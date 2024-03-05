Sistory Thai Kitchen 1233 San Pablo Avenue
Food
Starter
- Spring Rolls$12.00
Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce
- Gyoza*$10.00
Deep-fried chicken dumplings
- Fresh Rolls$10.00
Soft rice paper rolls, tofu, mixed greens, carrots, and cucumbers served with peanut sauce
- Curry Puff*$13.00
Deep-fried pastry shell stuffed, curry powder, and potatoes served with yellow curry sauce
- Roti Dip$8.00
Crispy roti served with yellow curry sauce
- Chicken Satay$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber salad, grilled bread, and peanut sauce
- House Dumplings$12.00
Homemade marinated ground chicken & shrimp dumplings, bok choy in a soy-vinaigrette
- Fish Tacos*$12.00
Crispy cod, mixed greens, red onions, carrots, and cilantro topped with seafood mayo wrapped in a crispy roti
- Wings*$12.00
Crispy Thai-style chicken wings served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Shrimp Rolls*$13.00
Homemade marinated shrimp rolls served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
- Calamari*$12.00
Crispy calamari served with seafood mayo
- Fish Cake$12.00
Fried fish paste mix with red curry paste, green beans, crunchy peanut, and cucumber salad
- Fried Tofu*$10.00
Crispy fried tofu served with a side of sweet and sour sauce topped with crunchy peanuts
Salad
- Mango Prawn Salad$16.00
Mango chunks, prawns, red onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cashew nut, mint, and celery with a chili-lime dressing
- Papaya Salad$13.00
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, chili, ground peanuts, and garlic tossed with a chili-lime dressing
- Yum Moo Krobo$16.00
Sliced crispy pork belly, red and green onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder tossed with various spices and a chili-lime dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad*$17.00
Grilled salmon over mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, and Parmesan with balsamic dressing
- Larb Kai$14.00
Ground chicken, red and green onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder tossed with various spices and a chili-lime dressing
Soup
Chef Special
- Crab Fried Rice$26.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with lump crab meat, egg, onions, and tomatoes served with a side of clear broth and cilantro vinaigrette
- Kanoom Jeen Nam Ngewn$24.00
An authentic and traditional dish from Northern Thailand. Vermicelli noodles in a pork rib and shrimp paste stew, ground pork, blood cake, and red cotton flowers cherry tomatoes served with a side of pickled mustard, bean sprouts, long beans, and a lime sl
- Kao Mok Kai$24.00
A fusion of Southern and Northeastern Thailand flavors. Roasted chicken, cucumber salad, roti, and yellow curry sauce served with turmeric-infused jasmine rice and cilantro vinaigrette
- Kao Soi$21.00
Egg noodles in a northern Thai-style curry served with a juicy and tender chicken thigh, pickled mustard, and crispy egg noodles with chicken
- Lobster Ravioli Tom Kha$24.00
One of a kind... Lobster ravioli in a tom kha broth, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, baby corn, mushrooms, mixed vegetable, and Parmesan cheese served in hot pot
- Nam Ya Phoo$26.00
Thai spicy and authentic from Southern Thailand. Vermicelli noodles, turmeric crab curry, fish ball, with boiled egg, pickled mustard, cucumbers, bean sprouts, long beans, and cabbage
- Oh! Beef Curry$23.00
Rich, creamy, and savory. Slow-cooked beef in a green curry, eggplant, bell peppers, green beans, baby corn, and basil served roti and vermicelli noodles
- Pad Ped Moo Krob$25.00
Sizzling good. Crispy pork belly stir-fried with bell peppers, white onions, fingerroot, baby corn, pepper corn, and kaffir lime served jasmine rice and clear broth
- Paradise Pla Krob$22.00
Battered and deep-fried fish sautée, white and green onions, bell peppers, carrots, cashew nuts, and dry chili in a sweet house sauce served with jasmine rice and clear broth
- Pumpkin Duck Curry$26.00
Southern Thai pumpkin curry, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, pineapple chunks, basil, and roasted duck breast with a homemade marinade served with jasmine rice
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$25.00
Tom-yum-yummy. Grilled salmon and steamed vegetable over tom yum fried rice served with a clear broth
- Whole Fried Branzino$33.00
Crispy whole fried branzino, cashew nuts, red and green onions, roasted rice powder, various spices, and chili lime dressing, served over a bed of cucumbers, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and jasmine rice
Noodle Soup
- Secret Noodle$26.00
Instant noodles, shrimp, squid, mussels, whitefish, crispy pork belly, egg, chinese broccoli, and cabbage in a spicy creamy broth
