Sido's
SNACKS
- Rice bowl$13.00
Fragrant masterpiece of seasoned rice served with beautifully dressed salad and topped with your choice of meat
- HUMMUS W/ PITA$8.00
A creamy mix of chickpeas and tahini seasoned to perfection. topped with olive oil and served with our delicious pita bread.
- BABA GHANOUSH W/ PITA$8.00
A mixture of grilled eggplants and tahini. topped with olive oil and served with our signature pita bread.
- FALAFAL
A fried delicious blend of grounded chickpeas, a hint of garlic, onions, and our old school mix of seasonings. served with your choice of sauce
- FRIES$6.00
- FRIED KUBBEH$9.00
CRACKED WHEAT AND BEEF DOUGH BALLS, FILLED WITH A MIX OF LAMB, BEED, AND ONIONS.
- GRAPE LEAVES$7.00
delicious rolled grape leaves, stuffed with rice and vegetables, served cold with tzatziki.
SALADS
FAVORITES
- GYRO SANDWICH$11.00
PITA, TZATZIKI, LETTUS, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND GYRO.
- SHAWARMA SANDWICH$11.00
TORTILLA, SHAWARMA SAUCE, PICKLES AND CHICKEN SHAWARMA. WRAPPED AND TOASTED TO PERFECTION.
- FALAFAL SANDWICH$10.00
HUMMUS, TOMATOES, PICKLES, TAHINI SAUCE WITH A HINT OF MINT AND FALAFALS. ALL WRAPED IN A PITA.
- SIDO'S SAMPLER$12.00
2 PEACE OF FALAFALS, 3 GRAPE LEAVES, HUMMUS, AND BABA GHANOUSH. SERVED WITH PITA BREAD.
- LOADED SHAWARMA$14.00
FRIES, PICKLES, OUR CRAZY DELICIOUS CHICKEN SHAWARMA, TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SHAWARMA SAUCE.
- HUMMUS NACHOs$14.00
CRISPY PITA CHIPS, TOPPED WITH CHICKPEAS, PICKLES, TOMATOES, ALL SMOTHERED WITH OUR SIGNATURE HUMMUS SAUCE, AND TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.