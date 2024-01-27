Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar 1602 & 1604 Walnut Street
FOOD
Drop Biscuits
- IND: Buttermilk Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.$3.99
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
- Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Combo$12.99
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Salted Butter, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Pickled Pineapple
- IND: Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.$3.99
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
- Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit Combo$12.99
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Cane Syrup Butter, Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
- IND: Truffle Smoked Gouda with Chives Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.$4.99
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
- Truffle Smoked Gouda with Chives Drop Biscuit Combo$14.99
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Spiced Pecan Butter, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
- IND: Parmesan Garlic Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.$3.99
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
- Parmesan Garlic Drop Biscuit Combo$12.99
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Sundried Tomato Butter, Tuscan Kale Pesto, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
- Silkie's 4 Drop Biscuit Sampler Combo$15.99
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, 4 Butters, 4 Jams, 4 Pickles
- Solo Buttermilk Biscuit, only$1.99
- Solo Truffle Gouda Biscuit, onlu$2.50
- Solo Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit, only$1.99
- Solo Parmesan Garlic Biscuit, only$1.99
Butter, Jams and Pickles
- Salted Butter$2.50+
- Spiced Pecan Butter$2.50+
- Sun Dried Tomato Butter$2.50+
Orange Blossom Honey Butter
- Cane Syrup Butter$2.50+
Cane Syrup Butter
- Strawberry Ginger Jam$1.50+
Strawberry Giner Jam
- Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam$1.50+
Green Ginlapeno Jam
- Tuscan Kale Pesto$1.50+
Coconut Ginam
- Smoked Bacon Onion Jam$1.50+
Smoked Ginion Jam
- Pickled Pineapple$1.25+
- Pickled Dill Cucumbers$1.25+
- Assorted Pickled Vegetables$1.25+
- Guava Jam Butter$0+
Sandwiches
- The Classic Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles
- The Classic Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- The BLT Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, Buttermillk Biscuit, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Avocado Crema
- The BLT Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in Flavor Bomb Sauce, Truffle Smoked Gouda Biscuit with Chives, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
- The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- FL/GA Boy Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Cane Syrup Butter, Dill Pickles
- FL/GA Boy Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- FB Hot Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in FB Hot Sauce, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles
- FB Hot Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- Hot Honey, Sandwich only$9.99
Jerk Chicken Thigh, Bacon Onion Jam, Cilantro, Buttermilk Biscuit, Pickled Pineapple
- Hot Honey Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- Gilbert’s Smokehouse, sandwich only$9.99
Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh, Truffle Smoked Gouda Biscuit, Jerk sBBQ Sauce, Pimento Cheese Butter, Dill Pickles
- Gilbert’s Smokehouse, combo$16.98
Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh, Truffle Smoked Gouda Biscuit, Jerk sBBQ Sauce, Pimento Cheese Butter, Dill Pickles The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
- The Great American Sandwich, only$9.99
Garlic Chicken Tenders, Buttermilk Biscuit, American Cheese, Silkie's Garlicky Ranch Dressing, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles
- The Great American Sandwich, combo$16.98
- The St. Augustine, Sandwich only$11.99
Fried Chicken Thighs Served with Churro Style Waffle, Pimento Cheese Butter, Datil Pepper Jelly, Maple Syrup, Pickled Pineapple
- The St. Augustine Sandwich, combo$18.98
- The Caribbean 2.0, sandwich only$9.99
- The Caribbean 2.0 combo$16.98
Specialty Platters
- Market Street Sampler, serves 1-2 ppl$24.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jerk ChickenThigh, Fried Chicken Tenders, Garlic Chicken Breast Tenders, 2 Buttermilk Biscuits, Salted Butter, Orange Blossom Honey, Alabama White BBQ, FB Hit Sauce, and Assorted Pickles
- Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese$11.99
Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin
- Mac w/ Garlic Chicken Tenders$18.99
Mac + Cheese, topped with Garlic Chicken Breast
- Mac w/ Nuggets & Jerk BBQ$18.99
Mac + with, topped with 6th & Walnut Chicken Nuggets, Gochujang Honey, Benne Seeds and Herbs
- Mac w/ Jerk Chicken Thighs$18.99
Mac + Cheese, topped with Jerk Chicken
- Mac w/ Broccoli$15.99
Mac + Cheese, topped with Steamed Broccoli and Pesto
- Mac w/ Fried Smokey Thigh$18.99
- Mac w/ Fried Chicken Tenders$18.99
- The St. Augustine, Platter$20.99
Fried Chicken Thigh & Breast, Served with Churro Style Waffles, Pimento Cheese Butter, Datil Pepper Jelly, Maple Syrup, Pickled Pineapple
Sides
- Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, 8 oz$6.99
Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin
- CKG's Collard Greens, 8 oz.$5.99
Smokey Chicken Potlicker, Apple Cider Vinegar, Fried Garlic & Shallots, OB Honey, Datil Pepper Mash
- Raging Cajun Waffle Fries, 10 oz.$4.99
Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes, topped with Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Blue Cheese, Savory Herbs
- Loaded Waffle Fries$5.99
Raging Cajun Waffle Fries, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Blue Cheese, Savory Herbs, & Silkie's Garlicky Ranch
- Steamed Broccoli, 8 oz.$4.99
Pesto., CKG Spices, soft herbs.
