SINBUN At The Mercantile
HOLIDAY PREORDER MENU
HOLIDAY BUN BOXES
- THE HOLIDAY TREE-O$24.00
INCLUDES OUR (3) HOLIDAY BUNS! (1) APPLE CRISP BUN (1) EGGNOG CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN (1) TIRAMISU BUN *ALL (3) BUNS ARE PACKAGED IN THE SAME BOX UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE
- HOLIDAY 4 PACK$30.00
INCLUDES: (1) APPLE CRISP BUN (1) EGGNOG CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN (1) TIRAMISU BUN (1) CLASSIC BUN *ALL (4) BUNS ARE PACKAGED IN THE SAME BOX UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE
- TIRAMISU BUN BOX$72.00
INCLUDES (12) TIRAMISU BUNS
- BUILD YOUR OWN 6 PACK
CHOOSE FROM: THE CLASSIC BUN THE APPLE CRISP BUN THE EGGNOG CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN THE TIRAMISU BUN
- BUILD YOUR OWN 12 PACK
CHOOSE FROM: THE CLASSIC BUN THE APPLE CRISP BUN THE EGGNOG CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN THE TIRAMISU BUN
READY TO BAKE BUNS
EVERYDAY MENU
LIMITED TIME HOLIDAY SPECIALS
SWEET BUNS
- THE CLASSIC BUN$6.00
Filled with cinnamon and brown sugar. Topped with vanilla cream cheese icing
- THE APPLE CRISP BUN$8.00
Filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and apple. Topped with vanilla cream cheese icing, apple crisp crumble, SINamon dulce & vanilla icing drizzle, and a fresh apple slice garnish
- THE EGGNOG CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN$8.00
Filled with our classic filling. Topped with decadent eggnog custard, a caramelized sugar shell, and a fresh berry garnish. *Seasonal Item*
- THE CHOCOHOLIC BUN$8.00Out of stock
Filled with brown sugar and chocolate. Topped with chocolate cookie crumbles, chocolate cream cheese icing, and chocolate sauce drizzle
- THE TIRAMISU BUN$8.00
This is not your average bun! We take our Classic Bun, halve and soak it in premium espresso, then add layers of silky mascarpone cream and cocoa powder. *SERVED COLD* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
SAVORY BUNS
- THE CHEESEBURGER BUN$10.00
Filled with garlic herb butter, cheddar cheese, and seasoned beef. Topped with tangy burger sauce, deconstructed beef patty, melted American cheese, and LTO
- THE BLT BUN$10.00
Filled with garlic herb butter, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Topped with fresh spring mix, tomato, bacon, and tangy aioli drizzle
- THE BACON MAC N' CHEESE BUN$10.00
Filled with garlic herb butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with house-made mac n’ cheese, bacon, toasted bun crumbs, and a scallion garnish
PRETZEL BITES
- LOADED SAVORY PRETZEL BITES$8.00+
AVAILABLE STARTING AT 11AM. Our house-made pretzel bites topped with our savory bun toppings. Choose from Cheeseburger, BLT, or Bacon Mac N' Cheese.
- BEER CHEESE PRETZEL BITES$6.00+
AVAILABLE STARTING AT 11AM. Bite sized fresh baked pretzel bites finished with sea salt and served with a side of house-made beer cheese and a scallion garnish. Choose between 2 sizes: (6) piece or (12) piece
- LOADED SWEET PRETZEL BITES$7.00+
Our house-made pretzel bites topped with our sweet bun toppings. Choose from Chocoholic or Apple Crisp.
- SIN SUGAR PRETZEL BITES$6.00+
Bite sized fresh baked pretzel bites tossed in SIN SUGAR and drizzled with house-made SINnamon dulce and vanilla cream cheese icing
SINDULGENT SIDES
BUILD YOUR OWN BUN BOX
BUNDLES
ALL DAY BREAKFAST MENU
FRENCH TOAST
- SINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$8.00+
Our Classic Bun halved, dipped in an egg bath, and pan fried to golden perfection! Topped with fresh berries, dusted powdered sugar, and a side of maple syrup. Choose from 2 sizes: (2) piece or (4) piece
- CHOCOLATE FRENCH TOAST$8.00+Out of stock
Our Chocoholic Bun halved, dipped in an egg bath, and pan fried to golden perfection! Topped with fresh berries, dusted powdered sugar, and maple syrup drizzle. Choose between 2 sizes: (2) piece or (4) piece
- APPLE CRISP FRENCH TOAST$8.00+
Our Chocoholic Bun halved, dipped in an egg bath, and pan fried to golden perfection! Topped with apple, dusted powdered sugar, and maple syrup drizzle. Choose between 2 sizes: (2) piece or (4) piece
BUNS
PRETZEL BITES
BEVERAGES
COFFEE
- HOT DRIP COFFEE$3.50
Freshly ground and brewed medium roast with choice of cream and sugar. Add syrups, drizzles, or cold foamS to any coffee for an additional charge.
- ICED COFFEE$3.50
Freshly ground and brewed medium roast with choice of cream and sugar. Add syrups, drizzles, or cold foams to any coffee for an additional charge.
- SINNAMON DULCE COFFEE$5.00
OUR SIGNATURE DRINK! CHOOSE FROM 16 floz HOT OR ICED COFFEE. COMES WITH BROWN SUGAR SYRUP & COLD FOAM, SINNAMON DULCE DRIZZLE, AND DUSTED SINNAMON. *BLACK IS STANDARD, BUT THE OPTION TO ADD CREAM IS INCLUDED!