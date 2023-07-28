FOOD

APPETIZERS

#A1 Eggrolls

$10.00

5 pieces. Crispy rolls served with fresh mixed veggie and fish sauce

#A2 Spring Rolls

$6.00

2 pieces. Vermicelli and lettuce wrapped in rice paper served with homemade peanut sauce

#A3 Pork Rolls

$7.00

Grilled pork paste wrapped in rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, and carrot. Served with house special sauce

#A4 House Spec Chicken

$10.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed in house fish sauce. Please allow extra cooking time

#A5 Butter Chicken

$10.00

Fried chicken stir-fried in butter and garlic. Please allow extra cooking time

#A6 Calamari

$10.00

Crispy and tender calamari with a hint of seasoning. Please allow extra cooking time

#A7 Fried Tofu

$10.00

Crispy hot tofu tossed in butter and garlic. Please allow extra cooking time

#A8 House Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce served with a choice of grilled pork or chicken

#A9 Viet Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of grilled pork or chicken

#A10 Chicken Bites

$8.00

Marinated chicken dipped in batter, both tender and crispy

Side Eggrolls (2pcs)

$4.00

**

PHO (1-10)

#1 Pho House Special

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with eye round steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatball

#2 Pho Combo

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with eye round steak, brisket, tendon, and tripe

#3 Pho Steak

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with eye round steak

#3 Pho Brisket

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with eye round steak

#3 Pho Steak & Meatballs

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with beef meatballs

#4 Pho Meatballs

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with beef meatballs

#5 Pho Seafood

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid, and fish balls

#5 Pho Shrimp

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid, and fish balls

#6 Pho Chicken

$13.00

Rice noodle soup with chicken

#7 Pho No Meat

$10.00

Rice noodles with beef broth

#7A Pho Veggy

$13.00

Broccoli, bok choy, carrots, and tofu

#7B Pho w/Grilled Pork

$15.00

#7C Pho w/Grilled Chicken

$15.00

#8 Pho Oxtail

$16.00

Rice noodle soup with oxtail

#8A Pho Rib Bones

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with oxtail

#9 Pho Fish Fillet

$13.00

Rice noodle soup with fish fillet

#10 Pho Superbowl

$17.00

Our XL size Pho comes with meat from our #1 and seafood from our #5

+XL

$1.00

**

SPECIALTIES (11-19)

#11 Chicken w/Lemongrass

$13.00

Chicken stir-fried with lemongrass, house sauce, chili, and garlic.

#12 Kalbi Short Ribs

$16.00

Marinated Korean-style short ribs.

#13 Cornish Hen

$13.00

Half Cornish hen served with fried rice and house special dip. Please allow for extra cooking time

#14 BBQ Pork Chop

$14.00

Grilled pork chop served with fried egg.

#15 Shaken Beef w/RED RICE

$17.00

Seared cubes of filet mignon with onion, scallions, and spices served with tomato rice

#16 Shaken Beef w/FRIES

$18.00

Cubed beef tenderloin stir-fried with golden fried and house sauce.

#17 Seared Salmon

$15.00

Pan seared salmon glazed with House Sauce, served with steamed broccolis.

#18 Cubed Fish Fillet

$14.00

Cubed fish fillet stir-fried in garlic, onions, jalapenos, and house sauce.

#19 Sweet 'N' Sour Crispy Fillet

$13.00

Deep-fried fillet fish served with sweet-n-sour sauce and white rice.

**

GRILLED RICE (20-23)

#20 Grilled Meat

$13.00

Grilled meat with rice

#21 Grilled Meat w/Eggroll

$14.00

Grilled meat and eggroll with rice

#22 Grilled Meat w/Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled meat and shrimp with rice

#23 Grilled Meat w/Shrimp +Eggroll

$15.00

Grilled meat, shrimp, and egg roll with rice

**

FRIED RICE (26-29)

#26 Special Combo Fried Rice

$13.00

#27 Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

#28 Seafood Fried Rice

$14.00

#29 Fried Rice ONLY Eggs

$8.00

#29 Fried Rice w/Choice Grilled Meat

$15.00

SAUTEED VEGGY (30-33)

#30 Chicken and Vegetables

$13.00

#31 Beef and Vegetables

$13.00

#32 Shrimp and Vegetables

$14.00

#33 Seafood and Vegetables

$14.00

**

VERMICELLI (40-44)

