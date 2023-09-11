Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant 1520 W TAYLOR ST
Food
Soups
Chicken Corn Soup
Soup with sliced chicken, corn, and soft textured added on with peas and onions.
Veg Corn Soup
Soup with sweet corn with mix of vegetables and added on with peas, onions carrots.
Tomato Soup
Soup with tomato as the primary ingredient, creamy texture added on few veggies.
Chicken Hot And Sour Soup
Hot and Sour soup with sliced chicken, corn, and soft textured added on with peas and onions
Veg Hot And Sour Soup
Hot and Sour soup with sweet corn with mix of vegetables and added on with peas, onions carrots.
Vegetarian Appetizers
Chilli Paneer
Indian cottage cheese fried with diced onions and bell peppers in Chef's hot chili sauce.
Chilli Gobi
Gobi fried with diced onions and bell peppers in Chef's hot chili sauce.
Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)
Triangle shaped turn overs filled with sea salt potatoes and peas.
Mirchi Bajji (3 Pieces)
Batter fried long hot pepper. Hot peppers cut and fried to golden brown.
Gobi Manchurian
Crispy fried Gobi tossed in sweet and sour Manchurian sauce.
Baby Corn Manchurian
Crispy fried Gobi/ baby corn tossed in sweet and sour Manchurian sauce.
Non - Vegetarian Appetizers
Chicken Manchurian
Crispy fried Chicken tossed with diced onions in Sweet and Sour manchurian sauce
Apollo Fish
Fresh Tilapia marinated with authentic Hyderabadi spices fried to perfection
Hyderabad Chicken 65
Marinated Chicken fried and tossed in yogurt chilies and curry leaves with special Hyderabad
Shrimp Manchurian
Crispy fried Shrimp tossed with diced onions in Sweet and Sour manchurian sauce.
Chilli Chicken
Crispy fried Chicken tossed with diced onions and bell peppers in Chef's special Chilli Sauce
Andhra Cashew Chicken Fry
Marinated diced chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, chilies and authentic Andhra spices.
Chicken Lollipop (6 Pieces)
Hand carved chicken wings marinated in Chef's special spices and fried to perfection.
Shrimp Pepper Fry
Fresh Shrimp cooked with onions and chilies with coastal spice.
Biryani
Egg Biryani
A dish made with boiled eggs and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani masala with a touch of saffron
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
Unique combination of fragrant basmati rice and overnight marinated chicken cooked under steam with Hyderabadi spices in a sealed pot on a slow flame
Veg Dum Biryani
Combination of fragrant basmati rice and vegetables cooked under steam with authentic Hyderabadi spices in a sealed pot on slow flame.
Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani
Unique combination of fragrant basmati rice and overnight marinated goat pieces cooked under steam with authentic Hyderabad spices.
Special Lamb Biryani
A dish made with boneless pieces of tender lamb and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani spices.
Special Chicken Biryani
A dish made with boneless chicken and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani masala with a touch of saffron.
Special Shrimp Biryani
A dish made with tiger shrimp and fragrant basmati rice with authentic Hyderabad biryani masala with a touch of saffron
Tandoor
Tandoori Chicken Full
Spring chicken marinated with yogurt ginger garlic and authentic spices and grilled in clay oven.
Fish Tikka (Salmon)
Fresh salmon marinated with yogurt garlic and pieces and grilled in clay oven.
Shrimp Tikka
Jumbo Shrimp marinated in yogurt ginger garlic spices and grilled in clay oven.
Siri Special Tandoori Platter
Assortment of Tandoor Chicken, Reshmi Kebab, Sheek Kebab, and Shrimp Tikka.
Paneer Tikka
Cubes of paneer, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with traditional spices and grilled in clay oven.
Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and spices and grilled in clay oven.
Reshmi Kebab
Chicken breast flavored with ginger garlic and spices in cream cheese grilled in clay oven.
Chicken Special Kebab CSK
2 pcs. Chicken tikka * 2 pcs. Reshmi kebab * 2 pcs. Chicken seekh kebab*2 pcs Tandoori chicken
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Ground chicken flavored with fresh herbs.
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Ground lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices skewered and cooked in clay oven.
Tandoori Chicken Half
Spring chicken marinated with yogurt ginger garlic and authentic spices and grilled in clay oven.
Vegetarian Entrees
Malai Kofta
Cheese and cashew veg dumplings simmered in rich mildly spiced and rich, creamy onion sauce finished with fresh cream
Kadhai Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese and diced bell peppers, onions and tomatoes tossed with fresh herbs and ground spices in Kadhai.
Tadka Dal
A simple dish made with the combination of yellow lentils and tomatoes, tempered with mustard, cumin seeds and chopped ginger.
Mutter Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese and fresh green peas in a creamy cashew and onion sauce.
Palak Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes and ground spices with a touch of fresh cream.
Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with onions, tomatoes and finely ground spices to perfection.
