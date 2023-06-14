Sidewalk Cafe - Henderson 228 2nd St

Popular Items

Club

$6.37

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$6.37

Chicken Salad

$5.66

LUNCH

Special

Bourbon Glazed Pulled Chicken On A Bun

$6.84

Hot Ham And Cheese

$6.37

Tomato Basil Turkey Wrap

$6.27

Tuna Melt

$6.37

Italian Beef

$6.37

Pimento Cheese

$5.66

Tuna Salad

$5.66

BLT

$6.37

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.66Out of stock

Turkey & Swiss On Cranberry Aioli

$6.27Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti

$6.27Out of stock

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$6.61Out of stock

Special Turkey On Sourdough

$6.37Out of stock

Special Taco Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Chicken Burrito

$6.37Out of stock

Firecraker Chicken Wrap

$6.37Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Special

$5.61Out of stock

Chicken Broccoli Cass

$15.00Out of stock

Salisbury Steak Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese And Bacon Special

$6.13Out of stock

Bang Bang Chicken

$6.60Out of stock

Bourbon Glaze Chicken For 1 Person

$7.08Out of stock

Special Fish Taco W/ Mango Slaw

$5.66Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.55Out of stock

Small Chef Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$2.22

Spinach Salad With Chicken

$7.50Out of stock

Veggie Tray

$4.72Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pimento Cheese

$5.66

Tuna Salad

$5.66

Cold Sandwich

$5.66

Half Sandwich

$3.72

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$6.37

Hot Ham And Cheese

$6.37

Italian Beef

$6.37

Tomato Basil Turkey Wrap

$6.27

Tuna Melt

$6.37

Veggie Wrap

$5.66

PB&J

$5.66

Hot Sandwich

$6.37

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Scoop Cs With Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Pimiento Cheese

$6.37

Scoop

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.65

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.65

Scoop Pimiento Cheese

$3.65

Soups

Small Soup

$2.22

Medium

$3.54

Large

$4.95

Sides

Ranch Potato

$2.22

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

$2.22

Italian Pasta

$2.22

Cucumber Tomato

$2.22Out of stock

Broccoli Salad

$2.22

Banana Split

$2.22

Mandarin Orange

$2.22

Fruit

$2.22

Small Soup

$2.22

Side Salad

$2.22

Summer Pasta

$1.89Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.50Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice

$1.89Out of stock

Artichoke & Tomato

$1.89Out of stock

Greek Pasta

$1.89Out of stock

Tortellini Pesto

$1.89Out of stock

Artichoke Pasta Salad

$1.89Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.22

Desserts

Slice Strawberry Cake

$3.07Out of stock

Orange Juice Cake

$3.07

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.94

Cookie White Chocolate Caramel

$0.94

Rice Crispy Treat

$0.94Out of stock

Slice Shortcake W/ Strawberries

$3.07Out of stock

Slice Lemon\blueberry Cake

$2.60Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.07Out of stock

Slice Choclate Cake

$3.07Out of stock

Slice Buttermilk Pie

$3.07Out of stock

Mint Brownie

$1.41Out of stock

Slice Cheesecake

$3.07Out of stock

Slice Chocolate Pie

$2.60Out of stock

White Marble Cake

$2.60Out of stock

Slice German Chocolate Cake

$2.60Out of stock

Leprechaun Cake

$3.07Out of stock

Irish Cream Brulee Chocolate Cake

$2.60Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$2.60Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$0.94Out of stock

Neapolitan cake

$3.07Out of stock

Slice Double Choc. Cheesecake

$2.60Out of stock

Mother's Day Cake Balls

$2.60Out of stock

Strawberry Cookie W/ White Chocolate

$0.94Out of stock

Mini Strawberry Cheesecakes

$2.60Out of stock

Cupcakes Mini

$0.75

Cupcake

$1.50

Specialty Cake

$30.00

Banana Pudding

$47.17

Extras

Extra Pickles

$0.85

Cup Of Cheese

$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Lays

$1.18

Bbq Lays

$1.18Out of stock

Grippos

$1.18

Grilled Chicken Small Soup Bowl

$3.77

Drinks

Drink

$1.89

By The Pound

Half Pound Chicken Salad

$3.75

Half Pound Tuna Salad

$3.75

Half Pound Pimiento Cheese

$3.75

Pound Chicken Salad

$7.50

Pound Tuna Salad

$7.50

Pound Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Pound Side Item

$7.00

Half Pound Of Pickles

$3.00Out of stock

Pound Pickles

$6.00Out of stock

Gallon Pickles

$22.00Out of stock

