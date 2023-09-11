Main Food

Appetizers

Antipasto Platter

$21.00

Assortment of cheeses, sliced meat, castaveltrano olives, housemade chutney, rosemary cashews & crackers

Baked Brie

$6.00

Baked Brie with honey drizzle, craisins and crostini

Baked Feta & Olives with Crostini

$8.00

Cast Iron baked feta with castaveltrano olives, grape tomatoes and crostini

Fresh bread with bagna cauda

$9.00

Warm bread with a homemade bagna cauda

Hummus & Pita

$12.00

Housemade hummus with grilled pita

Rosemary Cashews

$6.00

Housemade warm roasted cashews with rosemary, butter and a hint ot heat

Stuffed Casteveltrano Olives

$8.00

Olives hand stuffed with herbs and feta

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tater Tots

Warm Artichoke Dip & Crostini

$11.00

Creamy housemade dip with artichokes, spinach & fontina cheese

Soups & Salads

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles and pickled red onions

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, parmesan with homemade dressing and garlic croutons

Pear Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, candied pecans, craisins, sliced pear and gorgonzola cheese with a housemade vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber & homemade lemon vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Entrees

Adult Chicken Bites

$14.00

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Cacio e Pepe pasta in a buttery sauce, fresh cracked pepper, lemon zest and fresh shaved pecorino and parmesan cheeses

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Breaded chicken piccata with mashers, spinach and blistered cherry tomatoes

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Fresh chunky chicken salad with grapes, red onion, celery & pecans

Falafel

$15.00

Housemade fresh falafel with tahini sauce, cucumber, tomato & pickled onion on grilled pita & chips

Grilled Portobello Artichoke Sando

$16.00

Grilled portobello sandwich with cheesy spinach artichoke spread and arugula on artisan ciabatta

Lamb Gyro

$15.00

Homemade mint tzatziki, lamb, feta, shredded lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion rolled in a pita & chips

Meatball Sando

$15.00

Housemade meatballs with homemade marinara & provolone

Mt. Scott Flatbread

$15.00

Brie, housemade chutney, sliced apples, spinach, three cheeses, dried cranberry & sliced almonds

Pasta Alla Puttanesca

$18.00

A pasta with just the right balance of heat from red chili flakes, salt from kalamata olives & capers in a sauce of garlic & fresh tomatoes

Ricotta filled Crespelle with Ricotta & Marinara

$16.00

Italian savory crepes folded with a blend of ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, & parsley covered in a homemade garlicky marinara and more parmigiano

Tomato Bisque & Garlic Butter Mini Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Housemade tomato bisque served with mini dippable gourmet garlic grilled cheese with fontina

Braised Beef

$21.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Baguette

$3.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side chicken

$6.00

Side Crackers

$3.00

Side Falafel

$4.00

Side Foccaccia

$4.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side meatballs

$5.00

Side pita

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Sausage Patty

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Three Sisters Flatbread

$13.00

Fried Chicken Bite Skewer & Chips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Dessert

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$9.00

Homemade Warm Peach Crisp

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce & cinnamon sprinkle

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Warm Peanut Butter Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

Watermelon Mint Granita

$8.00

An italian semi-frozen dessert with watermelon, mint & lime

NA Beverages

Specialty

Raspberry Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Mango Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Vanilla Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Peach Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Fountain

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Other Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Best Day Brewing West Coast IPA (NA)

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Compassion Kombucha

$6.00

Crux NoMo (NA)

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

The Razzy

$4.00

Events

Advance Ticketing

Halloween Party October 28 7pm

$20.00

Join us for a Spooky Adult Evening with Costume Contests, Appetizer Table, Signature Spooky Cocktails and more! There are no physical tickets issued but this system will make you choose a pick up time. Just pick any time and ignore it. We will add you to the guest list!

Folk Festival

FF Ticket

$100.00