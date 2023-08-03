Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Hot pepper Pizza

$13.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$9.90


Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Dr pepper

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Water

$2.45

MM Apple Juice

$2.75

MM Lemonade

$2.75

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Powerade Orange

$2.75

2 ltr diet coke

$5.50

2 ltr coke

$5.50

Gold Peak Raspberry

$2.75

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.75

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fanta Pineapple

$2.75

Fuze Lemon+Sweet

$2.75

Seagrams Seltzer Water

$2.75

Monster Energy

$3.22

Vatamin Water Xxx

$2.76

Vitaminwater Power-C

$2.76

Vitamin Water Focus

$2.76

Vitaminwater Refresh

$2.76

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks (4)

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$9.90

Wings - 6 pieces

$10.75

Wings - 10 pieces

$16.95

5 and 5 Wings

$17.45

Salads

[Build your own]

$11.25

Caesar Salad

$11.25

Garden Salad

$11.25

Greek Salad

$12.75

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.75

Pizzas

Plain Pizza

$11.96

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Anchovie Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Bacon Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Black Olive Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

buffalo chicken Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.50

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Cauliflower

$13.95

Extra Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Fresh Broccoli Pizza

$13.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Fresh Garlic Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

fresh spinach Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

greek pizza

$16.95

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

green pepper Pizza

$13.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Ham Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hamburger Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Hot pepper Pizza

$13.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Mushroom Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Onion Pizza

$13.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Onion & green pepper Pizza

$13.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

pineapple Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

sausage Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Special Pizza

$16.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Tomato Pizza

$13.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Shrimp Pizza

$14.95

Sandwiches

Grill chicken Sand

$10.65

Meatball Sand

$10.65

Sausage Sand

$10.65

Salami Sand

$10.65

Ham Sandwich

$10.65

Turkey Sand

$10.65

Hot Pastrami Sand

$10.65

Tuna Melt

$10.65

Beef Pattys

Beef Patty w/ Cheese

$5.50

Beef Patty

$4.95

Pepperoni

$0.75

Ham

$0.75

Spaghetti

Homestyle Spaghetti

$10.75

Spagh w/ Mushroom Sauce

$11.75

Spagh w/ Meatballs

$11.75

Spagh w/ Meat sauce

$11.75

Spagh w/ Sausage

$11.75

Spagh w/ Garlic Butter

$11.75

Spagh w/ Alfredo Sauce

$11.75