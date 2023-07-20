Main Menu

appetizer

broccoli chedder bites

$7.00

chips

$5.00

crab rangoons

$8.00

deep fried mushrooms

$7.00

deep fried tacos

$7.00

french fries

$4.00

jalapeno poppers

$8.00

mac and cheese bite

$7.00

mozzerella sticks

$8.00

munchie basket

$16.00

o-ring

$6.00

renards cheese curds

$8.00

tater tots

$4.00

Mystery Munchie Basket

$5.00

soups and salads

chili

$4.00+

soup of the day

$4.00+

king salad

$14.00

lettuce,baby spinach,cucumber,tomato,red onion,green pepper,avacado,black olives,cauliflower,pea pods,sunflower seeds,dried cranberries,and almonds

cranberry feta and walnut salad

$8.00+

leaf lettuce,dressed in our in house dressing,with feta and dried sweetened cranberries frinished off with walnuts

burgers and sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

your choice of white,wheat,texas toast or wrap

veggie burger

$11.00

served on ezekiel bread with your choice of dressing

deep fried perch sandwhich

$12.00

topped with lettuce,tomatos,onions and tartar sauce

chicken bacon ranch wrap

$14.00

wrapped with lettuce,onions,tomatos,bacon,shredded cheese and ranch

ribeye sandwich

$16.00

with mushrooms and onions

1/3lbs hamburger

$8.50

double cheese burger

$11.50

patty melt

$12.00

rye bread,1/3lbs burger patty with swiss cheeseand chedder cheese, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms

adult grilled cheese

$11.00

on texas toastwith american cheese,bacon.and tomatoes

8" marine

$13.00

on and 8" hoagie buntopped with american cheese,suateed green peppers,onions,mushrooms,geona salami and sliced ribeye steak

tenderloin steak sandwhich

$16.00

with fried mushrooms and onion

perch basket

$16.00

golden fried perch served with choice of potato,coleslaw,and rye bread

chicken tender basket

$9.00

choice of dipping sauce

1/3lbs cheese burger

$9.25

bbq chicken sandwhich

$11.00

with lettuce,tomato and onions

fried egg burger

$12.00

fried egg with 1/3 pound patty choice of american cheese,pepper ack cheese,or mozzerella cheese and three pieces of bacon

philly cheese steak on ciabatta

$12.00

sams choice

$11.00

1/3lbs beef patty grilled with pro

portobello mushroom burger

$11.00

large portabello mushroom cap seasoned and covered in provolone

hot itallian sub

$11.00

ham,pepperoni and salami covered in mozzerella grilled onions and green peppers

turkey melt

$12.00

sierras special

$12.00

beef patty and brat patty with sauerkraut and red onion on a pretzel buns

pizza

meat lovers

$24.00

sausage,pepperoni,bacon,canadian bacon and ham

veggie pizza

$19.00

12in vegan pizza crust,topped with tomato sauce, baby spinach,artichoke,bell pepper,red onion,halved cherry tomatos and sliced almonds

