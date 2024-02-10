Welcome to Sì Roma!
Sì Roma 340 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
Lunch 50% off month of Feb! Price adjusted already.
Panini
- Si Roma Deluxe$7.00
Prosciutto di Parma on a toasted Italian baguette with homemade Pesto, Sicilian Pecorino cheese, signature Tomato Mix, and sweet Peaches.
- Si Roma$6.50
Prosciutto Cotto on a toasted Italian Baguette with homemade Pesto, Sicilian Pecorino cheese, and signature Tomato Mix.
- Va Bene$6.50
Salame Toscano on a toasted Italian Baguette, homemade Pesto, Sicilian Pecorino cheese, and signature Tomato Mix.
- The Hungry Terrone$6.00
Pistachio-infused Mortadella on a toasted Italian baguette, homemade Pesto, Sicilian Pecorino cheese, and signature Tomato Mix.
- Vegetariano Filippo$5.00
Toasted Italian Baguette, homemade Pesto, Sicilian Pecorino cheese, and signature Tomato Mix.
Dessert 50% off month of Feb! Price adjusted already.
Cannoli
Drinks 50% off month of Feb! Price adjusted already.
Sparkling Water
Soda
Water
(818) 446-5237
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM