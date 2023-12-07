Sidewinders American Grill - West Bank 2550 Moose Wilson Road
FOOD
Apps
- "S" Pretzel$12.00
Jumbo homemade soft pretzel. *Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives*
- Basket Fries$5.00
- Basket Sweet Fries$7.00
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Roasted brussels sprouts tossed with bacon, parmesan, and Caesar dressing.
- Chips & Salsa$8.00
- Chips Salsa & Guac$12.00
Basket of house-made tortilla chips with a fresh side of salsa & guacamole.
- Full Nachos$14.00
A heaping mound of corn chips topped with pico, black beans, pickled jalapenos, drizzled with queso blanco, served with sour cream & salsa on the side.
- Mozzarella Squares$14.00
Fresh mozzarella hand-breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
- Pimento Cheese$10.00
- Pot Stickers$12.00
Ground pork, ginger, scallions, sweet & spicy ailoi and sriracha drizzle
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$14.00
Parmesan cheese & crispy onions with your choice of freshly baked flatbread, tortilla chips, or carrot sticks & celery.
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Parmesan & truffle oil, black pepper aioli on the side.
- Wings Dozen$19.00
SAUCES: spicy, BBQ, spicy BBQ or teriyaki chicken wings. DRY RUBS: Garlic Parmesan, Smoky Chipotle, Lemon Pepper
- Wings 1/2$10.00
SAUCES: spicy, BBQ, spicy BBQ or teriyaki chicken wings. DRY RUBS: Garlic Parmesan, Smoky Chipotle, Lemon Pepper
Burgers
- BBQ Burger$17.00
Topped with crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & bacon.
- Black & Bleu$15.00
Seasoned with blackening spices, topped with melted bleu cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss$16.00
Classic combination of sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Locally raised beef, lettuce, tomato, onion.
- Patty Melt$16.00
Sautéed onions with swiss on toasted rye.
- Pimento Cheese$16.00
Ghost pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole served with a grilled jalapeno
- Ranch$16.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, ranch
Desserts
- Cast Iron Cookie$12.00
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Topped With Vanilla Ice Cream And A Chocolate Drizzle. Great For Sharing!
- Cheesecake Brownie$10.00
- Kid's Sundae$4.00
Vanilla custard with your choice of chocolate or caramel topping and whipped cream
- Rootbeer Float$7.00
- Scoop$4.00
Vanilla custard with your choice of chocolate or caramel topping and whipped cream
- Sundae$8.00
Vanilla custard with your choice of chocolate or caramel topping and whipped cream
Entrees
- Carne Asada$34.00
Grilled, marinated skirt steak, served with warm tortillas, BBQ beans, guacamole, pico and sour cream.
- Chicken Tenders$18.00
Golden fried chicken tenders with a mound of beer-battered fries. Served with honey mustard
- Chicken Fried Steak$22.00
Tender breaded sirloin, topped with gravy and served with choice of two sides.
- Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Served with a caesar salad. Made fresh daily, so get 'em while they last. *Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives*
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Atlantic cod dipped in house beer batter & fried golden and crispy. Served with fries and our homemade tartar sauce.
- Grilled NY Strip$36.00
Locally sourced 14oz NY Strip grilled to perfection topped with compound garlic butter. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
Served on a bed of roasted corn, tomatoes & jalapenos topped with Tajin-dressed arugula
- Steak Frites$36.00
Flame-broiled marinated skirt steak topped with homemade chimichurri and served with crispy truffle fries.
Kids Meals
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Two breaded tenders & french fries
- Cheeseburger$10.00
Just like the hamburger with white american cheese.
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
Freshly Baked And Delicious
- Hamburger$10.00
A smaller portion of our delicious hamburger
- Mac n Cheese$10.00
Penne pasta in a rich cheese sauce.
- Quesadilla$10.00
Monterey-jack cheese and a flour tortilla
Pasta
- Cajun Pasta$22.00
Penne with sautéed chicken and andouille sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms & spicy cream sauce.
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$22.00
Fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken and chopped broccoli
- Cowboy Mac & Cheese$22.00
Penne pasta with our homemade cheese sauce, piled high with BBQ pulled pork, crispy bacon & fresh pico de gallo.
- Fettucine Alfredo$14.00
PIZZA
- Buffalo Wing$26.00
Mozzarella cheese, spicy wing sauce, Buffalo chicken, banana peppers & crumbled bleu cheese.
- Large Pizza$18.00
Pile it high with your favorite toppings!
- Falcon$26.00
Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, gruyere and red onions.
