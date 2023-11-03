Simmer Down - Norfolk 2116 Market Lane Suite B
Fresh in the Fridge 11/01 ONLY
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini$28.00
This is a popular item, so be sure to order early! Tender rotini mixed with our from scratch ranch supreme sauce, diced chicken, cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of bacon. Can be frozen!
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini$17.00
- Meal for 1 Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini$9.50
- Meal for 4+ Mississippi Mud Meal GF$38.00
This is another of your faves! Chuck roast is slow cooked overnight with banana peppers, ranch and other yummies and served alongside a pile of garlic mashed potatoes and buttered kernel corn. Perfect for meal prep or busy nights. Can be frozen!
- Meal for 2 Mississippi Mud Meal GF$19.00
- Meal for 1 Mississippi Mud Meal GF$9.50
- Banana Bread w/ Chocolate Chips$8.00
My grandma Sue’s recipe! From scratch and studded with mini chocolate chips. Can be frozen!
- Lemon Chicken Powerbowl GF, DF$9.25
A bed of brown rice and quinoa is topped with sauteed kale, roasted chickpeas, all white meat chicken and drizzled with a light lemon vinaigrette. Can be frozen!
- 6 Grilled Chipotle Chicken Thighs GF, DF, Keto$14.00
Marinated and grilled chicken thighs ready for meal prep, tacos, nachos or salads. These tasty morsels can be frozen!
- Quart of Spanish Rice GF, DF$7.00
From scratch! White rice, salsa and plenty of yummy seasonings. Great with the chicken thighs and salsa this week. Can be frozen!
- Pint Corn and Black Bean Salsa GF, DF$7.00
Tender kernel corn, black beans, red onions, cilantro and a yummy southwest balsamic vinaigrette come together for this tasty dish. Use as a dip or a side!!
- Quart Manhattan Supper Stew GF, DF$12.00
It’s back! Our most popular soup! Oak Barn ground beef, onions, carrots, cabbage, potatoes all in a hearty tomato broth. Stock up, because this classic can be frozen!
- 1/2 Gallon Manhattan Supper Stew GF, DF$23.00
- Quart Kielbasa & Corn Chowder$12.00
If you know, you know! Tender potatoes in a creamy cheesy broth with kernel corn and bites of yummy kielbasa sausage. Like ham & potato soup, but just a little different (dare we say better?) Can be frozen!
- Quart Broccoli & Cauliflower Salad GF$12.00
Bite size bits of broccoli and cauliflower with red onion, diced bacon, cranberries, cheddar cheese all dressed in a yummy creamy dressing-this typically sells out, so order early!!
- Meal for 1 Chipotle Chicken Thighs GF, DF$9.50
A pile of homemade spanish rice topped with corn and black bean salsa and finished off with sliced chipotle chicken thighs. This one is packed with protein and can be frozen!!
- Wedding Cake$11.00
This one never lasts long! Homemade wedding cake with from scratch buttercream. All the goodness without the gift! Can be frozen!
- Cherry Walnut Chicken Salad GF$9.50
Shredded all white meat chicken, diced red onion, dried cherries, walnuts, celery and a yummy dijon dressing!
- Rosemary Garlic Focaccia$8.00
An 8 inch round of from scratch, freshly baked focaccia, it’s the perfect side for soups or casseroles. Can be frozen!
Always available
Freezer Specials
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant-Bag of 5$17.00
Tender flaky all butter croissant stuffed with a real fried egg, melty cheese & a fully cooked sausage patty. Great for a complete meal as you head out the door!
- Ham & Cheese Croissant-Bag of 5$17.00
Tender flaky all butter croissant, stuffed with sliced ham and melty cheese. Great for a quick meal (even breakfast!) or a snack!
- Sausage Breakfast Burritos-Bag of 6$17.00
Real scrambled eggs mixed with sausage made by a local grocer, cheddar cheese and salsa all mixed up and wrapped into flour tortillas. Great for a quick breakfast or snack. Perfect for camping!
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwiches-Bag of 5$18.00
2 maple waffles stuffed with a real fried egg, a slice of bacon and melty cheese. Sweet and salty and irresistable!
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater Tot Casserole$8.50
From scratch creamy ranch sauce full of diced chicken, topped with cheddar, bacon and plenty of tots! Can bake from frozen!
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater Tot Casserole$16.50
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater Tot Casserole$27.00
- Cheeseburger Burritos-Bag of 6$18.00
Oak Barn ground beef in a cheesy sauce with diced pickles and tater tots all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- 1 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls-Limit 2$15.50
Homemade, from scratch, rolled by hand. Fully baked and served with a side of vanilla icing. Please limit 2 per order. If you need larger quantities, please ask!
- Cheesy Garlic Loaf$7.00
A split italian loaf is smeared with a yummy cheesy, buttery spread. Ready for you to bake and serve!
- Large Chicken Alfredo$27.00
Tender rotini in a from scratch alfredo sauce with diced chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese!
- Saucy Meatballs$24.00