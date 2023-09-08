Hamburger

$9.00

Savor the classic taste of our juicy Hamburger. This mouthwatering delight features a quarter pound perfectly seasoned beef patty, grilled to perfection, nestled between a soft, toasted bun. On the side we've tossed in fresh, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato slices, tangy pickles, and a touch of zesty onions. A true delight for your taste buds however you like it!