double topping

$16.00

supreme

$19.00

pepperoni,sausage,green pepper,onion,mushrooms,black olives and tomatos

single topping pizza

$14.00

chris's BBQ pizza

$19.00

bbq chicken,smoked shredded cheese,red onions and green peppers

chicken

4pc chicken dinner

$15.00

half a chicken served with choice of potato, veggies,coleslaw and dinner roll

8pc bucket

$20.00

choice of potato and coleslaw

12pc bucket

$25.00

choice of potato and coleslaw

16pc bucket

$30.00

choice of potato and coleslaw

10 piece wing

$11.00

served with celery and ranch

kids menu

1/4 burger

$7.00

3pc chicken tender basket

$8.00

1/4 cheese burger

$7.50

mac and cheese

$6.00

10pc corn dog basket

$6.00

5pc corn dog basket

$4.00

grilled cheese

$6.00

7" kids pizza

$7.00

dessert

grandma pats dessert

$3.00

cheese cake

$3.00

N/A Beverages

root beer

$2.00

cola

$2.00

rc

$2.00

diet rc

$2.00

7-up

$2.00

diet 7-up

$2.00

mountian dew

$2.00

diet mountian dew

$2.00

pepsi

$2.00

diet pepsi

$2.00

orange soda

$2.00

cream soda

$2.00

cherry soda

$2.00

club soda

$2.00

tonic

$2.00

dr.pepper

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00

cranbrerry

$2.00

deit cola

$2.00

orange juice

$2.00

pineapple juice

$2.00

tea

$2.00

kiddy cocktail

$2.00

Bar

Wine

black berry splash

$7.00

born on the edge

$7.00

brown stone sweet red

$7.00

cabernet

$7.00

chardonnay

$7.00

cherry bounce

$7.00

d'arrigo red mosacto

$7.00

moscato

$7.00

prosseco

$7.00

riesling

$7.00

white zinfandel

$7.00

Draft Beer

budlight

$2.00

busch light

$2.00

michelob ultra

$2.00

pabst blue ribbon

$2.00

spotted cow

$5.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

blue moon

$4.00

budlight

$3.00

budweiser

$3.00

busch light

$2.00

busch N/A

$2.00

carbliss black cherry

$4.00

carbliss black raspberry

$4.00

carbliss pineapple

$4.00

coors light

$3.00

corona

$3.00

edmon fitz great lakes

$4.00

fresca paloma

$4.00

fresca seltzer original

$4.00

high noon black cherry

$4.00

highnoon watermelon

$4.00

little soldier

$4.00

michelob ultra

$3.00

mikes hard

$4.00

miller 64

$3.00

miller high life

$3.00

miller light

$3.00

nurtrl raspberry

$4.00

nutrl cranberry apple

$4.00

nutrl cranberry grapefruit

$4.00

nutrl cranberry orange

$4.00

nutrl mango

$4.00

pabst blue ribbon

$3.00

sierra nevada

$4.00

simply spiked lemonade

$4.00

smirnoff ice

$4.00

smirnoff raspberry

$4.00

summer shandy

$4.00

white claw

$4.00

yard games IPA

$4.00

Cocktails

alamaba slammer

$7.00

amaretto sour

$5.00

appletini

$7.00

balls deep

$6.00

bay breeze

$5.00

bloody mary

$5.00

blue hawaiian

$7.00

blue lagoon

$5.00

cosmoplitan

$5.00

cranberry martini

$7.00

cuba libre

$7.00

dirty martini

$7.00

fourth of july

$8.00

french martini

$7.00

gin and tonic

$5.00

grasshopper

$7.00

hex on the beach

$7.00

john daly

$5.00

lemon drop martini

$7.00

liquid marijuana

$7.00

long island icetea

$8.00

mai tai

$6.00

manhattan

$12.00

margarita

$7.00

martini classic

$7.00

mexican martini

$7.00

mimosa

$7.00

mojito

$6.00

old fashion short sour

$4.00

old fashion short sweet

$4.00

old fashion tall sour

$5.00

old fashion tall sweet

$5.00

sex in the drive way

$6.00

sex on the beach

$5.00

sierras special

$7.00

tequila sunrise

$6.00

tom collins

$6.00

whiskey sour

$5.00

Vodka

absolute watermeon

$6.00

absoulte

$6.00

absoulte citron

$6.00

bottom shelf shot

$5.00

cut water

$7.00

DBL absolute watermeon

$8.00

DBL absoulte

$8.00

DBL absoulte citron

$8.00

DBL cut water

$9.00

DBL gordons vodka

$7.00

