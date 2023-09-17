Popular Items

Sweet and Sour

$13.00

Onions, carrots, pineapple, and green peppers in our homemade sweet & sour sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.00

With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, this classic Vietnamese dish is a refreshing choice. Served with dipping sauce.

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Lots of broccoli, onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic, brown sauce.

Starters

Appetizers

Eggrolls

$7.00

Marinated pork with seasoned vegetables wrapped in a wonton skin and then fried to a golden brown.

Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00

Napa cabbage seasoned, salted, and aged. Tart and spicy.

Edamame

$6.00

Soybean pods are boiled in salted water and served hot and fresh.

Vegetable Cakes

$8.00

Korean-style pancakes using a light batter with seasoned vegetables.

Kimchi Cakes

$8.00

Our house made pancakes with a spicy cabbage kimchi batter.

Combo Cakes

$8.00

Two vegetable pancakes and two kimchi pancakes.

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Imitation crab meat with seasoned cream cheese in a fried wrapper.

Chicken Wontons

$8.00

Seasoned vegetables and ground chicken that is stuffed in extra thick wonton skins.

Vegetable Mandu

$8.00

Chinese dumplings stuffed with seasoned vegetables are fried to a golden brown.

Chicken Satay

$8.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken grilled at high temp on kebabs. Served with Thai peanut sauce.

Kimchi Potstickers

$7.50

Larger dumplings with added cabbage kimchi to give a little heat.

Potstickers

$7.50

Steamed Chinese dumplings stuffed with seasoned vegetables.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.00

With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, this classic Vietnamese dish is a refreshing choice. Served with dipping sauce.

Soup of the Day

16oz Mild Soup

$5.50

16oz Hot Soup

$5.50

Meals

Lo Mein

Silk Road Lo Mein

$13.00

Egg noodles, onions, green onions, carrots, and cabbage in a mild, semi-sweet sauce.

Kimchi Lo Mein

$13.00

Egg noodles with cabbage kimchi, onions, green onions, carrots, and cabbage in a spicy, semi-sweet sauce.

Stu's Noodles

$13.00

A staff favorite! Onions, green onions, carrots, cabbage, and a fried egg in a spicy garlic sauce.

Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodles with onions, green onions, bean sprouts, a fried egg, and Thai basil. Topped with crushed peanuts.

Thai Curry Rice Noodles

$13.00

Rice noodles with onions, green onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, and cilantro in a mildly spicy, Thai curry sauce.

Korean Chop Chae

$13.00

Korean sweet potato noodles with onions, green onions, bok choy, and mushrooms in a semi-sweet, savory Korean sauce.

Breaded Main Dishes

General Tso's (Orange)

$13.00

Carrots, onions, broccoli, and baby corn in a tangy, semi-spicy ginger sauce.

Pineapple

$13.00

Onions, carrots, pineapple, and green peppers in a sweet and tart sauce.

Sesame (Princess)

$13.00

A guest favorite! Carrots, onions, broccoli, and baby corn in a sweet and tangy sauce with sesame seeds.

Sweet and Sour

$13.00

Onions, carrots, pineapple, and green peppers in our homemade sweet & sour sauce.

Sweet and Spicy

$13.00

Onions, carrots, and green peppers in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Main Dish Entree

Mongolian

$13.00

Zucchini, napa cabbage, onions, green onions, and bamboo shoots in a spicy sauce.

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Lots of broccoli, onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic, brown sauce.

Cashew

$13.00

Onions, carrots, water chestnuts, green onions, and cashews in a mild sesame sauce.

Crispy Noodles

$13.00

Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, water chestnuts, and zucchini in a mild, white sauce. Served over crispy noodles.

Green Beans with Black Bean Sauce

$13.00

Onions, carrots, green peppers, and green beans in a garlic, black bean sauce.

Hunan

$13.00

Broccoli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in a spicy ginger sauce.

Hibachi

$13.00

Onions, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, and green peppers in select Japanese seasonings. Served on a hot skillet.

Kimchi Stir Fry

$13.00

Carrots, onions, green onions, mushrooms, and cabbage kimchi in a Korean spicy sauce.

