Food

Soups

Chicken Corn Soup

$6.99

Soup with sliced chicken, corn, and soft textured added on with peas and onions.

Veg Corn Soup

$6.99

Soup with sweet corn with mix of vegetables and added on with peas, onions carrots.

Tomato Soup

$7.99

Soup with tomato as the primary ingredient, creamy texture added on few veggies.

Chicken Hot And Sour Soup

$6.99

Hot and Sour soup with sliced chicken, corn, and soft textured added on with peas and onions

Veg Hot And Sour Soup 

$5.99

Hot and Sour soup with sweet corn with mix of vegetables and added on with peas, onions carrots.

Vegetarian Appetizers

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Indian cottage cheese fried with diced onions and bell peppers in Chef's hot chili sauce.

Chilli Gobi 

$10.99

Gobi fried with diced onions and bell peppers in Chef's hot chili sauce.

Veg Samosa (2 Pieces) 

$4.99

Triangle shaped turn overs filled with sea salt potatoes and peas.

Mirchi Bajji (3 Pieces) 

$5.99

Batter fried long hot pepper. Hot peppers cut and fried to golden brown.

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Crispy fried Gobi tossed in sweet and sour Manchurian sauce.

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.99

Crispy fried Gobi/ baby corn tossed in sweet and sour Manchurian sauce.

Non - Vegetarian Appetizers

Chicken Manchurian

$12.99

Crispy fried Chicken tossed with diced onions in Sweet and Sour manchurian sauce

Apollo Fish 

$14.99

Fresh Tilapia marinated with authentic Hyderabadi spices fried to perfection

Hyderabad Chicken 65

$12.99

Marinated Chicken fried and tossed in yogurt chilies and curry leaves with special Hyderabad

Shrimp Manchurian

$14.99

Crispy fried Shrimp tossed with diced onions in Sweet and Sour manchurian sauce.

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Crispy fried Chicken tossed with diced onions and bell peppers in Chef's special Chilli Sauce

Andhra Cashew Chicken Fry

$12.99

Marinated diced chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, chilies and authentic Andhra spices.

Chicken Lollipop (6 Pieces)

$12.99

Hand carved chicken wings marinated in Chef's special spices and fried to perfection.

Shrimp Pepper Fry 

$14.99

Fresh Shrimp cooked with onions and chilies with coastal spice.

Biryani

Egg Biryani

$13.99

A dish made with boiled eggs and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani masala with a touch of saffron

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Unique combination of fragrant basmati rice and overnight marinated chicken cooked under steam with Hyderabadi spices in a sealed pot on a slow flame

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Combination of fragrant basmati rice and vegetables cooked under steam with authentic Hyderabadi spices in a sealed pot on slow flame.

Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani

$16.99

Unique combination of fragrant basmati rice and overnight marinated goat pieces cooked under steam with authentic Hyderabad spices.

Special Lamb Biryani 

$16.99

A dish made with boneless pieces of tender lamb and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani spices.

Special Chicken Biryani

$14.99

A dish made with boneless chicken and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani masala with a touch of saffron.

Special Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

A dish made with tiger shrimp and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani masala with a touch of saffron

Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken Full 

$16.99

Spring chicken marinated with yogurt ginger garlic and authentic spices and grilled in clay oven.

Fish Tikka (Salmon)

$16.99

Fresh salmon marinated with yogurt garlic and pieces and grilled in clay oven.

Shrimp Tikka

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp marinated in yogurt ginger garlic spices and grilled in clay oven.

Siri Special Tandoori Platter

$19.99

Assortment of Tandoor Chicken, Reshmi Kebab, Sheek Kebab, and Shrimp Tikka.

Paneer Tikka

$12.99

Cubes of paneer, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with traditional spices and grilled in clay oven.

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and spices and grilled in clay oven.

Reshmi Kebab

$14.99

Chicken breast flavored with ginger garlic and spices in cream cheese grilled in clay oven.

Chicken Special Kebab CSK

$16.99

2 pcs. Chicken tikka * 2 pcs. Reshmi kebab * 2 pcs. Chicken seekh kebab*2 pcs Tandoori chicken

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$14.99

Ground chicken flavored with fresh herbs.

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$17.99

Ground lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices skewered and cooked in clay oven.

Tandoori Chicken Half 

$11.99

Spring chicken marinated with yogurt ginger garlic and authentic spices and grilled in clay oven.

Vegetarian Entrees

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Cheese and cashew veg dumplings simmered in rich mildly spiced and rich, creamy onion sauce finished with fresh cream

Kadhai Paneer

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese and diced bell peppers, onions and tomatoes tossed with fresh herbs and ground spices in Kadhai.

Tadka Dal 

$12.99

A simple dish made with the combination of yellow lentils and tomatoes, tempered with mustard, cumin seeds and chopped ginger.

Mutter Paneer

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese and fresh green peas in a creamy cashew and onion sauce.

Palak Paneer 

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes and ground spices with a touch of fresh cream.

Chana Masala

$12.99

Chick peas cooked with onions, tomatoes and finely ground spices to perfection.

Dal Makhani 

$12.99

Mughal’s favorite dish. Black lentils slow cooked on charcoal flame overnight, flavored with ginger and fenugreek leaves, finished with rich cream.

Butter Paneer

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with fresh cream.

