Add Seasoned Ground beef for an extra 1.99
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Breaded Mushroom
Whole hand breaded mushrooms served with Southwest Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Breadsticks
Warm garlic breadsticks with cheese or marinara
Pork Belly
Smoked pork belly cut into squares, fried crispy with choice of Kentucky Bourbon or BBQ sauce for dipping
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with onions and peppers and your choice of chicken, taco beef, or fiesta mix
Fries Poutine
French Fries smothered in oven-roasted beef, gravy and mozzarella cheese
Homemade Chilli
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, diced egg,and shredded cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with red onion, shredded cheese and choice of crispy or grilled buffalo chicken
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with taco beef or chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, and black olives. Served with salsa, sour cream, and southwest ranch
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce with croutons and ceasar dressing
Wings
Sandwiches and Wraps
Pork Tenderloin
Hand breaded or grilled pork tendeloin
Blackened Chicken
Chopped and blackened chicken served on a toasted hoagie with swiss cheese and southwest ranch
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, bacon, lettuce,tomato, cheese and ranch
Club Sub
Ham, turkey and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted hoagie
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or hand breaded, tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch or blue cheese on the side
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich, with fiesta mix, lettuce, cheese and southwest ranch
Breaded Fish Sandwich
Breaded fish served on a toasted bun with a side of tartar sauce
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak
Shredded ribeye steak covered in cheddar cheese and grilled onions on a Philly hoagie
Entrees
Grouper Tacos
Breaded grouper, lettuce, cheese, fresh pico and southwest ranch
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese, topped with onions black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
Pork Belly Mac-N-Cheese
Crispy squares of pork belly over a whited cheddar mac and cheese with Kentucky Bourbon sauce
Chicken Strip Platter
Four golden hand breaded chicken strips served with fries
Footlong Chili Cheese Dog
1/2 lb footlong hot dog topped with homemade chili and cheese
Beef Manhattan
Oven-roasted beef with gravy and mashed potatoes on top of bread
Fiesta Chicken Bowl
Rice covered with poblano queso, fiesta mix, and grilled chicken with a side of southwest ranch
Country Fried Dinner
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Double smashed burgers w/ choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, or cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burger
Double smashed burgers w/ fried egg over medium, bacon, and american cheese
Kentucky Bourbon Burger
Double smashed burgers w/ Kentucky bourbon glaze, grilled onions, and swiss cheese
Poblano Queso Burger
Double smashed burgers topped with poblano queso and fresh pico
Dessert
Sides
Extras
1000
Asian Ginger
Bacon
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Caribbean Jerk
Egg
Extra
Extra American
Extra Cheddar
Extra Pepperjack
Extra Shredded Cheese
Extra Swiss
French
Honey Mustard
Hot
Hot BBQ
Italian
Jalopeno
Kentucky Bourbon
Medium
Mild
Nitro
Parmesan Garlic
Pickle
Ranch
Southwest Ranch
Spicy Garlic
Sweet Chili
Sweet Habenero
Teriyaki
Nacho Cheese 2 oz
Marinara 2oz
Sour Cream
Salsa
Queso 2oz
Mayo
Tartar
Pico
Chocolate 2oz
Caramel
Side Brown Gravy 2oz
Side White Gravy 2oz
Specials
10" Pizzas
Four Meat Pizza "10
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
Taco Pizza "10
Seasoned beef, taco sauce, shredded cheddar, black olives, sour creme, diced tomato, iceberg lettuce
BBQ Chicken Pizza "10
BBQ grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar
Supreme Pizza "10
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, and black olives
Create Your Own Pizza "10
$1.00 per toppin
14" Pizzas
Four Meat Pizza ''14
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
Taco Pizza "14
Seasoned beef, taco sauce, shredded cheddar, black olives, sour creme, diced tomato, iceberg lettuce
BBQ Chicken Pizza "14
BBQ grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar
Supreme Pizza "14
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, and black olives
Create Your Own Pizza "14
$1.25 per topping