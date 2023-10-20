Sirloin Stockade Paris, TX
Online Entrees
6 oz Center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast
12 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast
12 oz Ribeye (ribeye has more marbling) grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast
6 oz center cut sirloin grilled with fried shrimp cocktail sauce 2 sides & Texas toast
Beef cutlet hand battered & fried topped with gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
Shrimp battered and fried with cocktail sauce 2 sides & Texas toast
Fish filets lightly breaded fried with tarter sauce 2 sides & Texas toast
Sirloin beef tips cooked to order on a bed of white rice topped with sauteed onions, peppers & mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
8 oz chopped sirloin patty cooked to order, topped with mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
2 pieces of our signature fried chicken served with 2 sides & Texas toast
2 Pieces of or rotisserie seasoned baked chicken. Served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Pork smoked sausage served with BBQ sauce 2 sides & Texas toast
8 oz grilled burger patty topped with American cheese comes with fries
12 oz Kansas City Strip Steak cooked to your desired temperature served with 2 sides and Texas toast
Big 18 oz Bone in Ribeye Flavorful and juicy server with two sides and Texas toast
8 oz bone in pork chop grilled, served with two sides and Texas toast
6 oz center cut filet grilled to order served with two sides and Texas toast
6 oz boneless grilled chicken breast served with two sides and Texas toast
6 oz grilled chicken breast a bun with lettuce tomato pickles comes with fries
grilled beef patty on bun topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions and cheese comes with fries