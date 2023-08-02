Drinks

Beer Cocktails

Just Peachy

$9.00

Victory Dance, Sir Winston Apple Brandy, Peach Nectar Juice, Agave Nectar

SingleSpeed-a-Rita

$10.00

Astral Blanco Tequila, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Your Choice of: Ring Around the Gose (Passionfruit & Guava) Or When Berry Met Berry (Raspberry & Blackberry)

Beer-Mosa

$8.00

Orange Juice, Your Choice of: Tricycle, Ring Around the Gose, Whirled Wide Haze

Singlespeed Michelada

$8.00

Tricycle, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, Your Choice of: Gotcha Vodka, Bagger Vodka

One Margarita Slushy

$10.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake Slushy

$10.00Out of stock

Cider

Jefferson County OG Apple Cider

$7.00

Seltzer

QUIRK Cherry Blossom & Lime

$7.00

Wine

Scarpetta Frizzante

$9.00

Italian Sparkling White Wine Scarpetta Wines Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy Served from 250ml can

Black Box Red Blend

$9.00

Black Box Chardonnay

$9.00

Spirits

Gotcha Vodka

$5.00

Dehner Distillery. Clive, IA

Titos Vodka

$6.00

River Rose Gin

$6.00

Mississippi River Distilling Co. Le Claire, Iowa

Gotcha Silver Rum

$5.00

Dehner Distillery Clive, Iowa

Private First Class Spiced Spirit

$6.00

Dehner Distillery Clive, Iowa

Astral Tequila

$7.00

Blanco Tequila Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico

Gotcha Whiskey

$6.00

Dehner Distillery Clive, IA

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Templeton Rye Distillery Templeton, Iowa

Cedar Ridge Bourbon

$8.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

Cedar Ridge Single Malt

$10.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

Saints N Sinners Apple Pie

$5.00

Iowa Distilling Company Cumming, Iowa

Sir Winston Apple

$6.00

S & B Farms Distilling Bancroft, IA

N/A Beverages

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

N/A Cocktails

Lil' Sweet

$5.00

Peach Nectar, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine, Splash of Starry

Capital City Spritz

$5.00

Grenadine Lemon Juice Tonic

Retail

T-Shirts

SingleSpeed Logo Short Sleeve Button Up Baby Blue

SingleSpeed Logo Short Sleeve Button Up Baby Blue

$45.00

Blue- Find Your Speed T

Blue- Find Your Speed T

$26.00

Green- Find Your Speed T

Green- Find Your Speed T

$26.00

Black on Black Gable T

Black on Black Gable T

$26.00

Red, White, Blue-Gable T

Red, White, Blue-Gable T

$26.00

Whirled Wide Haze T-Shirt

Whirled Wide Haze T-Shirt

$26.00

Whirled Wide Haze Party Shirt Button Up

Whirled Wide Haze Party Shirt Button Up

$45.00

Tank Tops

Kelly Green Tank

$22.00

Sweatshirts

SingleSpeed Patch Flannel

SingleSpeed Patch Flannel

$65.00

Bike Jerseys

All Pink- Ring Around the Gose Bike Jersey

All Pink- Ring Around the Gose Bike Jersey

$90.00

Swift Bike Jersey

Swift Bike Jersey

$90.00

Text Logo Bike Jersey

Text Logo Bike Jersey

$90.00

Hats

Gable Red, White, Blue Hat

Gable Red, White, Blue Hat

$24.00

Striped Stocking Cap

$30.00

Swift Hat

Swift Hat

$24.00

Swift Neck Buff

Swift Neck Buff

$24.00

Navy SingleSpeed Logo Hat

Navy SingleSpeed Logo Hat

$24.00

Charcoal/Black Heat Press Patch Hat

Charcoal/Black Heat Press Patch Hat

$24.00

Blue Corduroy Patch Hat

Blue Corduroy Patch Hat

$24.00

White Corduroy Black Patch Hat

White Corduroy Black Patch Hat

$24.00

Whirled Wide Haze Hat

Whirled Wide Haze Hat

$24.00

Coozies

Gable Red, White, Blue Coozie

Gable Red, White, Blue Coozie

$6.00

Victory Dance Coozie

Victory Dance Coozie

$6.00

Growlers

64oz Non-Ins. Klean Kanteen Growler- (Green Tag)

64oz Non-Ins. Klean Kanteen Growler- (Green Tag)

$50.00

Glassware

1/2 Liter Stein

1/2 Liter Stein

$15.00

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00

SingleSpeed Stein

SingleSpeed Stein

$15.00

Pub Glass

Pub Glass

$8.00

Swift Klean Kanteen Pint

Swift Klean Kanteen Pint

$12.00

Tip The Cow Tumbler

Tip The Cow Tumbler

$25.00

Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$8.00

Pretzel Stein

Pretzel Stein

$12.00

Whirled Wide Haze Cup

Whirled Wide Haze Cup

$12.00

Stickers, Water Bottles, Cribbage

Blue Singlespeed Water Bottle

Blue Singlespeed Water Bottle

$12.00

Reusable Canvas Bag

Reusable Canvas Bag

$10.00

Silver Singlespeed Water Bottle

Silver Singlespeed Water Bottle

$12.00

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$10.00

Cribbage Boards

$10.00