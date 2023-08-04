Sienna Mercato Downtown
Bowls
Gyro Bowl
Fugetta
2 classic beef balls, creamy parmesan spaghetti, meat sauce, shaved parmesan
Loaded
2 classic beef balls, white cheddar mashed potatoes, tater tots, gov't cheese, bacon, scallions
Atomic
5 buffalo fried chicken balls, gov't mac & Cheese, buffalo sauce, jalapenos, crumbled blue cheese
Angry Birds
2 Chicken balls, gov't mac & Cheese, crack sauce, crumbled blue cheese
Howdy's Fries
Just the Balls
Meatball Hoagie
Meatball Panini
Salads
Caesar
romaine lettuce, parmesan shavings, croutons
Rocket
arugula, mesclun greens, tomato, toasted almonds, fresh mozzarella
Chopped Wedge
iceberg lettuce, tomato, egg, bacon, carrot, croutons
House Salad
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrots, croutons
Side Salad
iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato
Side Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan shavings, croutons
Add a Ball
Saucy Balls
Sides
White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Crispy Parmesan Brussel Sprouts
French Fries
Tater Tots
Creamy Parmesan Risotto
Steamed Broccoli
Cheese Tortellini
Spaghetti
Penne
Gluten Free Penne
Gov't Cheese Mac N Cheese
Creamy Parm Mac N Cheese
Cous Cous Salad
Pita Bread
Xtra Dressing
Xtra Sauce
Snacky Things
Buffalo Fried Chicken Balls
housemade blue cheese dressing, celery
Shrimp and Crab Dip
served warm w/ tortilla chips
Cheesy Bread
provolone, parmesan. garlic butter, served with marinara
Crispy Pickle chips
served w/ bacon ranch dip
Queso and Chips
gov't cheese sauce, meat sauce,scallion served w/ tortilla chips
Fried Cheese Curds
battered cheese curds, served w/ your chioice of marinara, crack sauce, or tomato basil cream
Tomato Balsamic Bruschetta
served on baguette
Spinach Dip
served warm w/ tortilla chips
Soups
Dessert
Warm Ricotta Doughnuts
tossed in cinnamon or powdered sugar and served with hot fudge or cream cheese icing for dipping
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
served with vanilla ice cream and choice of chocolate, vanilla, caramel, or raspberry drizzle
Darn Good Cookies
Chocolate Chip