Simone's Kitchen & Cocktails 2321 Center Point Parkway
SOFT DRINKS
SODA AND JUICE
LEMONADE
OUR MAIN MENU
Main Course
- Seafood Stuff Grilled Cheese
Homemade sauce filled with real crab and fresh shrimp toasted in fresh artesano bread with a crunch finish$15.00
- Cajun Pasta Trio
Fettucine pasta is tossed in our cajun creamy alreado based sauce with sauteed chicken, sausage and shrimp. Finished with a sprinkle of cajun seasoning and fresh parsley flakes$18.00
- Creamy Chicken Alfredo$15.00
- Hot Honey Lemon Pepper Wings
Four whole golden fried wings tossed in our signature hot honey lemon pepper sauce$15.00
- Wings on the Bayou
Four whole golden fried wings served with our sweet and spicy dipping sauce$15.00
- Bayou Fries
Cripsy crinkled cut fries tossed with grilled shrimp, cajun sausage, queso, jalapenos and salsa$15.00
- Cajun Chicken Nachos
Mexican style tortilla chips topped with cajun chicken, pepppers and onions, queso, jalapenos and salsa$14.00
- Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries
Cripsy crinkled cut fries ropped with shredded buffalo chicken, cheese, a drizzle of ranch and buffalo sauce, and sprinkled fresh-oven bacon crumbles.$14.00
- Strawberry Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon over fresh spring mix topped with fresh organic strawberries, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions and paired with our signature dressings$17.00
- Cobb Salad
Our Cobb Salad comes with diced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, a hard boiled egg topped with bacon crumbles and your choice dressing and protein.$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
3 Egg rolls stuffed with our signature recipe of buffalo chicken topped with our house salsa$13.00
- Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
3 Egg rolls stuffed with our signature recipe of jerk chicken topped with our house salsa$13.00
- 4 Whole Wings on the Bayou (no side)$10.00
- 4 Whole Wings Lemon Pepper Hot Honey (no side)$10.00