Sirloin Stockade Del Rio TX
Entrees
- 8 oz Sirloin$12.99
8 oz sirloin cut in house grilled to order, served with 2 sides and Texas toast.
- 12 oz Sirloin$16.99
12 oz center cut in house sirloin grilled to order, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 12 oz Ribeye$22.99
Ribeye is flavorful with just a bit of marbling grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 12 oz Strip$22.99
A strip is know for the strip of fat down the side. It is a firmer textured steak, grilled to order. Served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- 8 oz Chopped Sirloin$10.99
8 oz of ground sirloin cooked to order, topped with mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Sirloin Beef Tips$9.00
Cubed beef sirloin grilled to order with brown gravy sautéed onions & peppers Served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$9.00
Hand breaded and fried beef cutlet topped with country gravy, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Ancho Fish$9.00
Ancho seasoned fish filets grilled, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Breast$9.00
6 oz boneless grilled chicken breast served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Salads
Kids Meals
Family Meals
- Family 10 PC Fried Chicken$26.92
10 pieces of our signature fried chicken, comes with 2 family sides and 12 dinner rolls We need 30 minutes to prepare this meal
- Family 20 PC Fried Chicken$30.76
20 pieces of our signature fried chicken comes with 3 family sides and 12 rolls We need 30 minutes to prepare this meal
- Family 3 LB Meatloaf$32.99
3 Lbs of our signature made in house meatloaf served with 2 family sides and 12 dinner rolls We need 1 hour notice to cook this meal
- Family Fried Fish$35.99
32 oz of lightly breaded and fried fish filets comes with tarter sauce 2 family sides and 12 dinner rolls We need 30 minutes to prepare this order