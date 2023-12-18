Sila Thai Kitchen
FOOD
Stir-Fries
- Garlic Stir-Fry$12.99
Stir fried meat with garlic, onion and green onion. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Orange Chicken$12.99
Crispy fried chicken covered in an authentic orange sauce.
- Cashew Stir-Fry$12.99
Stir fried meat with cashews, bell peppers, pineapple, onion, carrots, celery and baby corn. Your coice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Pad Gra Prow$12.99
Stir fried meat, bell peppers, onion and basil. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Broccoli Stir-Fry$12.99
Stir fried meat with broccoli and carrots. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Sweet & Sour$12.99
Stir fried meat with bell peppers, onion, green onion and pineapple. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Fried Rice$12.99
Eggs, peas, carrots, onion and green onion. Your choice of meat (chicken, beef, pork, ham or shrimp). Shrimp +$2.
- Mixed Veggie Stir-Fry$12.99
Stir fried bell peppers, onion, carrots, baby corn, cabbage, broccoli and celery.
Curries
- Massaman$13.99
A sweet and savory Thai Massaman sauce with peanut, potato and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Yellow Curry$13.99
A mildly spicy curry with carrot, potato and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Panang Curry$13.99
A sweet and spicy sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, zucchini, pumpkin and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Red Curry$13.99
A sweet and spicy sauce with a generous amount of bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, pumpkin, zucchini and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Green Curry$13.99
Our delicious and spicy green curry sauce with bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, pumpkin, zucchini and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Stir-Fry Noodles
- Pad Thai$13.99
Stir fried rice noodle with Pad Thai sauce, egg, green onion, bean sprout, peanut and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Pad Seiw$13.99
A mild and simple stir-fry consisting of egg, carrot, broccoli and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Drunken Noodle$13.99
A stir fried rice noodle with onion, bell peppers, carrot, broccoli, basil, garlic, chili and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
- Spaghetti Drunken$13.99
Similar to Drunken Noodle but instead of using rice noodle, we’re change it to Chow Mein Noodle instead.
Combo
- T7 Garlic Stir-Fry$10.99
Garlic stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T1 Orange Chicken$10.99
Orange chicken served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T2 Cashew Stir-Fry$10.99
Cashew stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T3 Pad Gra Prow$10.99
Basil stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T4 Broccoli Stir-Fry$10.99
Broccoli stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T5 Sweet & Sour$10.99
Sweet & Sour served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T6 Mixed Veggie Stir-Fry$10.99
Mixed Veggie stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
- T8 Massaman$11.99
Massaman served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
- T9 Yellow Curry$11.99
Yellow Curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
- T10 Red Curry$11.99
Red curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
- T11 Green Curry$11.99
Green curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
- T12 Panang Curry$11.99
Panang curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
Starters
Appitizer
- Cheese Wonton$6.99
5 crispy wonton shell filled with cream cheese and crab stick. Served with crystal clear sweet & sour sauce.
- Egg Roll$6.99
4 homemade fried egg rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, black fungus and glass noodle. Served with homemade sweet & chili sauce.
- Stay Chicken$6.99
3 pieces of grilled chicken marinated in coconut milk and thai herbs. Served with homemade peanut sauce.
- Potsticker$6.99
5 pieces of fried potsticker shell filled with minced pork and vegetables. Served with homemade black sauce.
- Fresh Spring Roll$6.99
2 spring rolls wrapped with rice paper. Filled with chicken (or tofu or shrimp), carrots, lettuce, mint and rice noodle. Served with homemade peanut sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
5 of our shrimp dipped in tempura batter mixed with coconut then fried until golden. Served with homemade sweet & chili sauce
Specialty Entrees
- Som Tum$12.99
Raw green papaya, tomato, peanut, green bean and carrot seasoned with a zesty with Som Tum sauce. Served with sticky rice.
- Waterfall Beef$14.99
Sliced grilled beef mixed with onion, cilantro, mint and seasoned with a zesty and spicy lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.
- Chicken Wings$9.99
Delicious deep fried chicken wings served with homemade sweet chili sauce.
- Pork Skewer$10.99
Skewer pork marinated in our coconut milk sauce served with sticky rice.