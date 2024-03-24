Visit Us Today!
Silver Spoon Restaurant 1601 W Jefferson St
Breakfast Menu
From the Farm
The Country Side
- Biscuits Gravy Full$7.45
- Biscuits Gravy half$6.25
- The southern charm$10.95
2 eggs any style, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, a hot biscuit covered with sausage gravy served with hash browns
- The country charm$12.95
2 eggs any style, a delicious country fried steak and one hot biscuit topped with sausage gravy & hashbrowns
Skillets
- Irish$12.95
Corned beef Hash, onions, green peppers and swiss cheese
- Fajita Skillet$13.95
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, Avocado and Mozzarella
- Santory$12.95
Bacon, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Swiss cheese
- Gyro$12.95
Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese
- Johnny's$14.95
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Meat Lover Skillet$13.95
Ham, Bacon and sausage with cheddar cheese
- Vegetable Skillet$11.95
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Broccoli with Cheddar Cheese
- Hobo$8.95
Golden Brown Hash Browns topped with American and Swiss Cheese
- Sicilian$12.95
Italian Sausage, Onion, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Gypsy$12.95
Ham, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms with American Cheese
- Mexican Skillet$12.95
Chorizo, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese
Omelett's
- Cheese Omelet$10.45
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$11.95
- Denver Omelet$12.95
Ham, Onions and Green Peppers
- Popeye Omelette$12.95
Bacon, Spinach and Swiss Cheese
- The Roma Omelet$13.95
Italian Sausage, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese
- Greek Omelet$13.95
Gyro Meat, Onions, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese
- Mexican Omelet$12.95
Chorizo, Onions, Tomato and Jalapeno
- Spinach Feta Omelett$11.95
- Veggie Omelet$11.95
Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Mushroom and Broccoli
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$10.95
2 poached eggs & Canadian bacon on an English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Eggs Florentine$9.95
2 eggs poached with tomatoes and sautéed spinach on an English muffin.Topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Country Benedict$10.95
2 poached eggs layered on a biscuit with sausage patties smothered in country gravy
- California Benedict$10.95
2 poached eggs with sliced tomato,avocado on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Veggie Benedict$10.95
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and spinach. Topped with 2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Burritos
- Mexican Burrito$11.95
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese
- Vegetable Burrito$10.95
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- Denver Burrito$11.45
Ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese
- Western Burrito$11.45
Sausage, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Burrito$12.95
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar
Steak Chops Chicken
Pancakes
French Toast
Crepes
Waffles
Combos
Lunch Menu
Wraps
- Santa Fe Wrap$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Lettuce and Ranch Dressing
- Fajita Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese
- Tuna Avocado Wrap$10.95
Tuna Salad, Avocado, Onions, Tomato & Lettuce
- Chicken Cesar Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Onions, Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce w/ Ranch Dressing
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Chipotle Ranch
- Clubhouse Wrap$10.95
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Ranch
Panini Sandwiches
- Chicken Philly Panini$10.95
Tender Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions. Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Beef Philly Panini$11.95
Roasted Beef, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Ham and Cheese Panini$8.95
- Silver Spoon Panini$10.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise
- Acapulco Panini$11.95
Tender Chicken Breast, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, and Mozzarella Cheese
- Garden Panini$10.95
Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese
- Reuben Panini$11.95
Delicious Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese
Salad
- Julienne$12.95
Strips of Turkey, Ham, American and Swiss Cheese with Chefs Garnish over Spring Green Mix
- Grilled Salmon Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens Topped with a Delicious Salmon Fillet and Chef’s Garnish
- Cobb Salad$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, & Hard Boiled Egg over our Spring Green Mix
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens, and Chef’s Garnish Topped with tender chicken breast
- Chicken Ceaser Salad$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Croûtons, Parmesan Cheese & Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Taco Salad$11.95
Taco Meat, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese And Beans.
