Sips and Sprinkles
ICE CREAM
Hand Scooped Ice Cream
Hand Scooped Shakes & Malts
Hand Scooped Floats & Sodas
BYO Ice Cream Sandwich
Extra Toppings
- Banana$1.09
- Black Raspberries$1.09
- Blueberry$1.09
- Butterscotch$1.09
- Caramel$1.09
- Cherry$1.09
- Chocolate$1.09
- Hot Fudge$1.09
- Marshmallow$1.09
- Mint$1.09
- Peanut Butter$1.09
- Pineapple$1.09
- Red raspberry$1.09
- Strawberry$1.09
- Extra Boba$1.49
- Chocolcate cone Dip$1.09
- Cherry Cone Dip$1.09
- Butterscotch Cone Dip$1.09
- Cotton Candy Cone Dip$1.09
- Blue Raspberry Cone Dip$1.09
- Birthday Cake Cone Dip$1.09
Birthday Specials
DRINKS
Fountain Pop
Fresh Fruit Smoothies
TEA / APPLE CIDER
Sips Refreshers
Bottled drinks
COFFEE
Hot Coffee Sips
Iced Coffee Sips
- Coffee Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Vanilla Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Mocha Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Caramel Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Butterscotch Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Raspberry Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Cinnamon Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- White Cho Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Peppermint Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Hazelnut Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Sf Vanilla Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Sf Caramel Iced Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Sf Almond Iced Coffee$4.75+
- Sf Raspberry Iced Coffee$4.75+
Iced Machiatto / Latte
- Vanilla Iced$4.75+
- Caramel Iced$4.75+
- Mocha Iced$4.75+
- Toasted Marshmallow Iced$4.75+
- Hazelnut Iced$4.75+
- Butterscotch Iced$4.75+
- Raspberry Iced$4.75+
- Cinnamon Iced$4.75+
- White Chocolate Iced$4.75+
- Peppermint Iced$4.75+
- Pumpkin Iced$4.75+
- Spiced Brown Sugar Iced$4.75+
- SF Vanilla Iced$4.75+
- SF Caramel Iced$4.75+
- Sf Almond Iced$4.75+
- Sf Raspberry Iced$4.75+
- Sugar Free Peppermint Iced$4.75+
- Sugar Free Peanut Butter Iced$4.75+
- Sugar Free Irish Cream Iced$4.75+
- Sugar Free Dulce De Leche Iced$4.75+
- Sugar Free Chocolate Iced$4.75+
Cold Brew Coffee
Blended Coffee Sips
- Vanilla Blended Sip$4.75+
- Mocha Blended Sip$4.75+
- Caramel Blended Sip$4.75+
- Butterscotch Blended Sip$4.75+
- Cinnamon Blended Sip$4.75+
- White Cho Blended Sip$4.75+
- Peppermint Blended Sip$4.75+
- Hazelnut Blended Sip$4.75+
- Chocolate Chip Coffee Sip$4.75+
- Turtle Blended Sip$4.75+
- Regular Blended Sip$4.75+
- Sf Vanilla Blended Sip$4.75+
- Sf Caramel Coffee Sip$4.74+
- Sf Almond Blended Sip$4.75+
- Sf Raspberry Blended Sip$4.74+
FOOD
Hot Food Options
- Hot Dog$3.00
- Cheese Dog$3.65
- Chili Dog$3.65
- Chili Cheese Dog$4.20
- Italian Sausage$4.60Out of stock
- Brat$4.60
- Chicago Style Hotdog$4.75
Mustard Relish Onions Tomato Pickles Sport Peppers Celery Salt Poppyseed Bun
- Chicken Sandwich$5.50
Mayo Lettuce Tomato
- Burger$5.50
Ketchup Mustard Pickle Onion
- Pot Roast Sandwich$5.50
- Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.50
Sweet Baby Rays or Open Pit
- Grilled cheese$4.00
- Ham and cheese$5.00
- Walking Taco$4.70
Meat Cheese Lettuce Sour Cream
- Cheese Nachos$4.10
- Pretzel Bites$3.25
- Side Salad$3.25
- Chips$1.00Out of stock
- Fries$3.85
- Cheese Fries$4.85
- Family Soup$9.49
- Baked Potato$7.00
- Extra toppings
Sips and Sprinkles Location and Ordering Hours
(815) 547-1546
Open now • Closes at 9PM