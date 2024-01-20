Singas Famous Pizza Charlotte
Appetizer
- French Fries$4.25
- French Fries with Cheese$5.25
- Mozzarella sticks 6pc$7.75
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
- Jalapeño poppers 8pc$7.75
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
- Chicken Fingers 5pc$8.50
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- Chicken Fingers 8pc$12.50
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- Garlic bread$4.25
- Garlic bread w/ cheese$5.25
- Sample Platter$10.00
- Hot Platter$12.00
Wings
- Bone-in Wings 7pc$10.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 12pc$15.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 18pc$22.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 24pc$28.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Pizzas
- Alfredo Pizza$8.95
- Bacon$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
- Black Olives$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
- Cheese$8.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
- Corn$9.95
- Eggplant$9.95
- Fresh Broccoli$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
- Fresh Garlic$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
- Fresh Spinach$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
- Green Pepper$9.95
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
- Ham$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
- Hamburger$9.95
- Hot Pepper -Jalapeños$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
- Mushroom$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
- Onion$9.95
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
- Onion & Green Pepper$9.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
- Pepperoni$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
- Pineapple$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
- Sausage$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
- Tomato$9.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
Signature Pizza
White Specialty Pizza
Chicken Specialty Pizza
Hero & Wrap Sandwich
Spaghetti
Dipping Sauces
Toppings: B2G1 (For Free Cheese Pizza)
- Extra Cheese On free pizza$1.00
- Onion On free pizza$1.00
- Green Pepper On free pizza$1.00
- Onion & Green Pepper On free pizza$1.00
- Hot Pepper- Jalapeno On free pizza$1.00
- Fresh Broccoli On free pizza$1.00
- Fresh Spinach On free pizza$1.00
- Fresh Garlic On free pizza$1.00
- Mushroom On free pizza$1.00
- Pineapple On free pizza$1.00
- Corn On free pizza$1.00
- Black Olive On free pizza$1.00
- Tomato On free pizza$1.00
- Pepperoni On free pizza$1.00
- Grilled Chicken On free pizza$2.00
- Buffalo Chicken On free pizza$2.00
- BBQ Chicken On free pizza$2.00
- Ham On free pizza$1.00
- Sausage On free pizza$1.00
- Bacon On free pizza$1.00