SINBUN Salt City Market
Featured Items
- THE CLASSIC BUN (REG SIZE)
Filled with cinnamon and brown sugar. Topped with vanilla cream cheese icing. Choose either Regular or Full Size.$6.25
- CLASSIC CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN
Topped with housemade custard, caramelized sugar shell (Brulee'd fresh each order!), fresh berry garnish$8.50
- THE BLUEBERRY LEMON BUN
*NEW* our blueberry base topped with lemon icing, lemon zest and blueberry garnish$8.50
BUNS
SWEET BUNS
- THE CLASSIC BUN (REG SIZE)
Filled with cinnamon and brown sugar. Topped with vanilla cream cheese icing. Choose either Regular or Full Size.$6.25
- THE CLASSIC BUN (FULL SIZE)
When you are more than regular and need to fully SINdulge. *Available on the weekends for in person orders only*$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- THE COFFEE CAKE BUN
Filled with cinnamon and brown sugar. Topped with coffee cake crumble and vanilla cream cheese icing$7.50
- THE CHURRO BUN
Topped with fried churro crumbles, vanilla cream cheese icing, chocolate ganache, SINnamon dulce, garnished with a fresh fried churro. Choose from either our Classic Base or Chocolate Base.$8.50
- CLASSIC CRÈME BRÛLÉE BUN
Topped with housemade custard, caramelized sugar shell (Brulee'd fresh each order!), fresh berry garnish$8.50
- THE MAPLE CRUNCH FRENCH TOAST BUN
TOPPED WITH MAPLE CREAM CHEESE ICING, CLASSIC BUN CRUMBLE, MAPLE SYRUP DRIZZLE, DUSTED WITH POWDER SUGAR, RASPBERRY GARNISH$8.50
- THE CHOCOLATE CARAMEL POTATO CHIP BUN
TOPPED WITH CARAMEL CREAM CHEESE ICING, CHOCOLATE POTATO CHIP CRUMBLE, AND SINNAMON DULCE DRIZZLE$8.50
- TIRAMISU BUN
This is not your average bun! We take our Classic Bun, halve and soak it in premium espresso, then add layers of silky mascarpone cream filling (and topping) and dusted with cocoa powder. (served cold)$8.50
- THE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE BUN
Filled with brown butter, sugar, and chocolate. Topped with house-made chocolate chip cookie crumbles, vanilla cream cheese icing, chocolate ganache drizzle, and a flakey sea salt garnish$8.50
- THE BROWNIE BUN
Filled with brown butter and chocolate. Topped with vanilla cream cheese icing, brownie crumble, chocolate ganache drizzle, a hunky slice of brownie, and a flakey sea salt garnish.$8.50
- THE BLUEBERRY LEMON BUN
*NEW* our blueberry base topped with lemon icing, lemon zest and blueberry garnish$8.50
- THE BLUEBERRY BRÛLÉE BUN
filled with blueberry preserve topped with house-made custard, caramelized sugar shell, and blueberry garnish$8.50
SAVORY BUNS
- THE BLT BUN
Filled with roasted garlic compound butter, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Topped with fresh spring mix, tomato, bacon, and roasted garlic aioli drizzle$12.50
- THE MAC N' CHEESE BUN
Filled with roasted garlic compound butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with house-made mac n’ cheese, bacon, toasted bun crumbs, and a scallion garnish$12.50
- THE CHEESEBURGER BUN
Say goodbye, to all beef patties on a sesame seed bun. Say hello to our Cheeseburger BUN! Filled with roasted garlic compound butter and cheddar cheese. Topped with tangy burger sauce, deconstructed beef patty, melted American cheese, and LTO. Make it a Bacon Cheeseburger BUN for a more SINdulgent experience!$12.50
- THE CHICKEN BACON RANCH BUN
Fresh baked bun filled with roasted garlic herb butter, bacon, and cheese,. Topped with more bacon, crispy seasoned chicken, house-made ranch, and scallion garnish.$12.50
- THE PIZZA BUN
cheese base topped with red sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, parsley garnish$11.00
- THE BACON BUNWICH
fresh baked egg soufflé patty, garlic aioli, hash brown, and bacon, between a halved bacon bun base$12.50
- THE EGG AND CHEESE BUNWICH
fresh baked egg soufflé patty, garlic aioli, and hash brown, between a halved cheese bun base