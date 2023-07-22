Singas Famous Pizza Brick
Slices
Appetizer
Blue Cheese
Boli knots (12 Pcs)
Boli knots (6 Pcs)
Buffalo Calamari
Cheese Fries
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese
Chicken Fingers
Eggplant Rollantini
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Garlic & Herbs French Fries
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots (12pcs)
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
Garlic Knots (6pcs)
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
Mariana Sauce
Mozzarella sticks (5pc)
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
Ranch
Wings
Singas Pizzas
Plain
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Vegetarian
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Onion & Green Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Onion & Hot Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
Hot Pepper -Jalapeños
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Green Peppers
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
Fresh Spinach
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
Mushrooms
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Onion
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
Fresh Broccoli
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Black Olives
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
Pineapple
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
Roasted Red Peppers
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers
Red Onion
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions
Fresh Garlic
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
Greek pizza
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
Extra Cheese
3 cheese
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses
Paneer Tikka(w Onion & G Pepper)
Buffalo chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
BBQ Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
Chicken Alfredo
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
Chicken Tikka (w Onion & G Pepper)
Ham
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
Hawaiian
Meat Lovers
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon
Pepperoni
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
Bacon
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
Sausage
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
Tomato
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
White Pizza
Pesto Chicken
Hamburger
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
Special
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Corn
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn
Anchovies
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies