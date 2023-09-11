Sisters Depot * 250 West Cascade Avenue
Main Food
Appetizers
Antipasto Platter
Assortment of cheeses, sliced meat, castaveltrano olives, housemade chutney, rosemary cashews & crackers
Baked Brie
Baked Brie with honey drizzle, craisins and crostini
Baked Feta & Olives with Crostini
Cast Iron baked feta with castaveltrano olives, grape tomatoes and crostini
Fresh bread with bagna cauda
Warm bread with a homemade bagna cauda
Hummus & Pita
Housemade hummus with grilled pita
Rosemary Cashews
Housemade warm roasted cashews with rosemary, butter and a hint ot heat
Stuffed Casteveltrano Olives
Olives hand stuffed with herbs and feta
Tater Tots
Tater Tots
Warm Artichoke Dip & Crostini
Creamy housemade dip with artichokes, spinach & fontina cheese
Soups & Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles and pickled red onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan with homemade dressing and garlic croutons
Pear Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, candied pecans, craisins, sliced pear and gorgonzola cheese with a housemade vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber & homemade lemon vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Entrees
Adult Chicken Bites
Cacio E Pepe
Cacio e Pepe pasta in a buttery sauce, fresh cracked pepper, lemon zest and fresh shaved pecorino and parmesan cheeses
Chicken Piccata
Breaded chicken piccata with mashers, spinach and blistered cherry tomatoes
Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap
Fresh chunky chicken salad with grapes, red onion, celery & pecans
Falafel
Housemade fresh falafel with tahini sauce, cucumber, tomato & pickled onion on grilled pita & chips
Grilled Portobello Artichoke Sando
Grilled portobello sandwich with cheesy spinach artichoke spread and arugula on artisan ciabatta
Lamb Gyro
Homemade mint tzatziki, lamb, feta, shredded lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion rolled in a pita & chips
Meatball Sando
Housemade meatballs with homemade marinara & provolone
Mt. Scott Flatbread
Brie, housemade chutney, sliced apples, spinach, three cheeses, dried cranberry & sliced almonds
Pasta Alla Puttanesca
A pasta with just the right balance of heat from red chili flakes, salt from kalamata olives & capers in a sauce of garlic & fresh tomatoes
Ricotta filled Crespelle with Ricotta & Marinara
Italian savory crepes folded with a blend of ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, & parsley covered in a homemade garlicky marinara and more parmigiano
Tomato Bisque & Garlic Butter Mini Grilled Cheese
Housemade tomato bisque served with mini dippable gourmet garlic grilled cheese with fontina
Braised Beef
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
NA Beverages
Specialty
Fountain
Other Beverages
Events
Advance Ticketing
Halloween Party October 28 7pm
Join us for a Spooky Adult Evening with Costume Contests, Appetizer Table, Signature Spooky Cocktails and more! There are no physical tickets issued but this system will make you choose a pick up time. Just pick any time and ignore it. We will add you to the guest list!