Korean Spicy Stew

$13.00

Onions, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, and green onions in a spicy, Korean garlic chili sauce.

Korean Stir Fry Vegetable

$13.00

Onions, green onions, cabbage, carrots, jalapenos, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and toasted sesame seeds in a spicy garlic chili sauce.

Kung Pao

$13.00

Onions, green onions, carrots, water chestnuts, and peanuts in a spicy red sauce.

Mu Shu

$13.00

Onions, green onions, carrots, cabbage, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, bean sprouts, and a fried egg. Served with lettuce wraps, cucumber, and hoisin sauce.

Spicy

$13.00

Broccoli, onions, carrots, and water chestnuts in a spicy, red ginger sauce.

Sizzling Stir Fry

$13.00

Onions, carrots, green onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and bean sprouts in a mild garlic sauce finished with sesame oil. Served on a hot skillet.

Stir Fry Green Bean

$13.00

Green beans with onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a mild, brown garlic sauce.

Stir Fry Zucchini

$13.00

Zucchini with onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a mild, brown garlic sauce.

Szechuan

$13.00

Carrots, broccoli, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts in a spicy chili sauce.

Vietnamese Lemongrass

$13.00

Onions, green onions, bok choy, and water chestnuts in a spicy, Vietnamese ginger sauce.

Japanese Curry

$13.00

Carrots, onions, potatoes, and mushrooms in a mild, thick semi-sweet sauce.

Red Curry

$13.00

Onions, carrots, green beans, and green peppers in a spicy, red coconut curry sauce with Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Onions, carrots, and potatoes in a spicy, yellow coconut curry sauce with Thai basil.

Specialties

Bulgogi

$16.00

Translated to "fire meat" in Korean, Bulgogi is a favorite amongst staff and guests. Stir-fried with onions, mushrooms, carrots, and green onions in a semi-sweet sauce.

Katsu (Chicken)

$16.00

Panko breaded filet of chicken, deep fried and topped with Japanese curried potatoes, onions, and carrots over a bed of rice.

Korean BBQ

$16.00Out of stock

Korean BBQ style marinated meat, served with stir-fried vegetables on a sizzling pan. Accompanied with lettuce wraps, radish, and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Bibimbop

$15.00

Traditional Korean meal consisting of bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, mushrooms, radishes, and zucchini specially prepared. Topped with a fried egg and served in a sizzling rock bowl.

Fried Rice

Korean Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with cabbage kimchi, onions, green onions, carrots, and a fried egg. Finished with sesame oil.

Thai Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with onions, green onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and a fried egg. Added curry seasonings/sauce brings flavor and a small kick of heat.

Malaysian Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with diced pineapple, onions, green onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.

Vietnamese Combo Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried rice with onions, green onions, carrots, and a fried egg. We add diced sweet sausage and Vietnamese seasonings for this guest favorite.

Silk Road Fried Rice

$13.00

Soups and Salads

Udong

$16.00Out of stock

A Korean noodle soup with onions, carrots, cabbage, bok choy, zucchini, and egg in a mild broth.

Jampong

$16.00

A Korean noodle soup with cabbage, onions, bok choy, zucchini, and carrots in a seasoned, spicy broth.

Thai Salad

$13.00

Rice noodles with lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, bean sprouts, and cilantro. Served with a tangy Thai dressing.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

$13.00

Rice noodles served over lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, radishes, cucumbers, and mint leaves. Topped with crushed peanuts and served with a semi-sweet Vietnamese dressing.

Beverages

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist (Starry)

$3.00

Jarrito's

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.50

Extras (Sauce, Rice, etc)

Side Rice

$3.00

2oz Sweet and Sour

$0.75

12oz Sweet and Sour

$5.00

2oz Sweet and Spicy

$0.75

12oz Sweet and Spicy

$5.50

2oz Garlic Chili Paste (Sambal Oelek)

$1.00

2oz Habanero Sauce

$1.00

2oz Hoisin Sauce

$0.75

2oz Peanut Sauce

$0.75

2oz Potsticker Sauce

$0.75

2oz Sriracha

$1.00