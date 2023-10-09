Sienna Cafe TheBestCoffeeYouCanBuy
Specialty Coffee
Espresso
(30 ml - 8 g Café) (60 ml - 16 g Café)
Tinto
(100 ml - 8 g Café)
Americano
(200 ml - 16 g Café)
Cappuccino
(400 ml, 8-16g Café - Steamed Milk)
Frappadiña (160z)
(400 ml - 16g Café - Ice)
Latte
(400 ml, 8-16 g Café - Steamed Milk)
Macchiato
(400 ml 8-16 g Café - Steamed Milk Foam)
Hot Brew Negra (Percolator)
4oz, 12 oz, or 16 oz
Chai Tea Latte
Crepes
Breakfast in BHAM
Comes with egg, cheese, and your choice of a meat. (Bacon, turkey, turkey sausage, or Conecuh sausage)
The American Dream
(Banana, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream)
Grannie’s Peach Cobbler
(Peach cobbler, butter, and whipped cream) *Recommendation - Add vanilla ice cream!
Mommie’s Apple Pie
(Apple pie, butter, and whipped cream) *Recommendation - Add vanilla ice cream!
Garden Medley
(Avocado, tomato, purple onion, spring mix, and cream cheese)
Signature Smoked Salmon
(Salmon, avocado, tomato, purple onion, spring mix, and cream cheese)
Build Your Own Crepe
Choose the toppings you love!
June’s Candied Yams
(Sweet potato pie, butter, and whipped cream)