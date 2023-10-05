Popular Items

13" Neapolitan Style Crust

$14.00

Dinner ChowNow Menu

Antipasti

Arancini

$15.00Out of stock

Ground veal, pork, beef, fresh herbs, pomodoro sauce, blend of Italian cheeses

Goats Cheese Bruschetta

$14.00

Warm goat cheese bruschetta dip with olives, pepperoncini, and pine nuts

Marinas Old-World Meatballs

$15.00

Bread Basket

$8.00

Fresh herb dipping oil

Wood-Fired Wings

$15.95

A pound of Simone's lemon garlic and parmesan wood-fired wings

Small Antipasto Misto

$15.00

Daily selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, olives, accompaniments

Large Antipasto Misto

$23.00

Daily selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, olives, accompaniments

Insalata E Zuppa

Insalata Simone

$8.00+

Our signature salad, harvest field greens, fresh herbs, focaccia croutons, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, olives, carrots, roasted cauliflower, pepperoncini, house vinaigrette

Insalata Caprese

$8.00+

Vine ripe and heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, greens

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, house-made caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, real aged parmigiano-reggiano, white anchovies available upon request

Seafood Zuppa

$6.75+

CYO Pizza

13" Neapolitan Style Crust

$14.00

10" Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

From the Grill

12oz NY Strip

$28.00

Roasted garlic horseradish compound butter, daily potato and vegetable

Daily Catch

$31.95

Grilled scampi or Simone's style served with choice of butter pasta or chef's potato and vegetables

Lemon Pesto Chicken & Vegetables

$19.00

Over oven roasted vegetables

(D) Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Fresh bread crumb, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella shaved parmesan, fresh herbs hand crafted linguini

Pollo al Marsala

$22.00

Chicken breast, mushroom blend, spinach, prosciutto, garlic, marsala wine pan sauce, hand crafted linguini

Costata da Manzo

$32.00Out of stock

Beef short rib braised in Chianti wine, fine herbs, broccolini, hand crafted pappardelle pasta

Orecchiette

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables, garlic oil and wine pan sauce, hand crafted orecchiette pasta

Pollo Campanelle alla Pesto

$19.00

Chicken breast, mushroom blend, roma tomato broccolini, a pesto cream sauce, hand crafted campanelli pasta

Linguini con Polpette

$19.00

Hand crafted linguini, meatballs, pomodoro sauce

Lasagna

$18.00

Seasoned ground chuck, ricotta, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, hand crafted pasta sheet, herbs and spices

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Marinated roma tomatoes, baby spinach, lemon, garlic, wine & butter sauce, housemade linguini

Linguini with Pomodoro

$13.95

Alfredo

$16.00

Kids

Kids Linguini Meatball

$10.00

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Chicken and Veggies

$10.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$7.50

Kids Linguini w Red Sauce

$7.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.75

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Water

Dessert ChowNow Menu

Dessert Options

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.50