- Green Goddess Salad, 8 oz.$5.99
Raw Broccoli, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tuscan Baby Kale, Soft Herbs, Green Goddess Dressing
- Tomatoes + Cucumbers + Radish Salad, 8 oz.$5.99
Tomatoes, Cucumber and Radish tossed in Champagne Mustard Dressing, Sumac, Soft Herbs
- Cheese Grits, 8 oz.$6.99
- No Side
- Sweet Potato Casserole, 8 oz$5.99Out of stock
- Anna’s Mac & Cheese, 8 oz.$6.99Out of stock
- Smoked Turkey Cornbread Dressing, 8 oz.$6.99Out of stock
- Anna’s Mac & Cheese, entree$11.99Out of stock
Entrée Salads
- Hubbard Street Cobb Salad$10.99
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Egg, Blue Cheese, Tuscan Baby Kale, Bacon Onion Jam, Avocado Dressing
- The Mediterranean$10.99
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Red Onions, Tuscan Kale, Soft Herbs, Feta Cheese, Kalamatta Olives, Sumac Champagne Mustard Dressing, \
- Tuscan Caesar Salad$10.99
Tuscan Baby Kale, Parmesan Garlic Dressing, Kalamatta Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit Croutons,
Silkies Wings
Desserts
- Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow, Fresh Orange
- Giant Macadamia White Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
FL Citrus Cake, FL Citrus Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Blackberries
- Blackberry Cobbler Pie$6.99
Strawberry Cobbler Pie, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Vanilla Whipped Cream
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$6.99
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Add Ice Cream$1.99
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
- Add Vanilla Whipped Cream$0.99
Vanilla Whipped Cream
- Guest Cake Fee$35.00
- Giant Viola Lewis Syrup Cookie$3.99
- Silkie’s Banana Pudding$4.99
- Strawberry shortcake 2.0$7.99
- Peaches and Cream$7.99
Kids Menu
- Kids: Buttered Hot Buttermilk Biscuit$2.99
Toasted Warm Buttermilk Biscuit served with Salted Butter and Orange Blossom Honey
- Kids: Eian's Cucumber and Tomatoes$6.99
Raw Cucumbers and Tomatoes
- Kids: Buttered Noodles with Parmesan$5.99
Macaroni with Salted Butter and Parmesan Cheese
- Kids: Fried Chicken Tenders$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast with choice of 1 side, and beverage choice of Kool Aide, Lemonade or Tea
- Kids: Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh with choice of 1 side, and beverage choice of Kool Aide, Lemonade or Tea
- Vanilla Ice Cream$1.99
2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream
- Kids: Mac and Cheese$7.99
Chefs Specials
Protein ONLY
Sauces only
- Alabama White BBQ Sauce$1.99+
- Avocado Dressing$1.99+
- Berebere Sweet Chili Lime Sauce$1.99+
- Champagne Mustard Dressing$1.99+
- Coconut Rum Syrup$1.99+
- Datil Pepper Jelly$1.99+
- FB Hot Sauce$1.99+
- Flavor Bomb Sauce$1.99+
- Green Goddess Dressing$1.99+
- Jerk BBQ Sauce$1.99+
- Kung Pao Sauce$1.99+
- Maple Syrup$1.99+
- Tequila Honey Butter Sauce$1.99+
- Triple Threat Sauce$1.99+
- Orange Blossom Honey$1.99+
- Garlicky Ranch$1.99+
- Hot Honey$1.99+
- Honey Mustard$1.99+
CKG’s Grit Bowls
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Cajun Local Shrimp$26.99
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Southern Fried Catfish$24.99
