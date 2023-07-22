Slices

Gourmet Slice

$3.99

Gradma Slice

$3.99

Counter roll

$8.58

Sicilian Slice

$3.99

2 Slice

$6.10

Plain Slice

$3.05

Slice Topping

$0.70

Appetizer

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Boli knots (12 Pcs)

$9.95

Boli knots (6 Pcs)

$5.95

Buffalo Calamari

$14.95

Cheese Fries

$7.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Eggplant Rollantini

$12.95

French Fries

$6.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Garlic & Herbs French Fries

$8.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Garlic Knots (12pcs)

$7.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Garlic Knots (6pcs)

$4.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Mariana Sauce

$1.50

Mozzarella sticks (5pc)

$7.95

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Ranch

$1.25

Wings

Bone-in Wings 8Pc

$10.99

Bone-in Wings 12Pc

$15.99

Bone-in Wings 18Pc

$18.99

Bone-in Wings 24Pc

$28.99

Boneless Wings 8pc

$10.99

Boneless Wings 12pc

$15.99

Boneless Wings 18pc

$18.99

Boneless Wings 24pc

$28.99

Singas Pizzas

Plain

$7.95

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Vegetarian

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Onion & Green Peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Onion & Hot Peppers

$9.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Pepper -Jalapeños

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Green Peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Fresh Spinach

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Mushrooms

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Onion

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Pineapple

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Roasted Red Peppers

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers

Red Onion

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

Fresh Garlic

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek pizza

$11.95

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Extra Cheese

$9.45

3 cheese

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

Paneer Tikka(w Onion & G Pepper)

$11.95

Buffalo chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Chicken Tikka (w Onion & G Pepper)

$11.95

Ham

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hawaiian

$10.95

Meat Lovers

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

Pepperoni

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Bacon

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Sausage

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Tomato

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

White Pizza

$8.95

Pesto Chicken

$9.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Special

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Corn

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Anchovies

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Eggplant

$9.95

Alfredo Pizza

$7.95

Fresh Caulifower

$8.95

B2G1 (Free Cheese Pizza)

Free Cheese Pizza

Drinks

Drink menu

Coke Can

$1.70

Diet Coke Can

$1.70

Sprite Can

$1.70

Giger Ale Can

$1.70

Fanta Can

$1.70

Coke 20oz

$2.60

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.60

Sprite 20z

$2.60

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Gold Peak Ice tea

$2.79

Coke 2 liter

$3.75

Diet coke 2 liter

$3.75

Sprite 2 liter

$3.75

Fanta 2 liter

$3.75

Juice box

$1.80

Juice bottle

$2.75

Entrée(Pasta)

Chicken Parmesan -Entree

$12.95

Chicken Alfredo(Grill) Entree

$12.95

Chicken Alfredo(Cutlet) Entree

$12.95

Spaghetti W Meat Balls

$12.95

Spaghetti W Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Chicken Francaise

$18.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Chef Salad

$9.50

Cesar Salad

$7.95

House Salad

$6.95

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Tuscany Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Spring Salad

$13.95

Philly Cheesesteaks

California Cheesesteaks

$12.95

Regular Cheesesteaks

$10.95

Chicken Cheesesteaks

$12.95

Mushroom & Onion Cheesesteaks

$11.95

Peppers & Onion Cheesesteaks

$11.95

Supreme CheeseSteaks

$13.95

Stuffed Rolls

Chicken Parmigiana Stuffed Roll

$8.50

Sausage Stuffed Roll

$8.50

Stromboli Stuffed Rolls

$8.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Stuffed Rolls

$8.50

Broccoli Stuffed Rolls

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Rolls

$8.50

Subs / Heros

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Ham, Capicola & Cheese Sub

$12.95

Ham, Salami & Cheese Sub

$12.95

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

$12.50

Turkey Breast & Cheese Sub

$12.95

Tuna Sub

$12.95

Prosciutto Sub

$13.95

Joey D's Favorite Sub

$13.95

The Italian Sub

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Sub

$12.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Chicken Padrino Sub

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Sausage, Pepper & Onions Sub

$12.95

The Godfather Sub

$13.95

Pepper & Egg or Potato Sub

$12.95

Italian Hot Dog Sub

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.95

God Mother Sub

$12.95

Wraps

Grill Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Veggie Wrap

$12.95

The Italian Wrap

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

California cheesesteak Wrap

$12.95

Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Ceaser wrap

$12.95

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.95

Tuna Wrap

$12.95

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.95

Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Ham Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Chicken BLT Wrap

$12.95

Padrino Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Vegan

Vegan Cheesesteak

$12.95

Vegan Pizza Large

$19.95

Vegan Bruscheta

$7.95

Vegan Pasta Baloni

$15.99

Calzone

Small Calzone

$8.00

Large Calzone

$9.90

Catering

Chicken Marsala

$75.00+

Chicken Francese

$75.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$55.00+

Meatball Parmigiana

$55.00+

Grill Chicken W/ mix Vegetables

$55.00+

Wings Tray (50 Wings w/Dipping Sauce)

$60.00

Wrap Platter

$65.00

Italian Cold Cut platter

$79.00

Amercian Cold Cut Platter

$79.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$49.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$49.00+

Salad Half tray

$39.99