Dinner Entrees

All Entrees except Sandwiches come with two sides and Texas toast
6 oz Sizzlin Sirloin
$11.49

6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

12 oz Sirloin
$15.99

12 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order served with 2 sides & Texas toast

12 oz Ribeye
$20.49

A Ribeye has more marbling for a juicy steak grilled to order. Comes with 2sides & Texas toast

Fried Shrimp
$10.99

Battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce, comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

Chicken Fried Steak
$10.99

Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with gravy, served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Breast
$10.99

Boneless grilled 6 oz chicken breast served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Steak & Shrimp
$14.49

6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order with fried shrimp. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

8 oz Chopped Sirloin
$10.49

8 oz ground sirloin grilled to order topped with mushroom gravy. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

Sirloin Tips
$11.99

Sirloin tips grilled on a bed or rice topped with sauteed onions & peppers. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

Cheeseburger
$10.99

Grilled to order comes with fries

2 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner
$10.99

Our signature fried chicken comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

2 Piece Baked Chicken Dinner
$10.99

2 pieces of our rotisserie seasoned baked chicken. Comes with 2 sides & Texas toast

Smoked Sausage
$10.99

Link sausage with BBQ sauce served with 2 sides and Texas toast

Fried Fish
$10.99

Filets lightly battered and fried with tartar sauce, 2 sides and Texas toast

NA Beverages

Pepsi
$2.79
Diet Pepsi
$2.79
Dr Pepper
$2.79
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.79
Mt Dew
$2.79
Root Beer
$2.79
Starry (lemon lime)
$2.79
Sweet Tea
$2.79
Unsweet Tea
$2.79
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$2.79
Lemonade
$2.79
Bottled Water
$2.79
Coffee
$2.79
Decaf Coffee
$2.79
Water

Dessert

Cookies
$2.00

A dozen fresh baked Cookies

Ala Carte Sides

Broccoli
$1.99
Corn
$1.99
Green Beans
$1.99
Rice
$1.99
Mac & Cheese
$1.99
Baked Potato
$1.99
Mashed Potatoes
$1.99
Fries
$1.99
Dozen Rolls
$5.00