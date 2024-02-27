Silver Star Smokehouse and Monjunis Texarkana 5205 West Park Boulevard
Silverstar Smokehouse
Appetizers
- Texas Toothpicks-Small$9.99
Fresh sweet onions cut into thin strips and covered with a light spicy batter
- Texas Toothpicks- Large$12.99
Fresh sweet onions cut into thin strips and covered with a light spicy batter
- Fried Pickles$10.99
Dill pickles cut into spears and lightly coated with dill flavored breading
- Armadillo Eggs$10.99
Mild fire-roasted jalapeno pepper, stuffed with cream cheese dipped in premium draft beer batter
- Silver Star Wings$12.99
Sauceless, hot and spicy breaded chicken wings
- Fried Cheesesticks$8.99
Mozzarella sicks served with our homemade ranch or Monjunis marinara
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.99
Creamy mixture of cheese, spinach and artichoke hearts served with tortilla chips
- Silver Star Nachos$9.99
Choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork over tortilla chips, freshly grated cheese, BBQ sauce and pickled jalapenos
- Silver Star Queso$9.99
Famous Au Gratin cheese blend with a Mexican twist
- Appetizer Combo Platter$28.99
Perfect for parties of six or more! Armadillo eggs, Fried Pickles, Silver Star Wings and Cheese Sticks served over a bed of Texas Toothpicks. No Substitutions.
- Jumbo Soft Pretzel$12.99
Jumbo soft pretzel served with Smoked Sausage and mustard
Salads
- Mesquite Grilled Steak Salad$20.99
Grilled Steak served over Romaine Lettuce with Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons.
- Tiger Chicken Salad$18.99
Grilled Chicken covered in Tiger Sauce served over Romaine Lettuce with Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons.
- Smoked Turkey Salad$17.99
Smoked Turkey served over Romaine Lettuce with Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons.
- Side Salad$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Cucumbers and Croutons
- Smokehouse Salad$18.99
Sliced Brisket over romaine lettuce, red onion, shredded cheese and pickled jalapeno peppers.
Super Spud
Burgers
- Classic Burger$16.99
Half pound Certified Angus Beef topped with American Cheese, romaine, red onion, pickles and pickled jalapenos.
- Smokehouse Burger$18.99
Topped with chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, American Cheese, romaine, red onion, pickles and pickled jalapenos.
- Tiger Chicken Burger$16.99
No Mayo or Mustard
BBQ Sandwiches
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Smoked brisket sandwich served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Southern Style Sandwich$13.49
Chopped brisket sandwich topped with coleslaw served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Pulled pork sandwich served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Smoked Turkey Sandwhich$11.99
Smoked turkey served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$10.99
Smoked Sausage sandwich served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.99
Grill
BBQ Platters
- Smoked Brisket Platter$22.99
Our extra lean beef brisket smoked over hickory for 18 hours.
- Pulled Pork Platter$17.99
Dry rubbed pork, slow smoked for 12 hours until tender and juicy.
- Smoked Turkey Platter$20.99
Perfectly seasoned and marinated smoked turkey breast
- Smoked Sausage Platter$17.99
Our own special black pepper sausage that is soooo good!
- Half Smoked Chicken Platter$16.99
Slow smoked chicken basted in our special seasoning.
- Mixed Platter$22.99
- Lite Platter$17.99
World Famous Ribs
Meat by the Pound
Monjunis
Starters
- Cajun Shrimp Toast 2pc$10.95
- Meatball Nacho 2pc$9.95
- Toasted Ravioli 6pc$9.95
- Sicilian Breadsticks 6pc$6.95
- Cheesy Breadsticks 6pc$8.95
- Cheese Sticks 8pc$10.99
- Monjuni's Meatball$5.00
- Italian Fried Potatoes$2.95
- Side House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Side Pasta Salad$5.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
- Extra Bag of Bread$0.50
- 10oz Cup of Original Sauce$1.50
- 10oz Cup of Basil Sauce$1.50
- 10oz Cup of Alfredo Sauce$2.50
Po-Boys
- Half Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy$12.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Half Chicken Parm Po-Boy$9.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Half Meatball Po-Boy$9.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Half Porkie Po-Boy$9.95
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served With Chips.
- Half Smoked Turkey Po-Boy$9.95
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Whole Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Whole Chicken Parm Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Whole Meatball Po-Boy$14.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Whole Porkie Po-Boy$14.95
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served With Chips.
- Whole Smoked Turkey Po-Boy$14.95
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
Salads
- Italian House Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Shrimp Pasta Salad$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
- Italian Shrimp Salad$16.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Cheese
- Monjuni's Lite Salad$12.95
Smokes Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Baby Corn
- Monjuni's Chopped Salad$14.95
Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Salad Sampler$17.95
Trio of Shrimp Pasta Salad, Italian House Salad & Chopped Salad
- Ceaser Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Croutons & Chicken
- Large Pasta Salad$10.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
Muffalettas
- Quarter Original$9.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Quarter Turkey$9.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Half Original$14.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Half Turkey$14.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Whole Original$24.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Whole Turkey$24.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
Entrees
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.95
Fettuccine Noodles & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine Noodles, Chicken & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Fettuccine Noodles, Shrimp & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$18.95
Breaded & Fried Chicken Breasts served Over Pasta
- Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp and Our Sweet Sauce
- Italian Sampler$24.95
Lasagna, Spaghetti With One Meatball & 1/4 Original Muffaletta (no substitutions)
- Side House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Side Ceaser Salad$5.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Side Pasta Salad$5.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
Specialties
- Spaghetti$11.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce
- Spaghetti w/ One Meatball$13.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce and One Meatball
- Spaghetti w/ Two Meatballs$17.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce and Two Meatballs
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$15.95
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
- Homemade Beef Lasagna$15.95
"Simply The Best"
- Twice Baked Lasagna$19.95
Our Famous Entree Topped with Extra Cheese Sauce, Then Baked Again
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
Cheese Stuffed Pasta Topped with Alfredo & Basil Sauce
- Cheesy Chicken Aurora$20.95
Grilled Chicken Served Over Thin Spaghetti with Original Alfredo Sauce with Extra Cheese and Twice baked
- Shrimp Aurora$20.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp Served Over Thin Spaghetti Noodles Topped with Original Alfredo Sauce with Extra Cheese and Twice Baked