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Garlic Butter Crab$27.99
- CKG’s Ultimate Grit Bowl$35.99
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Jerk Chicken Thighs$16.99
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Garlic Chicken Tenders$16.99
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Fried Chicken Thigh$16.99
- CKG’s Grit Bowl w/ Fried Chicken Tenders$16.99
Silkie’s Chicken, Biscuit + Fries
Starters
BEVERAGES
N/A Beverages
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Lemonade$1.99
- Sweet Tea$1.99
- Unsweet Tea$1.99
- Half and Half Tea$1.99
- Arnold Palmer with Sweet Tea$1.99
- Arnold Palmer with Unsweet Tea$1.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Mango Juice$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Pear Juice$2.99
- Guava Nectar$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Coffee, Regular$2.99
- Coffee, Decaf$2.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- San Pellegrinno, Mineral$2.99
- San Pellegrinno, Orange$2.99
- Aqua Panna Bottled Water$2.99
- Kool aid$1.99
- 20 oz Powerade (Red or Blue)$2.99
- Bottled Water$1.99
Cocktail Mixer
RETAIL
SPICES
- CKG SPICES$7.00
- CKG CAJUN$7.00
- CKG CHICKEN$7.00
- CKG JERK$7.00
- CKG MOROCCAN$7.00
- CKG CINNAMON/COFFEE$7.00
- CKG GIFT BOX SPICES, Father’s Day Summer Special$24.99
- 12 ea Stocking Stuffer - CKG Fried Chicken$50.00
- 12 ea Stocking Stuffer - CKG Cinnamon Coffee$50.00
- 12 ea Stocking Stuffer - CKG Jerk$50.00
- 12 ea Stocking Stuffer - CKG Moroccan$50.00
- 12 ea Stocking Stuffer - CKG Raging Cajun$50.00
- 15 ea Stocking Stuffer - CKG 3 of all 5 types$60.00
CLOTHING
- Silkies Visors$19.99
- Silkies Trucker Hats$19.99
- Silkies Shopping Bag$9.99
- Gilbert's Tee$10.00
- Gilbert's Hooie$20.00
- Gilbert's Hat$10.00
- Gilbert's Hat,Hoodie,Tee$35.00
- Pre paid Shipping$15.00
Pre-paid shipping charges. 1. Select when you purchase retail clothing Shipped to you after purchase. 2. Add your full shipping details in the comments section: Full name Address Phone number Email address
- Men’s Small Tee$30.00
- Women’s Small Tee$30.00
- Men’s Med Tee$30.00
- Women’s Med Tee$30.00
- Men’s Large Tee$30.00
- Women’s Large Tee$30.00
- Men’s XL Tee$30.00
- Women’s XL Tee$30.00
- Men’s XXL Tee$35.00
- Small Jacket$50.99
- Med Jacket$50.99Out of stock
- Large Jacket$50.99Out of stock
- XL Jacket$50.99Out of stock
- Small Sweat Pants$50.99
- Med Sweat Pants$50.99Out of stock
- Large Sweat Pants$50.99
- XL Sweat Pants$50.99
- Women’s XXL Tee$35.00
Cookbook
Doggie Treats
- Biscuits: Peanut Butter Banana$5.99Out of stock
- Biscuits: Salmon with Kombu$7.99Out of stock
- Biscuits: Chicken and Sweet Potato$6.99Out of stock
- Biscuits: Lamb and Sweet Potato$7.99Out of stock
- Biscuits: Plain$4.99Out of stock
- Meatballs: Beef$7.99Out of stock
- Meatballs: Lamb$7.99Out of stock
- Meatballs: Chicken$7.99Out of stock
- Meatballs: Salmon$7.99Out of stock
- Organ Toppers: Chicken Gizzards$7.99
- Organ Toppers: Pork Liver and Spleen$7.99
- Organ Toppers: Beef Kidneys$8.99Out of stock
- Soup: Chicken Gizzard Broth$4.99
- Soup: Beef Kidney Broth$5.99
- Soup: Pork Liver and Spleen$5.99
Black Friday Special 11/24-11/30