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Thin rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, garlic, bok choy, and green onions in a clear broth
- Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Thin rice noodles, thin sliced beef, slow-cooked beef, beef balls, crispy pork skin, chinese broccoli, green onions, cilantro, fried garlic, bean sprouts, and basil in a beef broth
- Wonton Noodle Soup$18.00
Homemade chicken & shrimp dumplings, shrimp, pork, fish balls, egg noodles, bok choy, garlic, green onion, and celery in a clear broth
- Duck Noodle Soup$23.00
Roasted duck breast with a homemade marinade, thin egg noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy, and green onions in a five-spice broth
Stir-Fried
- Fried Rice$15.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with choice of protein, egg, onions, chinese broccoli, and tomatoes
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with choice of protein, pineapple, curry powder, cashew nuts, raisins, egg, onions, and tomatoes
- Spicy Basil$15.00
Thai basil sauce sautée with choice of protein, onions, bell peppers, string beans, basil, chili, and garlic. Recommended added fried egg
- Spicy Eggplant$15.00
Eggplant sautée with a spicy Thai basil sauce, choice of protein, bell peppers, white onions, and basil
- Cashew Nut$15.00
House sauce sautée with choice of protein, white and green onions, bell pepper, carrots, dry chili, and cashew nuts
- Spicy String Beans$15.00
House spicy sauce sautée with choice of protein, string beans, and bell peppers
- Chinese Broccoli$16.00
Oyster sauce sautée in with choice of protein and chinese broccoli. Recommended with crispy pork belly
- Mixed Vegetables$15.00
Garlic sauce sautée with choice of protein, mixed vegetables, and bell pepper
- Garlic Pepper$15.00
Garlic sauce sautée with choice of protein and pepper over steamed vegetables
- Praram$15.00
Sautéed steamed mixed vegetables and choice of protein topped with peanut sauce and crunchy peanuts
Wok Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with a tangy tamarind sauce, choice of protein, egg, fried tofu, chives, and bean sprouts topped with crunchy peanuts
- Pad Se Ew$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with a homemade sweet sauce, choice of protein, egg, carrots, and Chinese broccoli
- Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with a homemade spicy sauce, choice of protein, egg, bell peppers, white onions, green beans, tomatoes, and basil
- Garlic Noodle$16.00
Egg noodle stir-fried with garlic sauce and sesame oil, choice of protein, carrots, broccoli, and cabbage topped with Parmesan cheese
Curry
- Red Curry$15.00
Spicy red curry with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, and basil
- Green Curry$15.00
Spicy green curry with bell peppers, eggplant, green beans, basil, and baby corn
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow curry with potatoes, carrots, and onions
- Panang Curry$15.00
Gravy peanut curry with bell peppers
- Pumpkin Curry$15.00
Spicy red curry, pumpkin, bell peppers, and basil
Side Order
Meat add-on
Veg add-on
- Add Baby Corn$1.50
- Add Bamboo$1.50
- Add Basil$1.50
- Add Bean Sprout$1.50
- Add Bell$1.50
- Add Book Choy$1.50
- Add Broccoli$1.50
- Add Cabbage$1.50
- Add Carrot$1.50
- Add Cashew Nut$1.50
- Add Cucumber$1.50
- Add Eggplant$1.50
- Add Green Bean$1.50
- Add Green Onion$1.50
- Add Mushroom$1.50
- Add Onion$1.50
- Add Peanut$1.50
- Add Pineapple$1.50
- Add Potato$1.50
- Add Red Onion$1.50
- Add Raisin$1.50
- Add Spinach$1.50
- Add Tomato$1.50
- Add Veggies$1.50
- Add Garlic
Remove items
Drink
Sistory Drink
Beer
Wine
- 187 Ml La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine$12.00
- Glass Angels & Cowboys Rosé$10.00
- Bottle Angels & Cowboys Rosé$40.00
- Glass Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Bottle Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- Glass Storypoint, Chardonnay$10.00
- Bottle Storypoint, Chardonnay$40.00
- Glass Latitude 38 / Pinot Noir$12.00
- Bottle Latitude 38 / Pinot Noir$42.00
- Glass Beringer Founders' Estate$10.00
- Bottle Beringer Founders' Estate$40.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon Bella Grace, Zinfandel$9.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Bella Grace, Zinfandel$36.00
Lunch Combo
Lunch Combo
Lunch Stir Fried
- (L)Fried Rice$15.00
- (L)Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with choice of protein, pineapple, curry powder, cashew nuts, raisins, egg, onions, and tomatoes
- (L)Spicy Basil$15.00
- (L)Spicy Eggplant$15.00
- (L)Cashew Nut$15.00
House sauce sautée with choice of protein, white and green onions, bell pepper, carrots, dry chili, and cashew nuts
- (L)Spicy String Beans$15.00
House spicy sauce sautée with choice of protein, string beans, and bell peppers
- (L)Chinese Broccoli$16.00
- (L)Mix Vegetables$15.00
- (L)Garlic Pepper$15.00
Garlic sauce sautée with choice of protein and pepper over steamed vegetables
- (L)Praram$15.00