- Half & Half$18.00
- Margarita$24.00
Mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh basil & roasted garlic olive oil.
- Phantom$26.00
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & Canadian bacon.
- Sidewinder$28.00
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, canadian bacon & fresh garlic.
Salads
- BBQ Ranch$14.00
Romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, black beans, onion strings and our house-made BBQ Ranch dressing.
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, freshly baked croutons, parmesan & our homemade caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon crumbles, egg, blue cheese crumbles, ham & turkey with herb vinaigrette.
- Elote$14.00
Romaine, roasted corn, jalapenos, pico de gallo tossed in Tajin dressing topped with avocado and crispy tortilla strips.
- Harvest Salad$16.00
Arugula tossed with Farrow, balsamic vinagarette, Dried Cranberries, green apples, toasted walnuts, Brie Cheese
- Side BBQ Ranch$6.00
Romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, black beans, onion strings and our house-made BBQ Ranch dressing.
- Side Caesar$6.00
Crisp romaine, freshly baked croutons, parmesan & our homemade caesar dressing.
- Side Cobb$6.00
Mixed greens, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon crumbles, egg, blue cheese crumbles & turkey with herb vinaigrette.
- Side Elote$8.00
Romaine, roasted corn, jalapenos, pico de gallo tossed in Tajin dressing topped with avocado and crispy tortilla strips.
- Side House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and shredded cheeses.
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork$15.00
Tender pulled pork dressed with BBQ sauce & creamy coleslaw on a potato bun with Boar's Head pickles.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Our caesar salad with grilled chicken breast in a warm tortilla.
- Dagwood$16.00
Beechwood smoked ham and oven gold turkey with swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served hot or cold on a hoagie.
- French Dip$17.00
London broil roast beef with caramelized onions, swiss cheese & horseradish on a toasted hoagie
- Hot Nashville$16.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy chili oil, bread pickles, coleslaw, red chili aioli
- Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese$16.00
Parmesan and jalapeno-crusted sourdough with bacon, cheddar and cream cheeses.
- Pesto Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with house-made basil pesto, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on a baguette with a light spread of mayo.
- Philly Beef$17.00
Tender flank steak with American cheese, grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms on a toasted hoagie.
- Reuben$16.00
Top round corned beef, homemade 1000 Island, sauerkraut & swiss on grilled rye.
Shakes
Sides
- Side AuJus$1.00
- Side BBQ Beans$4.00
- Side Brussels$4.00
- Side Carrots$2.00
- Side Carrots/Celery$2.00
- Side Celery$2.00
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.00
- Side Chips$3.00
- Side Cole Slaw$2.00
- Side Cucumber & Tomato$3.00
- Side Entree Roll$1.00
- Side Flatbread$1.00
- Side Flour Tortilla$1.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Guac - Large$6.00
- Side Guac - Small$3.00
- Side Mac n Cheese$4.00
- Side Mashed$3.00
- Side Queso Blanco$2.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Roasted Veggies$5.00
- Side Sweet Fries$5.00
- Side Truffle Fries$4.00
Slices
- Buffalo Slice$11.00
Mozzarella cheese, spicy wing sauce, Buffalo chicken, banana peppers & crumbled bleu cheese.
- Falcon Slice$11.00
Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, gruyere and red onions.
- Margarita Slice$10.00
Mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh basil & roasted garlic olive oil.
- Phantom Slice$11.00
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & Canadian bacon.
- Plain Slice$8.00
Pile it high with your favorite toppings!
- Sidewinder Slice$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, canadian bacon & fresh garlic.
Soup
- Bowl - Bison Chili$10.00
House-made chili with peppers, onions, corn, kidney beans & locally-sourced bison and chorizo. Topped with your choice of sour cream, green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Bowl - French Onion Soup$9.00
A medley of three onions, caramelized and deglazed with sweet sherry and a hearty beef stock, topped and baked with three cheeses
- Bowl - Soup of the Day$9.00
Ask for today's Featured Selection of Homemade Soup
- Cup - Bison Chili$6.00
House-made chili with peppers, onions, corn, kidney beans & locally-sourced bison and chorizo. Topped with your choice of sour cream, green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Cup - French Onion Soup$5.00
A medley of three onions, caramelized and deglazed with sweet sherry and a hearty beef stock, topped and baked with three cheeses
- Soup & Salad Combo$12.00
Choose any bowl or cup of soup plus a half-portion of your choice salad
N/A Bev
N/A Bevs
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Can Red Bull$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Cock and Bull$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Fanta$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Mellow Yellow$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Cranberry juice$4.00
- Kid's Beverage$2.00