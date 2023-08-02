SingleSpeed Brewing Des Moines 303 Scott Ave
Drinks
Beer Cocktails
Just Peachy
Victory Dance, Sir Winston Apple Brandy, Peach Nectar Juice, Agave Nectar
SingleSpeed-a-Rita
Astral Blanco Tequila, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Your Choice of: Ring Around the Gose (Passionfruit & Guava) Or When Berry Met Berry (Raspberry & Blackberry)
Beer-Mosa
Orange Juice, Your Choice of: Tricycle, Ring Around the Gose, Whirled Wide Haze
Singlespeed Michelada
Tricycle, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, Your Choice of: Gotcha Vodka, Bagger Vodka
One Margarita Slushy
Cherry Cheesecake Slushy
Wine
Spirits
Gotcha Vodka
Dehner Distillery. Clive, IA
Titos Vodka
River Rose Gin
Mississippi River Distilling Co. Le Claire, Iowa
Gotcha Silver Rum
Dehner Distillery Clive, Iowa
Private First Class Spiced Spirit
Dehner Distillery Clive, Iowa
Astral Tequila
Blanco Tequila Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico
Gotcha Whiskey
Dehner Distillery Clive, IA
Templeton Rye
Templeton Rye Distillery Templeton, Iowa
Cedar Ridge Bourbon
Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa
Cedar Ridge Single Malt
Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa
Saints N Sinners Apple Pie
Iowa Distilling Company Cumming, Iowa
Sir Winston Apple
S & B Farms Distilling Bancroft, IA
N/A Beverages
N/A Cocktails
Retail
T-Shirts
SingleSpeed Logo Short Sleeve Button Up Baby Blue
If shipping, write name and address of where it is to be shipped to in "Special Instructions".
Blue- Find Your Speed T
Green- Find Your Speed T
Black on Black Gable T
Red, White, Blue-Gable T
Whirled Wide Haze T-Shirt
Whirled Wide Haze Party Shirt Button Up
Tank Tops
Sweatshirts
Bike Jerseys
All Pink- Ring Around the Gose Bike Jersey
Swift Bike Jersey
Text Logo Bike Jersey
Hats
Gable Red, White, Blue Hat
Striped Stocking Cap
Swift Hat
Swift Neck Buff
Navy SingleSpeed Logo Hat
Charcoal/Black Heat Press Patch Hat
Blue Corduroy Patch Hat
White Corduroy Black Patch Hat
Whirled Wide Haze Hat
Coozies
Growlers
Glassware
1/2 Liter Stein
Coffee Mug
SingleSpeed Stein
Pub Glass
Swift Klean Kanteen Pint
Tip The Cow Tumbler
Tulip Glass
Pretzel Stein
Whirled Wide Haze Cup
Stickers, Water Bottles, Cribbage
Blue Singlespeed Water Bottle
Reusable Canvas Bag
Silver Singlespeed Water Bottle
Sunglasses