Dal Makhani
Mughal’s favorite dish. Black lentils slow cooked on charcoal flame overnight, flavored with ginger and fenugreek leaves, finished with rich cream.
Butter Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with fresh cream.
Bhendi Peanut Fry
Freshly cut okra stir fried with onions, peanuts and traditional spices, tempered with cumin and curry leaves.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cottage cheese with diced onions and peppers simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce.
Guthi Vonkaya
Baby egg plant stuffed with peanuts, coconut and sesame paste simmered in tangy spiced onion sauce.
Navaratan Kurma
A medley of garden fresh vegetables, dry fruits and nuts cooked in delicately spiced classic creamy cashew sauce.
Non- Vegetarian Entrees
Kadai Chicken
Boneless chicken and diced bell peppers, onions and tomatoes sauteed with fresh herbs and ground spices in Indian kadai(wok).
Shrimp Vindaloo
A Shrimp made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.
Lamb Curry
A classic preparation of Goat/Lamb dish with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.
Shrimp Curry
A classic preparation of Shrimp with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.
Goat Curry
A classic preparation of Goat dish with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.
Kashmir Lamb Rogan Josh
A truly unique dish of tender piece of an Australian lamb, simmered in saffron flavored onion tomato sauce on a slow flame in a copper pot.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Char grilled chicken breast cooked with diced onions and bell peppers simmered in rich creamy cashew and tomato sauce.
Chicken Chilli Masala
Boneless Chicken stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers fresh ground spiced chilli garlic
Goat Chilli Masala
Boneless Goat dish stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers fresh ground spiced chilli garlic sauce
Chicken Makhani
Boneless tandoori chicken cooked in rich creamy cashew and tomato sauce finished with fresh butter.
Chettinad Chicken
An authentic dish of chicken with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.
Lamb Chilli Masala
Boneless Australian Lamb dish stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers in chef’s special fresh ground spiced chilli garlic sauce
Chettinad Goat
An authentic dish of goat with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.
Chicken Vindaloo
A fiery chicken dish made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.
Shrimp Chilli Masala
Shrimp stir fried with chillies, onions and bell peppers in fresh ground spiced chilli garlic sauce.
Chicken Curry
A classic preparation of Chicken with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.
Chettinad Lamb
An authentic dish of lamb with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.
Goat Vindaloo
A fiery Goat dish made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.
Fish Curry
A classic preparation of Fresh Fish with onions, tomatoes and delicately spiced curry sauce.
Chettinad Shrimp
An authentic dish of shrimp with chopped onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and aromatic spices of Chettinad region cooked in a traditional way.
Lamb Vindaloo
An Australian Lamb dish made with onions, tomatoes, potato cubes and fresh ground spices in Indo-Portuguese style.
Breads
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Garlic Naan
Naan bread topped with chopped fresh garlic cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Aloo Paratha
Naan stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Lacha Paratha
Whole wheat flaky flat bread cooked in clay oven.
Bullet Naan
Spicy naan topped with crushed chili cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Garlic Cheese Naan
Naan stuffed with cream cheese, topped with garlic and cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Chapathi
Chapatis or rotis are fresh homemade bread, made with wheat or other grain flours and baked without yeast
Naan
Traditional bread made with all-purpose flour cooked in Tandoori oven.
Butter Naan
Naan brushed with fresh butter.
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with cumin and chopped onions, cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Siri Special Bread Basket
Combination of butter naan, garlic naan, and tandoori Roti.
South Indian
Cheese Dosa
Thin rice and lentil crepe sprinkled with shredded cheese.
Idli (3pcs.)
Traditional Indian steamed rice cakes.
Medhu Vada (2pcs.)
Savory lentil dough nuts flavored with cumin and whole peppercorn.
Punugulu
Fermented rice and lentil deep fried dumplings.
Plain Dosa
Thin rice and lentil crepe made on flat top iron griddle.
Masala Dosa
Thin rice and lentil crepe made on iron griddle, stuffed with spiced potato filling.
Idli Vada Combo
Combination of Idli (2)and vada(1)
Podi Masala Dosa
Thin rice and lentil crepe sprinkled with home style lentil powder blend.
Onion Masala Dosa
Thin rice and lentil crepes made on flat top iron griddle made with chopped onions.
Paneer Dosa
Thin rice and lentil crepe sprinkled with seasoned grated paneer.
Kids Menu
Beverages
Desserts
Rasmalai
The balls are cooked in sugar syrup and milk with saffron, pistachios and kheer as stuffing. Homemade ras malai is usually made from powdered milk, all-purpose flour, baking powder and oil, which are kneaded to form a dough, moulded into balls, and dropped into simmering milk cream.
Mango Kulfi
Pista Kulfi
Gulab Jamun
Homemade gulab jamun is usually made up of powdered milk, a pinch of all-purpose flour (optional), baking powder and clarified butter (ghee); kneaded to form a dough, moulded into balls, deep fried and dropped into simmering sugar syrup.