Simpl Cafe 386 East Main Street
Simpl Cafe 386 East Main Street
Delivery
Pickup
386 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821
Food
Drinks
Delivery
Pickup
Food
Breakfast
BEC
$11.00
Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
Double Bacon BLT
$12.00
Avocado Toast
$10.00
Chorizo Toast
$11.00
Breakfast Plate
$12.00
Huevos Rancheros
$12.00
Shrimp & Grits
$19.00
Breakfast Salad
$11.00
Potato Hash
$11.00
Muffin
$4.00
Danish
$4.50
Lunch
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Shrimp & Grits
$19.00
Bowl of Chips
$5.00
Buffalo Chips
$8.00
Grilled Chicken & Hummus
$17.00
Arugula Herb Salad
$11.00
Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad
$16.00
Drinks
Latte
$5.50
Capaccino
$4.50
Americano
$4.00
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Cortado
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50
Mocha
$6.00
Chai
$5.00
Tea
$4.00
Matcha
$6.00
Simpl Cafe 386 East Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(865) 602-9109
386 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821
All hours
