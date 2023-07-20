Sierra's Pub & Grill 1599 Wisconsin 42
appetizer
soups and salads
chili
soup of the day
king salad
lettuce,baby spinach,cucumber,tomato,red onion,green pepper,avacado,black olives,cauliflower,pea pods,sunflower seeds,dried cranberries,and almonds
cranberry feta and walnut salad
leaf lettuce,dressed in our in house dressing,with feta and dried sweetened cranberries frinished off with walnuts
burgers and sandwiches
BLT
your choice of white,wheat,texas toast or wrap
veggie burger
served on ezekiel bread with your choice of dressing
deep fried perch sandwhich
topped with lettuce,tomatos,onions and tartar sauce
chicken bacon ranch wrap
wrapped with lettuce,onions,tomatos,bacon,shredded cheese and ranch
ribeye sandwich
with mushrooms and onions
1/3lbs hamburger
double cheese burger
patty melt
rye bread,1/3lbs burger patty with swiss cheeseand chedder cheese, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms
adult grilled cheese
on texas toastwith american cheese,bacon.and tomatoes
8" marine
on and 8" hoagie buntopped with american cheese,suateed green peppers,onions,mushrooms,geona salami and sliced ribeye steak
tenderloin steak sandwhich
with fried mushrooms and onion
perch basket
golden fried perch served with choice of potato,coleslaw,and rye bread
chicken tender basket
choice of dipping sauce
1/3lbs cheese burger
bbq chicken sandwhich
with lettuce,tomato and onions
fried egg burger
fried egg with 1/3 pound patty choice of american cheese,pepper ack cheese,or mozzerella cheese and three pieces of bacon
philly cheese steak on ciabatta
sams choice
1/3lbs beef patty grilled with pro
portobello mushroom burger
large portabello mushroom cap seasoned and covered in provolone
hot itallian sub
ham,pepperoni and salami covered in mozzerella grilled onions and green peppers
turkey melt
sierras special
beef patty and brat patty with sauerkraut and red onion on a pretzel buns
pizza
meat lovers
sausage,pepperoni,bacon,canadian bacon and ham
veggie pizza
12in vegan pizza crust,topped with tomato sauce, baby spinach,artichoke,bell pepper,red onion,halved cherry tomatos and sliced almonds
double topping
supreme
pepperoni,sausage,green pepper,onion,mushrooms,black olives and tomatos
single topping pizza
chris's BBQ pizza
bbq chicken,smoked shredded cheese,red onions and green peppers