Sandwiches
- French Dip$9.95
Delicious roast beef with au jus
- Reuben Sandwich$10.95
Sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut
- Tuna Salad Sand$8.45
- Chicken Salad Sand$8.45
- Beef Melt$10.45
Juicy roast beef on grilled rye bread with melted mozzarella cheese
- Tuna Melt$8.95
Tuna salad on grilled rye bread with melted American cheese
- Grilled Cheese$6.95
- Chicago Poor Boy$10.95
With grilled onions and mozzarella cheese on garlic bread
- Monte Cristo$10.95
Grilled turkey, ham and Swiss cheese
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.95
- Malibu Chicken$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, ham, melted Swiss cheese on hamburger bun
- Texas Chicken$10.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun
- BLT$7.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise
Stir Fry
Pasta
Classic Clubs
- Club House Club$10.25
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
- BLT Club$9.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
- Roast Beef & Swiss Club$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
- California Chicken Club$11.45
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayonnaise
- Ham and Cheese Club$9.95
Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise
Healthy Suggestions
- Tuna Salad Plate$10.45
Scoop of Tuna Salad, Cottage Cheese, Garnished with Fresh Fruit & Vegetables
- Chicken Salad Plate$10.45
Scoop of Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese Garnished with Fresh Fruit and Vegetables
- Low Calorie Plate$11.95
Hamburger Patty, Cottage Cheese & Chef’s Garnish
- Chicken Delight$11.95
Chicken Breast, Cottage Cheese & Chefs Garnish
- Stuffed Tomato$10.95
Choice of Tuna or Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese & Chef’s Garnish
- Stuffed Avocado$11.95
Choice of Tuna or Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese & Chef’s Garnish
- Weight Watchers$10.95
3 Egg Whites Scrambled with Spinach, Tomato & Mushroom Served with Cottage Cheese & Raisin Toast
Lunches
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.45
½ lb. juicy burger on a toasted bun Add Cheese
- Cheesesburger$9.45
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.45
- Texas Burger$10.95
½ lb. juicy burger with grilled onions, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
- Acapulco Burger$10.95
½ lb. burger with avocado and mozzarella cheese
- Porter Burger$9.95
½ lb. burger with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- Good Morning Burger$11.95
½ lb. hamburger patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy hash browns, bacon and 1 egg any style
- Patty Melt$9.95
Hamburger patty on grilled rye bread, American cheese and grilled onions
South of the Border
- Chilaquiles$10.95
Served with Rice, Beans & Eggs With Steak
- Chorizo Scramble$10.95
Served with refried beans, rice and 4 tortillas
- Huevos la Mexicana$9.95
3 eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with refried beans, rice and 4 tortillas
- Buenos Dias Quesedeillas$9.95
Grande tortilla filled with 2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Cheesy Quesedilla$7.95
- Chicken Muchas Fajitas$14.95
- Steak Muchas Fajitas$15.95
- Shrimp Muchas Fajitas$15.95
- Combo Muchas Fajitas$18.95
Sides
Side Orders
- S/O Egg$1.50
- Bacon$3.95
- Sausage$3.95
- Sausage Pattes$3.95
- Corned Beef Hash$4.45
- Ham off Bone$4.45
- Turkey Bacon$4.45
- Turkey Links$4.45
- Bagel$2.95
- Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.45
- Toast(White, Whole wheat,Rye).$2.25
- Raisin Toast$2.50
- Greek Toast$2.50
- Texas Toast$2.50
- English Muffin$2.50
- Hashbrown$2.95
- French Fries$2.95
- Mash Potato$2.95
- Fruit$4.25
- Cottage Cheese$3.50
- Cotta Cheese & Peaches$4.25
- Side Salad$4.45
- Cup Soup$3.50
- Bowl Soup$4.50
- Cup Oatmeal$3.25
- Bowl Oatmeal$4.20
- Cup of Grits$2.95
- Bowl of Grits$3.95
- Quarter of soup$10.00
- Half Gallon of soup$19.00
- Side Fresh Strawberries$3.25
- Side Of Fresh Blueberries$3.50
- Side of Brocoli$2.00
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Corn Tortillas$2.25
- Avocado$2.00
- Cheesse$1.00
- Side Of Pancakes$3.50
- Grill Tomatoes$2.00
- Chile Toreado$1.00
- Side of Cucumbers$2.75
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$3.50
- Bowl of Sausage Gravy$4.50
Sauces and Dressings
Beverages
Beverages
Shakes
Flavored Lemonade
Kid's Menu
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
OFF THE MENU ITEMS.
SIDES
EXTRA ITEMS
- Lemon Pepper Chichen Breast$13.95
- Ham Steak$13.45
- patt's Benedict$11.95
- Chichen and Waffles$11.95
- Pigs In The Blanket$9.95
- Egg sandwiches$7.00
2 Eggs Any Style on Toas and Hash Browns
- Country$12.45
- Spartan$12.95
- Meat Lover$13.95
- All American$14.95
- Western$11.45
- Brocoli and Cheddar$10.95
- Mushrooms and Swiss$10.95
- Mama's$12.95
- Mountain High$12.95
- Huevos Rancheros$10.95
- huevos con Jamon$10.95