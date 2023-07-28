Simply Pho - Fountain Valley 18279 Brookhurst Street Ste 7
FOOD
APPETIZERS
#A1 Eggrolls
5 pieces. Crispy rolls served with fresh mixed veggie and fish sauce
#A2 Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Vermicelli and lettuce wrapped in rice paper served with homemade peanut sauce
#A3 Pork Rolls
Grilled pork paste wrapped in rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, and carrot. Served with house special sauce
#A4 House Spec Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed in house fish sauce. Please allow extra cooking time
#A5 Butter Chicken
Fried chicken stir-fried in butter and garlic. Please allow extra cooking time
#A6 Calamari
Crispy and tender calamari with a hint of seasoning. Please allow extra cooking time
#A7 Fried Tofu
Crispy hot tofu tossed in butter and garlic. Please allow extra cooking time
#A8 House Salad
Mixed lettuce served with a choice of grilled pork or chicken
#A9 Viet Sandwich
Choice of grilled pork or chicken
#A10 Chicken Bites
Marinated chicken dipped in batter, both tender and crispy
Side Eggrolls (2pcs)
PHO (1-10)
#1 Pho House Special
Rice noodle soup with eye round steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatball
#2 Pho Combo
Rice noodle soup with eye round steak, brisket, tendon, and tripe
#3 Pho Steak
Rice noodle soup with eye round steak
#3 Pho Brisket
Rice noodle soup with eye round steak
#3 Pho Steak & Meatballs
Rice noodle soup with beef meatballs
#4 Pho Meatballs
Rice noodle soup with beef meatballs
#5 Pho Seafood
Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid, and fish balls
#5 Pho Shrimp
Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid, and fish balls
#6 Pho Chicken
Rice noodle soup with chicken
#7 Pho No Meat
Rice noodles with beef broth
#7A Pho Veggy
Broccoli, bok choy, carrots, and tofu
#7B Pho w/Grilled Pork
#7C Pho w/Grilled Chicken
#8 Pho Oxtail
Rice noodle soup with oxtail
#8A Pho Rib Bones
Rice noodle soup with oxtail
#9 Pho Fish Fillet
Rice noodle soup with fish fillet
#10 Pho Superbowl
Our XL size Pho comes with meat from our #1 and seafood from our #5
+XL
SPECIALTIES (11-19)
#11 Chicken w/Lemongrass
Chicken stir-fried with lemongrass, house sauce, chili, and garlic.
#12 Kalbi Short Ribs
Marinated Korean-style short ribs.
#13 Cornish Hen
Half Cornish hen served with fried rice and house special dip. Please allow for extra cooking time
#14 BBQ Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop served with fried egg.
#15 Shaken Beef w/RED RICE
Seared cubes of filet mignon with onion, scallions, and spices served with tomato rice
#16 Shaken Beef w/FRIES
Cubed beef tenderloin stir-fried with golden fried and house sauce.
#17 Seared Salmon
Pan seared salmon glazed with House Sauce, served with steamed broccolis.
#18 Cubed Fish Fillet
Cubed fish fillet stir-fried in garlic, onions, jalapenos, and house sauce.
#19 Sweet 'N' Sour Crispy Fillet
Deep-fried fillet fish served with sweet-n-sour sauce and white rice.
GRILLED RICE (20-23)
FRIED RICE (26-29)
SAUTEED VEGGY (30-33)
VERMICELLI (40-44)
#40 Grilled Meat over Vermicelli
Grilled meat over vermicelli
#41 Grilled Meat w/Eggroll
Grilled meat and egg roll over vermicelli
#42 Grilled Meat w/Shrimp
Grilled meat and shrimp over vermicelli
#43 Grilled Shrimp w/Eggroll
Grilled shrimp and egg roll over vermicelli
#44 Grilled Meat, Shrimp +Eggroll
Grilled pork, egg roll, and shrimp over vermicelli
#45 Grilled Pork Patty w/Eggroll
Grilled pork patty and egg roll over vermicelli
#46 Garlic Noodle
Noodle tossed in garlic and butter sauce topped with shrimp
#47 Garlic Noodle w/Filet Mignon
Noodle tossed in garlic and butter sauce topped with filet mignon
#47 Garlic Noodle w/Salmon
Noodle tossed in garlic and butter sauce topped with filet mignon
#48 Vermicelli ONLY Eggrolls
#49 Vermicelli ONLY Shrimp
GARLIC NOODLES (46-47)
PAN FRIED (50-53)
CRISPY NOODLE (55-58)
VEGETARIAN (60-67)
#60 Veggie Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Hand-wrapped rice paper with tofu and lettuce. Please allow extra cooking time
#61 Veggie Eggrolls
5 pieces
#62 Veggie Vermicelli
Vermicelli with mixed vegetables, tofu, and eggrolls
#63 Veggie Fried Rice
Vegetarian fried rice
#64 Veggie Stir-Fry w/Rice
Vegetarian stir-fried with rice
#65 Veggie Pan-Fried
Vegetarian pan-fried rice noodles. Please allow extra cooking time
#66 Veggie Fried Egg Noodles
Stir-fried crunchy egg noodles with tofu and vegetables
#67 Veggie w/Soft Egg Noodles
Vegetables over soft egg noodles
DESSERTS
SIDE ORDERS
EYE ROUND STEAK (10)
8 pieces
MEATBALLS (4)
4 pieces
SHRIMP (4)
4 pieces
EXTRA NOODLES
SMALL SIDE PHO BROTH
MEDIUM SIDE PHO BROTH
LARGE SIDE PHO BROTH
SIDE FRIED RICE
FRIED EGG
1 piece