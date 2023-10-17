Sirloin Stockade Taylor, TX
Dinner Entrees
6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
12 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast
A Ribeye has more marbling for a juicy steak grilled to order. Comes with 2sides & Texas toast
Battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce, comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with gravy, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Boneless grilled 6 oz chicken breast served with 2 sides & Texas toast
6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order with fried shrimp. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
8 oz ground sirloin grilled to order topped with mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
Sirloin tips grilled on a bed or rice topped with sauteed onions & peppers. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
Grilled to order comes with fries
Our signature fried chicken comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
2 pieces of our rotisserie seasoned baked chicken. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast
Link sausage with BBQ sauce served with 2 sides and Texas toast
Filets lightly battered and fried with tartar sauce, 2 sides and Texas toast