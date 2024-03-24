Sinful Slidrz 1245 glenwood ave
Slidrz
- Sinister Slidrz Combo
Two Sinister Slidrz, drink & a side (mac & cheez $1 upcharge)
- Specialty Slidrz Combo
Two Specialty Slidrz, drink & a side (mac & cheez $1 upcharge)
- Sinister Slidrz (Build Your Own)$4.75
Build your own slider from scratch using our fresh and never frozen ingredients.
- Wicked Jerk (Specialty)$5.50
Any protein tossed in sweet/spicy jerk sauce topped with pikliz, pineapple mango habanero sauce & pepper jack cheez *No modifications*
- Devilish Lowcountry (Specialty)$5.50
Any protein tossed in Frankz hot sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and blue cheez crumbz *No modifications*
- Bodacious Brisket (Specialty)$6.00
Sixteen (16) hour Cola braised brisket chopped with picklz, pickled red onionz, cheddar cheez & homemade peach BBQ sauce *No modifications*
- Sensuous Shrimp (Specialty)$7.50Out of stock
Seasoned homemade low country shrimp patty fried and topped with baby spinach, tomatoes smoked hickory bacon and sweet thai chili sauce. NOTE: SHRIMP PATTY COOKED IN PEANUT OIL *No modifications*
- Sultry Salmon (Specialty)$7.00
Fresh salmon made into a patty grilled and topped with baby spinach, tomatoes & honey sriracha mayo. *No modifications*
- Ominous Oxtails (Specialty)$7.50Out of stock
Caribbean spiced oxtailz topped with grilled plantainz, grilled onionz & pepper jack cheez *No modifications*
Sidez
Other Itemz
- 10 Hotty Jerk Wingz$15.00Out of stock
Chicken wingz tossed in homemade sweet & spicy jerk sauce
- Beef Patty$5.00
Traditional Caribbean spiced beef patty
- Jerk Chicken Patty$5.00
Traditional Caribbean jerk chicken patty
- Loaded Fries$13.00Out of stock
Our mixed fries topped with chicken tossed in either wicked jerk or devilish low country sauce, cheese sauce and green onion
- Sweet Potato Pie$4.50
Beverages
- Ting$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Dasani Water$2.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
20oz Bottle
- Sprite$3.00
20oz Bottle Drink
- Diet Coca Cola$3.00
20oz Bottle Drink
- Golden Peak - Sweet Tea$3.00
20oz Bottle Drink
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$3.00
12oz Bottle Drink
- Coca Cola Fountain Drink$2.00
20oz Fountain Drink, No Refills
- Sprite Fountain Drink$2.00
20oz Fountain Drink, No Refills
- Coke Zero Fountain Drink$2.00Out of stock
20oz Fountain Drink, No Refills
- Fanta Orange Fountain Drink$2.00
20oz Fountain Drink, No Refills
- Fruit Punch Fountain Drink$2.00
20oz Fountain Drink, No Refills
- Minute Maid Lemonade Fountain Drink$2.00
20oz Fountain Drink, No Refills