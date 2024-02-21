Singas Famous Pizza 4202 Northern Blvd.
Appetizers
- Appetizer box$8.25
3 wings, 4 parmesan bread bites, 2 mozzarella sticks. Choice of 3 sauces.
- Boneless wings - 12 pieces$9.95
- Boneless wings - 8 pieces$7.95
- Cheese fries$5.75
- Chicken fingers$7.95
- French fries - large$4.95
- French fries - small$3.95
- Garlic & herb fries$5.75
- Meatballs$5.25
- Mozzarella sticks$5.50
- Onion rings$4.95
- Parm bites - 15 pieces$5.25
- Parm bites - 8 pieces$3.95
- Pulled pork cheese fries$8.95
- Wings - 10 pieces$9.95
- Wings - 6 pieces$7.95
Burgers
Drinks
- 2 ltr coke$4.50
- 2 ltr diet coke$4.50
- 2 ltr sprite$4.50
- Apple juice$2.20
- Coke$2.20
- Coke zero$2.20
- Diet coke$2.20
- Diet Dr pepper$2.20
- Dr pepper$2.20
- Fanta orange$2.20
- Fuze iced tea$2.20
- Ginger ale$2.20
- Gold peak - peach$2.50
- Gold peak - unsweetened$2.50
- Powerade - blue$2.50
- powerade - red$2.50
- Seltzer$2.20
- Sprite$2.20
- Vitamin water - mango$2.50
- Vitamin water - XXX acai$2.50
- Vitamin water - yellow citrus$2.50
- Water$2.20
Pizzas
- 3 cheese$12.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses
- [Plain]$8.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
- Anchovies$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies
- Bacon$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
- BBQ Chicken$11.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
- Black Olives$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
- buffalo chicken$11.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
- Chicken$11.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
- Chicken Alfredo$11.45
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
- Chicken bacon ranch$12.45
- Corn$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn
- Eggplant$10.95
- Extra Cheese$9.95
- Feta cheese$11.45
- Fresh Broccoli$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
- Fresh Garlic$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
- fresh spinach$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
- greek pizza$12.45
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
- green peppers$9.95
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
- ham$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
- hamburger$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
- Hawaiian$11.45
- Hot peppers$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
- Meat Lovers$12.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon
- mushrooms$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
- onion$9.95
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
- onion & green peppers$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
- pepperoni$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
- pineapple$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
- red onion$9.95
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions
- sausage$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
- special$12.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- tomato$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
- vegetarian$12.45
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers