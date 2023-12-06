Sierra Energy Express North San Juan
Burgers
- Squeeze Burger w/Cheese$11.24
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion smothered in cheddar cheese to create a delicious cheese skirt. Served on a sourdough bun. (shown with a full cheese skirt)
- Squeeze Burger$8.49
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sourdough bun.
- Beyond Meat Burger$10.99
A burger with taste so rich and texture so meaty you won’t believe it’s made from plants! Beyond Meat patty is topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sourdough bun. Add cheese for even more flavor!
Sides
- Cheesy Fries$4.29+
Coated in a perfect blend of seasoning, fried to perfection, then covered in melted cheddar cheese. Top them with Jalapeños for an added taste treat!
- Fries$4.99+
Delicious and crispy – our fries are coated in a perfect blend of seasoning and then fried to perfection!
- Onion Rings$9.99+
Thick rings of fresh onions coated in flavorful beer batter and fried to perfection.
- Side of Ranch$0.60
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.60
- Sliced Jalapenos$0.65
Beverages
Sierra Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burritos$9.99
Sausage, Egg, Potato & Cheese or Bacon, Egg, Potato & Cheese Wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Biscuit & Gravy$8.99+
Start your day off right with 1 or 2 fresh baked biscuits topped with savory country-style sausage gravy.
- Scrambled Eggs$4.19
- Hash brown patty$1.59
Delicious and crispy, our hash browns patties will keep you coming back for more!
- Bacon$4.99
3 Strips
- Sausage Link$1.59
Add a little protein to your meal with our delicious seasoned pork links.
- Hot Coffee$2.49+
Fresh N' Ready Deli Menu
Deli Menu
- Chicken & Black Bean Burrito$9.99
Chunks of Cajun spiced chicken, black beans and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla.
- Lunch Wraps$9.99
Chicken Salad / Crispy Chicken / Buffalo Chicken
- Pepperoni Calzone$8.39
Loaded with spicy pepperoni & melted cheese, rolled up in freshly made pizza dough, and then baked to a golden brown.
- Beef Chimichanga$5.99
Shredded beef, green chili and cheese are wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried to perfection.
- Regular Corn Dog$2.39
Chicken dog dipped in flavorful cornmeal and fried to a golden brown.
- Sierra Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
Baked fresh daily, our chewy cookies are packed full of chocolate chips. They’re a customer favorite!
Cajun Chicken Menu
Bone-In Chicken
- 2-Piece Bone-In Chicken
2-pc Leg/Thigh…$6.49 (720cal) | Mixed…$8.09 (710cal) | Wing/Breast…$7.29 (800cal)
- 3-Piece Bone-In Chicken
3-pc Leg/Thigh…$9.79 (1040cal) | Mixed…$9.99 (950cal) | Wing/Breast…$10.29 (950cal)
- 8-Piece Bone-In Chicken
8-pc Leg/Thigh…$23.99 (1880cal) | Mixed…$25.99 (2040cal) | Wing/Breast…$26.99 (2190cal)