Bhendi Peanut Fry

$13.99

Freshly cut okra stir fried with onions, peanuts and traditional spices, tempered with cumin and curry leaves.

Paneer Tikka Masala 

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese with diced onions and peppers simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce.

Guthi Vonkaya

$13.99

Baby egg plant stuffed with peanuts, coconut and sesame paste simmered in tangy spiced onion sauce.

Navaratan Kurma

$13.99

A medley of garden fresh vegetables, dry fruits and nuts cooked in delicately spiced classic creamy cashew sauce.

Non- Vegetarian Entrees

Kadai Chicken

$12.99

Boneless chicken and diced bell peppers, onions and tomatoes sauteed with fresh herbs and ground spices in Indian kadai(wok).

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.99

A Shrimp made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.

Lamb Curry 

$14.99

A classic preparation of Goat/Lamb dish with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

A classic preparation of Shrimp with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.

Goat Curry 

$13.99

A classic preparation of Goat dish with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.

Kashmir Lamb Rogan Josh

$15.99

A truly unique dish of tender piece of an Australian lamb, simmered in saffron flavored onion tomato sauce on a slow flame in a copper pot.

Chicken Tikka Masala 

$14.99

Char grilled chicken breast cooked with diced onions and bell peppers simmered in rich creamy cashew and tomato sauce.

Chicken Chilli Masala

$13.99

Boneless Chicken stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers fresh ground spiced chilli garlic

Goat Chilli Masala

$14.99

Boneless Goat dish stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers fresh ground spiced chilli garlic sauce

Chicken Makhani 

$14.99

Boneless tandoori chicken cooked in rich creamy cashew and tomato sauce finished with fresh butter.

Chettinad Chicken 

$12.99

An authentic dish of chicken with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.

Lamb Chilli Masala 

$16.99

Boneless Australian Lamb dish stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers in chef’s special fresh ground spiced chilli garlic sauce

Chettinad Goat

$13.99

An authentic dish of goat with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

A fiery chicken dish made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.

Shrimp Chilli Masala

$17.99

Shrimp stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers in fresh ground spiced chilli garlic sauce.

Chicken Curry

$11.99

A classic preparation of Chicken with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.

Chettinad Lamb

$14.99

An authentic dish of lamb with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.

Goat Vindaloo 

$14.99

A fiery Goat dish made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.

Fish Curry 

$12.99

A classic preparation of Fresh Fish with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.

Chettinad Shrimp 

$15.99

An authentic dish of shrimp with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.

Lamb Vindaloo 

$15.99

An Australian Lamb dish made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Whole wheat flat bread cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Naan bread topped with chopped fresh garlic cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Aloo Paratha

$5.99

Naan stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Lacha Paratha

$4.99

Whole wheat flaky flat bread cooked in clay oven.

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Spicy naan topped with crushed chili cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Garlic Cheese Naan 

$4.99

Naan stuffed with cream cheese, topped with garlic and cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Chapathi

$1.49

Chapatis or rotis are fresh homemade bread, made with wheat or other grain flours and baked without yeast

Naan

$2.99

Traditional bread made with all-purpose flour cooked in Tandoori oven.

Butter Naan

$3.49

Naan brushed with fresh butter.

Onion Kulcha

$5.99

Naan stuffed with cumin and chopped onions, cooked in tandoori clay oven.

Siri Special Bread Basket

$10.99

Combination of butter naan, garlic naan, and tandoori Roti.

South Indian

Cheese Dosa

$8.99

Thin rice and lentil crepe sprinkled with shredded cheese.

Idli (3pcs.) 

$7.99

Traditional Indian steamed rice cakes.

Medhu Vada (2pcs.) 

$7.99

Savory lentil dough nuts flavored with cumin and whole peppercorn.

Punugulu 

$7.99

Fermented rice and lentil deep fried dumplings.

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Thin rice and lentil crepe made on flat top iron griddle.

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Thin rice and lentil crepe made on iron griddle, stuffed with spiced potato filling.

Idli Vada Combo

$7.99

Combination of Idli (2)and vada(1)

Podi Masala Dosa 

$9.99

Thin rice and lentil crepe sprinkled with home style lentil powder blend.

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice and lentil crepes made on flat top iron griddle made with chopped onions.

Paneer Dosa 

$8.99

Thin rice and lentil crepe sprinkled with seasoned grated paneer.

Kids Menu

Kids Platter (F. Fries And Nuggets) 

$8.99

Dosa(With Cheese /Chocolate)

$8.99

French Fries

$4.99

Potato Strips, deep fried tossed over with masala.

NUGGETS (6PC)

$4.99

These chicken nuggets are coated in a mixture of flour, garlic salt, and black pepper and then fried in oil.

Beverages

Desserts

Rasmalai 

$5.99

The balls are cooked in sugar syrup and milk with saffron, pistachios and kheer as stuffing. Homemade ras malai is usually made from powdered milk, all-purpose flour, baking powder and oil, which are kneaded to form a dough, moulded into balls, and dropped into simmering milk cream.

Mango Kulfi 

$5.99

Pista Kulfi

$5.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Homemade gulab jamun is usually made up of powdered milk, a pinch of all-purpose flour (optional), baking powder and clarified butter (ghee); kneaded to form a dough, moulded into balls, deep fried and dropped into simmering sugar syrup.