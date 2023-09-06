Silverbird Wood Fired
Food
Appetizers
Portobello Mushroom Strips
Fried and Grilled
Bruschetta
Covered in shaved Parmesan cheese and balsamic reduction served on toasted rosemary focaccia
Arancini
Flavored risotto, stuffed with our house five cheese blend, rolled in bread crumbs and deep fried
Potato Skins
Topped with crisp bacon, cheese blend, and spicy chili, served with sour cream
Steamed Clams
Clams in white wine with tomato, onions, and mushrooms. OR in a coconut curry sauce with green onions. Served with bread.
Double Stuffed Quesadilla
7-cheese blend, tomato, onion, and black olives.
Basket
Garlic Parmesan French Fries Basket
Poutine Basket
Fries topped with beef gravy, cheese curds and green onions
Loaded French Fries Basket
Angry bird chili, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and green onions with sour cream
Fry Basket
Your choice of Beer Battered Fries, Onion Rings, or Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
Trash Platter
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers
Caesar Salad
Green leaf tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons
Warm Spinach Salad
Warm spinach, onion, bacon and mushroom tossed in bacon balsamic with a hard boiled egg
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, onions, cucumbers and bell peppers, served with hummus and bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, celery, carrots, croutons, bleu cheese, and Buffalo chicken
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onions, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, mexicorn, black beans, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips and grilled chicken
Steak Salad
Green leaf, tomato, cucumber, carrots, sautéed onions and mushrooms, roasted garlic, crumbly bleu cheese, grilled steak and break
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, crumbly bleu cheese, Buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing
Chicken Bruschetta Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, bruschetta, shaved parmesan, balsamic reduction
Smoked Cubano Wrap
House smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and house Carolina Golden sauce
California Wrap
Mixed greens, mexicorn, black beans, avocado, salsa, cheddar jack cheese
BLT Wrap
Build Your Own Wrap
Burgers
Sandwiches
Beef On Weck American Flamingo
Roast beef on Kimmelweck brioche with horseradish aioli
Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, American cheese on hoagie
Chicken Deluxe
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon swiss cheese on a croissant
Dodo Bird
Meatballs, red sauce, 5-cheese blend on hoagie
Flameback
Buffalo grilled chicken breast and 5-cheese blend on sliced bread
Cod Po Boy
Fried perch, lettuce, tomato on hoagie with bistro sauce
Peregrine Falcon
Roast beef, onion, mushroom, horseradish aioli, honey mustard on rosemary focaccia
Pulled Pork
House smoked pulled pork with cheddar cheese and blackberry BBQ sauce on brioche
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island on rosemary focaccia
Silverbird Club
Club sandwich with ham, turkey, and bacon on sliced bread with mayonnaise and whole grain mustard.
Triple Pig
Fried Seafood
Wood Fired Pizza
Single Slice
Small Pie (12”) - Build Your Own
Large Pie (16”) - Build Your Own
Large 12"Gluten Free
Birds of Paradise
Garlic oil, cheese blend, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, roasted red peppers, green peppers, black olives, broccoli, banana peppers and spinach
Silverbird Supreme
Red sauce, cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives
Red Rooster
Buffalo or BBQ chicken, garlic oil, roasted red peppers, cheese blend and crumbly bleu cheese
Phoenix
Garlic oil, balsamic reduction, spinach, cheese blend, feta, tomato, black olives, red onion, and fresh basil
Brazilian Macaw
Sweet and spicy sauce, cheese blend, chicken, green peppers, red onions and coconut flakes
Thunderbird
Garlic butter, cheese blend, bacon, chicken, pepperoni, jalapeno peppers, crumbly bleu cheese, and horseradish
Crested Caracara
Chipotle ranch, cheese blend, cheddar, tomato, jalapeno, chicken and cilantro
Irish Lapwing
Garlic oil, cheese blend with feta, bacon, tomato, potato, seasoned with sage and rosemary
Red-Billed Streamtail
Red sauce, cheese blend, Caribbean jerk chicken, ham, pineapple, and roasted red peppers
White Wagtail
Garlic oil, cheese blend with ricotta, feta, white mushrooms, spinach and truffle oil