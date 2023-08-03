Singas Famous Pizza 512 Grand Street
Drinks
Coke
Diet coke
Dr pepper
Ginger ale
Sprite
Water
MM Apple Juice
MM Lemonade
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Orange
2 ltr diet coke
2 ltr coke
Gold Peak Raspberry
Gold Peak Green Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Fanta Pineapple
Fuze Lemon+Sweet
Seagrams Seltzer Water
Monster Energy
Vatamin Water Xxx
Vitaminwater Power-C
Vitamin Water Focus
Vitaminwater Refresh
Fanta Orange
Appetizers
Salads
Pizzas
Plain Pizza
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Anchovie Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies
Bacon Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
Black Olive Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
buffalo chicken Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
Chicken Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
Cauliflower
Extra Cheese Pizza
Fresh Broccoli Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Fresh Garlic Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
fresh spinach Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
greek pizza
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
green pepper Pizza
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
Ham Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
Hamburger Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
Hawaiian Pizza
Hot pepper Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Mushroom Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Onion Pizza
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
Onion & green pepper Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Pepperoni Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
pineapple Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
sausage Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
Special Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Tomato Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
Vegetarian Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers