Monjunis (Benton) 6458 Louisiana 3
Beverages
Starters
- Cajun Shrimp Toast 2pc$10.95
- Meatball Nacho 2pc$9.95
- Toasted Ravioli 6pc$9.95
- Sicilian Breadsticks 6pc$6.95
- Cheesy Breadsticks 6pc$8.95
- Mozzarella Sticks 8pc$10.99
- Monjuni's Meatball$5.00
- Italian Fried Potatoes$2.95
- Side House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Side Pasta Salad$5.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
- Extra Bag of Bread$0.50
- 10oz Cup of Original Sauce$1.50
- 10oz Cup of Basil Sauce$1.50
- 10oz Cup of Alfredo Sauce$2.50
- Extra Chips$0.75
Salads
- Italian House Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Shrimp Pasta Salad$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
- Italian Shrimp Salad$16.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Cheese
- Monjuni's Lite Salad$12.95
Smokes Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Baby Corn
- Monjuni's Chopped Salad$14.95
Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Salad Sampler$17.95
Trio of Shrimp Pasta Salad, Italian House Salad & Chopped Salad
- Ceaser Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Croutons & Chicken
- Large Pasta Salad$10.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
Entrees
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.95
Fettuccine Noodles & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine Noodles, Chicken & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Fettuccine Noodles, Shrimp & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$18.95
Breaded & Fried Chicken Breasts served Over Pasta
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$16.95
Breaded & Fried Eggplant Served Over Pasta
- Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp and Our Sweet Sauce
- Italian Sampler$24.95
Lasagna, Spaghetti With One Meatball & 1/4 Original Muffaletta (no substitutions)
Specialties
- Spaghetti With Original Sauce$11.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce
- Spaghetti w/ One Meatball$13.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce and One Meatball
- Spaghetti w/ Two Meatballs$17.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce and Two Meatballs
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$15.95
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
- Homemade Beef Lasagna$15.95
"Simply The Best"
- Twice Baked Lasagna$19.95
Our Famous Entree Topped with Extra Cheese Sauce, Then Baked Again
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
Cheese Stuffed Pasta Topped with Alfredo & Basil Sauce
- Cheesy Chicken Aurora$20.95
Grilled Chicken Served Over Thin Spaghetti with Original Alfredo Sauce with Extra Cheese and Twice baked
- Shrimp Aurora$20.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp Served Over Thin Spaghetti Noodles Topped with Original Alfredo Sauce with Extra Cheese and Twice Baked
Muffalettas
- Quarter Original$9.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Quarter Turkey$9.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Half Original$14.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Half Turkey$14.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Whole Original$24.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Whole Turkey$24.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
Po-Boys
- Half Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy$12.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Half Chicken Parm Po-Boy$9.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Half Meatball Po-Boy$9.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Half Porkie Po-Boy$9.95
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served With Chips.
- Half Smoked Turkey Po-Boy$9.95
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Whole Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Whole Chicken Parm Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Whole Meatball Po-Boy$14.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Whole Porkie Po-Boy$14.95
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served With Chips.
- Whole Smoked Turkey Po-Boy$14.95
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
Pizza
- Quarter Cheese Pizza$8.99
Basil Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan
- Quarter Classic Pizza$9.99
Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Salami
- Quarter Blanco Pizza$10.49
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Chicken Breast
- Half Cheese Pizza$13.99
Basil Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan
- Half Classic Pizza$14.99
Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Salami
- Half Blanco Pizza$15.99
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Chicken Breast
- Whole Cheese Pizza$21.99
Basil Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan
- Whole Classic Pizza$22.99
Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Salami
- Whole Blanco Pizza$23.99
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Chicken Breast