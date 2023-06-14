BUY E-GIFT CARDS https://www.toasttab.com/sidewalk-cafe/giftcards
Sidewalk Cafe - Henderson 228 2nd St
LUNCH
Special
Bourbon Glazed Pulled Chicken On A Bun
$6.84
Hot Ham And Cheese
$6.37
Tomato Basil Turkey Wrap
$6.27
Chicken Salad
$5.66
Club
$6.37
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
$6.37
Tuna Melt
$6.37
Italian Beef
$6.37
Pimento Cheese
$5.66
Tuna Salad
$5.66
BLT
$6.37
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$5.66Out of stock
Turkey & Swiss On Cranberry Aioli
$6.27Out of stock
Chicken Spaghetti
$6.27Out of stock
Grilled Pimento Cheese
$6.61Out of stock
Special Turkey On Sourdough
$6.37Out of stock
Special Taco Salad
$6.75Out of stock
Chicken Burrito
$6.37Out of stock
Firecraker Chicken Wrap
$6.37Out of stock
Cranberry Walnut Special
$5.61Out of stock
Chicken Broccoli Cass
$15.00Out of stock
Salisbury Steak Dinner
$15.00Out of stock
Ham & Cheese And Bacon Special
$6.13Out of stock
Bang Bang Chicken
$6.60Out of stock
Bourbon Glaze Chicken For 1 Person
$7.08Out of stock
Special Fish Taco W/ Mango Slaw
$5.66Out of stock
Salads
Sandwiches
BLT
$6.37
Chicken Salad
$5.66
Pimento Cheese
$5.66
Tuna Salad
$5.66
Cold Sandwich
$5.66
Half Sandwich
$3.72
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$6.37
Club
$6.37
Hot Ham And Cheese
$6.37
Italian Beef
$6.37
Tomato Basil Turkey Wrap
$6.27
Tuna Melt
$6.37
Veggie Wrap
$5.66
PB&J
$5.66
Hot Sandwich
$6.37
Grilled Cheese
$4.00
Scoop Cs With Fruit
$5.00Out of stock
Grilled Pimiento Cheese
$6.37
Sides
Ranch Potato
$2.22
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
$2.22
Italian Pasta
$2.22
Cucumber Tomato
$2.22Out of stock
Broccoli Salad
$2.22
Banana Split
$2.22
Mandarin Orange
$2.22
Fruit
$2.22
Small Soup
$2.22
Side Salad
$2.22
Summer Pasta
$1.89Out of stock
Watermelon
$2.50Out of stock
Red Beans & Rice
$1.89Out of stock
Artichoke & Tomato
$1.89Out of stock
Greek Pasta
$1.89Out of stock
Tortellini Pesto
$1.89Out of stock
Artichoke Pasta Salad
$1.89Out of stock
Cole Slaw
$2.22
Desserts
Slice Strawberry Cake
$3.07Out of stock
Orange Juice Cake
$3.07
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$0.94
Cookie White Chocolate Caramel
$0.94
Rice Crispy Treat
$0.94Out of stock
Slice Shortcake W/ Strawberries
$3.07Out of stock
Slice Lemon\blueberry Cake
$2.60Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$3.07Out of stock
Slice Choclate Cake
$3.07Out of stock
Slice Buttermilk Pie
$3.07Out of stock
Mint Brownie
$1.41Out of stock
Slice Cheesecake
$3.07Out of stock
Slice Chocolate Pie
$2.60Out of stock
White Marble Cake
$2.60Out of stock
Slice German Chocolate Cake
$2.60Out of stock
Leprechaun Cake
$3.07Out of stock
Irish Cream Brulee Chocolate Cake
$2.60Out of stock
Banana Pudding
$2.60Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Cookie
$0.94Out of stock
Neapolitan cake
$3.07Out of stock
Slice Double Choc. Cheesecake
$2.60Out of stock
Mother's Day Cake Balls
$2.60Out of stock
Strawberry Cookie W/ White Chocolate
$0.94Out of stock
Mini Strawberry Cheesecakes
$2.60Out of stock
Cupcakes Mini
$0.75
Cupcake
$1.50
Specialty Cake
$30.00
Banana Pudding
$47.17
Extras
Drinks
By The Pound
Sidewalk Cafe - Henderson Location and Ordering Hours
(270) 831-2233
228 2nd St, Henderson, KY 42420
Open now • Closes at 2PM