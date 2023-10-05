Simone's Wood Fired Craft Kitchen
Antipasti
Arancini
Ground veal, pork, beef, fresh herbs, pomodoro sauce, blend of Italian cheeses
Goats Cheese Bruschetta
Warm goat cheese bruschetta dip with olives, pepperoncini, and pine nuts
Marinas Old-World Meatballs
Bread Basket
Fresh herb dipping oil
Wood-Fired Wings
A pound of Simone's lemon garlic and parmesan wood-fired wings
Small Antipasto Misto
Daily selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, olives, accompaniments
Large Antipasto Misto
Daily selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, olives, accompaniments
Insalata E Zuppa
Insalata Simone
Our signature salad, harvest field greens, fresh herbs, focaccia croutons, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, olives, carrots, roasted cauliflower, pepperoncini, house vinaigrette
Insalata Caprese
Vine ripe and heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, greens
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house-made caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, real aged parmigiano-reggiano, white anchovies available upon request
Seafood Zuppa
From the Grill
Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh bread crumb, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella shaved parmesan, fresh herbs hand crafted linguini
Pollo al Marsala
Chicken breast, mushroom blend, spinach, prosciutto, garlic, marsala wine pan sauce, hand crafted linguini
Costata da Manzo
Beef short rib braised in Chianti wine, fine herbs, broccolini, hand crafted pappardelle pasta
Orecchiette
Seasonal vegetables, garlic oil and wine pan sauce, hand crafted orecchiette pasta
Pollo Campanelle alla Pesto
Chicken breast, mushroom blend, roma tomato broccolini, a pesto cream sauce, hand crafted campanelli pasta
Linguini con Polpette
Hand crafted linguini, meatballs, pomodoro sauce
Lasagna
Seasoned ground chuck, ricotta, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, hand crafted pasta sheet, herbs and spices
Shrimp Scampi
Marinated roma tomatoes, baby spinach, lemon, garlic, wine & butter sauce, housemade linguini