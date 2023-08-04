Bowls

Gyro Bowl

$20.00

Fugetta

$16.00

2 classic beef balls, creamy parmesan spaghetti, meat sauce, shaved parmesan

Loaded

$16.00

2 classic beef balls, white cheddar mashed potatoes, tater tots, gov't cheese, bacon, scallions

Atomic

$16.00

5 buffalo fried chicken balls, gov't mac & Cheese, buffalo sauce, jalapenos, crumbled blue cheese

Angry Birds

$16.00

2 Chicken balls, gov't mac & Cheese, crack sauce, crumbled blue cheese

Howdy's Fries

Parmesan Herb Fries

$9.00

served with homemade ranch

Crack Fries

$9.00

smothered in crack sauce

Poutine

$12.00

white cheddar cheese curds, mushroom gravy

Just the Balls

1 Ball

$3.00

choice of balls, no mix and match

2 Balls

$6.00

choice of balls, no mix and match

3 Balls

$9.00

choice of balls, no mix and match

4 Balls

$12.00

choice of balls, no mix and match

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

3 Balls baked on an italian roll with choice of provolone, gouda, or american cheese and your choice of sauce.

Meatball Panini

$10.00

2 Balls smashed with choice of provolone, gouda, or american and your choice of sauce.

Meatball Slider

$4.00

1 Ball on a toasted bun with your choice of sauce.

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan shavings, croutons

Rocket

$10.00

arugula, mesclun greens, tomato, toasted almonds, fresh mozzarella

Chopped Wedge

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, tomato, egg, bacon, carrot, croutons

House Salad

$10.00

mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrots, croutons

Side Salad

$5.00

iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan shavings, croutons

Add a Ball

$3.75

Saucy Balls

Saucy Balls Mix & Match

$19.00

4 Balls over any side with your choice of sauce

$18.00

4 Balls over any side with your choice of sauce

Sides

White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Creamy Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Cheese Tortellini

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Penne

$8.00

Gluten Free Penne

$8.00

Gov't Cheese Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Creamy Parm Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Cous Cous Salad

$6.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Xtra Dressing

$1.00

Xtra Sauce

$1.00

Snacky Things

Buffalo Fried Chicken Balls

$10.00

housemade blue cheese dressing, celery

Shrimp and Crab Dip

$10.00

served warm w/ tortilla chips

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

provolone, parmesan. garlic butter, served with marinara

Crispy Pickle chips

$10.00

served w/ bacon ranch dip

Queso and Chips

$8.00

gov't cheese sauce, meat sauce,scallion served w/ tortilla chips

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

battered cheese curds, served w/ your chioice of marinara, crack sauce, or tomato basil cream

Tomato Balsamic Bruschetta

$9.00

served on baguette

Spinach Dip

$10.00

served warm w/ tortilla chips

Soups

Chicken & Dumpling Soup

$7.00

dumplings, braised chicken, mirepoix

Wedding Soup

$7.00

escarole, pastina, parmesan, chicken broth

Dessert

Warm Ricotta Doughnuts

$9.00

tossed in cinnamon or powdered sugar and served with hot fudge or cream cheese icing for dipping

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

served with vanilla ice cream and choice of chocolate, vanilla, caramel, or raspberry drizzle

Darn Good Cookies

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Retail

Emporio Shirt

$25.00

Lil Ballers

Kid's Menu

$7.00

Wednesday Kid's Menu

$4.00