#40 Grilled Meat over Vermicelli

$13.00

Grilled meat over vermicelli

#41 Grilled Meat w/Eggroll

$14.00

Grilled meat and egg roll over vermicelli

#42 Grilled Meat w/Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled meat and shrimp over vermicelli

#43 Grilled Shrimp w/Eggroll

$14.00

Grilled shrimp and egg roll over vermicelli

#44 Grilled Meat, Shrimp +Eggroll

$15.00

Grilled pork, egg roll, and shrimp over vermicelli

#45 Grilled Pork Patty w/Eggroll

$14.00

Grilled pork patty and egg roll over vermicelli

#46 Garlic Noodle

$10.00

Noodle tossed in garlic and butter sauce topped with shrimp

#47 Garlic Noodle w/Filet Mignon

$17.00

Noodle tossed in garlic and butter sauce topped with filet mignon

#47 Garlic Noodle w/Salmon

$15.00

Noodle tossed in garlic and butter sauce topped with filet mignon

#48 Vermicelli ONLY Eggrolls

$14.00

#49 Vermicelli ONLY Shrimp

$14.00

**

PAN FRIED (50-53)

#50 Pan Fried w/Chicken

$14.00

#51 Pan Fried w/Beef

$14.00

#52 Pan Fried w/Shrimp

$15.00

#53 Pan Fried w/Seafood

$15.00

**

CRISPY NOODLE (55-58)

#55 Crispy Noodle w/Chicken

$14.00

#56 Crispy Noodle w/Beef

$14.00

#57 Crispy Noodle w/Shrimp

$15.00

#58 Crispy Noodle w/Seafood

$15.00

**

VEGETARIAN (60-67)

#60 Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

2 pieces. Hand-wrapped rice paper with tofu and lettuce. Please allow extra cooking time

#61 Veggie Eggrolls

$9.00

5 pieces

#62 Veggie Vermicelli

$13.00

Vermicelli with mixed vegetables, tofu, and eggrolls

#63 Veggie Fried Rice

$11.00

Vegetarian fried rice

#64 Veggie Stir-Fry w/Rice

$12.00

Vegetarian stir-fried with rice

#65 Veggie Pan-Fried

$13.00

Vegetarian pan-fried rice noodles. Please allow extra cooking time

#66 Veggie Fried Egg Noodles

$13.00

Stir-fried crunchy egg noodles with tofu and vegetables

#67 Veggie w/Soft Egg Noodles

$13.00

Vegetables over soft egg noodles

**

DESSERTS

Tri Color Dessert

$5.00

Red and white bean, mung bean, jelly, and coconut milk

Thai Dessert

$5.00

Jackfruit, cubed coconut jelly, longan, and string jelly

Banh Kep

$4.00

Tapioca Mung Bean

$5.00+

SIDE ORDERS

EYE ROUND STEAK (10)

$5.00

8 pieces

MEATBALLS (4)

$4.00

4 pieces

SHRIMP (4)

$4.00

4 pieces

EXTRA NOODLES

$4.00

SMALL SIDE PHO BROTH

$2.00

MEDIUM SIDE PHO BROTH

$3.00

LARGE SIDE PHO BROTH

$4.00

SIDE FRIED RICE

$4.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

1 piece

SIDE OF BREAD

$2.00

SIDE GRILLED PORK

$7.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE ORDER OF OXTAIL

$9.00

SIDE BRISKET

$5.00

SIDE TENDON

$5.00

SIDE TRIPE

$5.00

SIDE FISH

$5.00

SIDE RED RICE

$4.00

SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.00

SIDE EGG

$2.00

SIDE RIB BONES

$7.00

SIDE SHORT RIB

$9.00

SIDE PORK CHOP

$7.00

SIDE SHAKEN BEEF

$9.00

SIDE TOFU (5)

$4.00

SIDE FISHBALL (5)

$4.00

SIDE SQUID

$4.00

SIDE VEGGY COMBO

$5.00

SIDE BOK CHOY

$5.00

SIDE BROCOLLI

$5.00

SIDE BIG NOODLES

$4.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE VERMICELLI

$3.00

SIDE EGG NOODLES

$4.50

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMPS (4)

$4.00

DRINKS

Beverages

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

French Coffee with Condensed Milk

$5.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea (Cup)

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Matcha Latte Tea

$5.00

COMP Thai Tea

COMP Soda

Shakes & Boba

Banana

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Honeydew

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Taro

$5.00

DISCOUNT

EMPLOYEE MEAL