DBL grey goose

$10.00

DBL pink whitney

$8.00

DBL smirnoff

$9.00

DBL smirnoff cherry

$9.00

DBL smirnoff raspberry

$9.00

DBL titos

$9.00

gordons vodka

$5.00

grey goose

$8.00

middle shelf shot

$6.00

pink whitney

$6.00

rail shot

$3.00

smirnoff

$7.00

smirnoff cherry

$7.00

smirnoff raspberry

$7.00

titos

$7.00

top shelf shot

$7.00

Gin

gordons gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

tanqueray

$8.00

turmeon bule gin

$8.00

DBL gordons gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL tanqueray

$10.00

DBL turmeon bule gin

$10.00

rail shot

$3.00

top shelf shot

$7.00

middle shelf shot

$6.00

bottom shelf shot

$5.00

Rum

captin morgan

$5.00

bacardi

$7.00

bacardi limon

$7.00

malibu

$6.00

myers

$8.00

DBL captin morgan

$7.00

DBL bacardi

$9.00

DBL bacardi limon

$9.00

DBL malibu

$8.00

DBL myers

$10.00

rail shot

$3.00

top shelf shot

$7.00

middle shelf shot

$6.00

bottom shelf shot

$5.00

Tequila

jose cuerco gold

$5.00

silver patron

$8.00

casamigos silver

$6.00

DBL jose cuerco gold

$7.00

DBL silver patron

$10.00

DBL casamigos silver

$8.00

rail shot

$3.00

top shelf shot

$7.00

middle shelf shot

$6.00

bottom shelf shot

$5.00

Whiskey

kesslers

$5.00

old overholt rye whiskey

$5.00

segreams 7

$5.00

jamison irish whiskey

$8.00

canadian club

$8.00

sazerac rye whiskey

$8.00

crown royal

$8.00

crown apple

$8.00

crown peach

$8.00

jack daniels

$7.00

red stag black cherry

$7.00

southner comfert

$7.00

mount royal

$7.00

korbel

$5.00

DBL kesslers

$7.00

DBL old overholt rye whiskey

$7.00

DBL segreams 7

$7.00

DBL jamison irish whiskey

$10.00

DBL canadian club

$10.00

DBL sazerac rye whiskey

$10.00

DBL crown royal

$10.00

DBL crown apple

$10.00

DBL crown peach

$10.00

DBL jack daniels

$9.00

DBL red stag black cherry

$9.00

DBL southner comfert

$9.00

DBL mount royal

$9.00

DBL korbel

$7.00

rail shot

$3.00

top shelf shot

$7.00

middle shelf shot

$6.00

bottom shelf shot

$5.00

Scotch/Bourbon

jim beam burbon

$7.00

dewars scotch

$8.00

the glenivet

$8.00

makers mark

$8.00

DBL jim beam burbon

$9.00

DBL dewars scotch

$10.00

DBL the glenivet

$10.00

DBL makers mark

$10.00

top shelf shot

$7.00

middle shelf shot

$6.00

bottom shelf shot

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

ameratto

$5.00

baileys irish cream

$3.00

black haus

$3.00

boone and crocket

$3.00

bottom shelf/ chilled shot

$3.00

cow pie

$3.00

DBL ameratto

$7.00

DBL baileys irish cream

$5.00

DBL black haus

$5.00

DBL boone and crocket

$5.00

DBL cow pie

$5.00

DBL dekuyper hazel nut

$8.00

DBL dr mcgillcuddy

$5.00

DBL fire ball

$5.00

DBL jack daniels fire

$5.00

DBL jack daniels honey

$5.00

DBL jagermeister

$5.00

DBL kahlua

$5.00

DBL leroux black berry

$5.00

DBL midori

$8.00

DBL mohawk ginger brandy

$5.00

DBL peach schnapps

$8.00

DBL rumple minze

$5.00

DBL sheep dog peanut better whiskey

$5.00

DBL sole gin

$8.00

DBL sour apple pucker

$5.00

DBL triple sec

$7.00

dekuyper hazel nut

$6.00

dr mcgillcuddy

$3.00

fire ball

$3.00

groslings ginger beer

$5.00

jack daniels fire

$3.00

jack daniels honey

$3.00

jagermeister

$3.00

kahlua

$3.00

leroux black berry

$3.00

midori

$6.00

mohawk ginger brandy

$3.00

peach schnapps

$6.00

rumple minze

$3.00

sheep dog peanut better whiskey

$3.00

sole gin

$6.00

sour apple pucker

$3.00

triple sec

$5.00

Wednesday Special

Beef tips

$12.00

Mugs Mon-Thurs

Mugs

Mug Michelob Ultra

$1.00

Mug Busch Light

$1.00

Mug Bud Light

$1.00

Mug PBR

$1.00

Mug Spotted Cow

$2.00