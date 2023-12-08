Six Paupers Tavern 7465 Lancaster Pike
Dinner
APPETIZERS
- ALAMO SPRING ROLLS$13.95
southwestern spiced chicken, sweet corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado cream sauce
- BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS$18.95
sea scallops, hickory smoked bacon, horseradish cream
- BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD$14.95
grilled chicken, hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, red onion
- BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS$14.95
buttermilk battered chicken tenders, flash fried, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, crisp vegetables
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$15.95
crispy vegetables, tortilla chips
- CHIPS AND SALSA$8.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, house made salsa
- CHIPS AND QUESO$10.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, spicy queso dip
- CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$13.95
American cheese, shaved sirloin, sautéed onions, side of sriracha ketchup
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$15.95
cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, side of lettuce, salsa, and sour cream
- CHIP REFILL$2.95
- CRAB NACHOS$18.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, goat cheese, fresh jalapenos, guacamole
- CRAB PRETZEL$17.95
Maryland style crab dip, melted cheddar-jack cheese, old bay
- CROSINI REFILL$2.95
- FIRECRACKER SHRIMP$14.95
wonton wrapped jumbo shrimp, sriracha spiced, cilantro- lime emulsion
- HUMMUS PLATE$14.95
toasted pita, feta cheese, olives, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes
- MARGARITA FLATBREAD$11.95
marinara sauce, fresh basil, garlic, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
- NACHOS LARGE$15.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo
- NACHOS SMALL$13.95
tri-colored tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo
- PRETZEL AND QUESO$13.95
jumbo pretzel butter brushed and salted, spicy queso dip
- RAW VEGGIE PLATE$7.95
- ROASTED VEGETABLE FLATBREAD$13.95
seasonal roasted vegetables, marinara sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- WINGS$14.95
spicy buffalo, hickory BBQ sauce, or chili Thai, gorgonzola bleu cheese dressing, crispy vegetables
- George Quesadilla$17.00
LIGHT FARE
- B.L.A.T$15.95
crispy bacon, fresh sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo served on toasted sourdough
- BLACK BEAN BURGER$15.95
American cheese, avocado, chipotle crema, lettuce, tomato, onion served with sweet potato fries
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$14.95
thinly sliced chicken steak, American cheese, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing on a hoagie roll
- BURGER$15.95
1/2 lb. grilled sirloin patty, brioche roll with choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion and cheese
- CHICKEN WRAP$14.95
grilled chicken, mixed greens, feta, roasted vegetables, charred tomato aioli served with sweet potato fries
- CHICKEN NIXON$15.95
blackened chicken breast, bacon, hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, brioche
- CLASSIC B.L.T$11.95
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on toasted sourdough
- REUBEN$15.95
sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye
- CRABCAKE SANDWICH$17.95
lump blue claw crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll, old bay fries, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
house fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, sriracha aioli
- FISH TACOS$14.95
blackened mahi-mahi, shredded lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, jalapeno-honey crema, cilantro-lime rice
- FRENCH DIP$14.95
thinly sliced roast beef, sharp provolone, horseradish sauce, onion straws, au jus
- PAUPERS CHEESESTEAK$14.95
thinly sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions, American cheese, hoagie roll
- TURKEY CLUB$14.95
thinly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, toasted sourdough
- ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE$15.95
American, Swiss, Provolone cheese, bacon, tomato, served with a cup of tomato soup
SALADS
- BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$23.95
BBQ chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, corn, black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, tortilla strips, jalapeno ranch dressing
- BRUSSEL CAESAR$13.95
crispy fried Brussels sprouts, bacon, red onion, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
- CAESAR SALAD$10.95
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, oven baked croutons, Caesar dressing
- CAESAR SALAD SMALL$5.95
- COBB SALAD$16.95
grilled chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, red onions, romaine lettuce, jalapeno ranch dressing
- FILET TIP SALAD$24.95
mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- PAUPERS GREENS$11.95
mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, lemon thyme vinaigrette
- PAUPERS GREEN SMALL$5.95
- SOUTHWEST SALMON SALAD$23.95
blackened salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, sliced avocado, roasted corn, red peppers, black beans, radish, chili-lime dressing
- WEDGE SALAD$10.95
iceberg lettuce, house bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped bacon
SOUP
SIDES
ENTREE
- BABY BACK RIBS$29.95Out of stock
hickory or habanero BBQ sauce, coleslaw, french fries or mashed potatoes
- CHICKEN VERA CRUZ$23.95
twin blackened chicken breasts, avocado, chipotle cream sauce, black bean-corn salsa, cilantro lime rice
- CRABCAKES$28.95
lump blue claw crab cakes, mashed potatoes or old bay fries, sautéed asparagus, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
- FILET MIGNON$35.95
whiskey-peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley
- MAHI MAHI$25.95
blackened mahi mahi, avocado corn salsa, cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus
- MUSHROOM RAVIOLI$19.95
sautéed mushrooms, blush sauce, house made garlic bread
- PORK CHOP$29.95
honey-garlic chop, mashed potatoes, fried brussels sprouts, house made corn bread
- SCALLOPS$32.95
pan seared scallops, parmesan risotto, sautéed asparagus, red pepper cream sauce
- SEARED SALMON$27.95
sriracha-Thai glazed, mango salsa, roasted red bliss potatoes, sautéed greens beans
DESSERT
- BROWNIE SUNDAE$10.95
house-made brownies, vanilla ice cream, walnuts, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry
- FULL FUNNEL FRIES$11.95
chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, powdered sugar
- ICE CREAM$5.00
- KID ICE CREAM SANDWICH$2.95
- LEMON CAKE$8.95
raspberry sauce, whipped cream
- BRULEE CHEESECAKE$8.95
crème brulèed NY style cheesecake, whipped cream
- TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
chocolate sauce, whipped cream
- Pecan Pie$7.95
whipped cream
- Apple Pie$8.95
whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
- Pumpkin Pie$7.95
whipped cream
KIDS
Lunch
KIDS
Wine
Red
White
Sparkling
Red BTL
White BTL
Liquor
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Sangria$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Dark & Stormy$12.00
- French 75$12.00
- Green Tea Shot$6.00
- Irish Iced Coffee$11.00
- Lemon Drop$8.50
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Black Russian$11.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Pickleback Shot$8.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Vodka MIX
- Grey Goose Mix$9.75
- Kettle One Mix$9.75
- Smirnoff Mix$6.50
- Stateside Mix$9.75
- Titos Mix$8.50
- Western Sons Mix$8.00
- Firefly Tea Vodka Mix$8.25
- Absolut Mix$9.25
- Stoli Mix$9.00
- House Vodka Mix$7.75
- Grey Goose Shot$8.75
- Kettle One Shot$8.75
- New Amsterdam Shot$6.00
- Smirnoff Shot$7.00
- Stateside Shot$8.75
- Titos Shot$7.50
- Western Sons Shot$6.50
- Absolut Shot$8.25
- Firefly Shot$8.25
- Stoli Shot$8.00
- Grey Goose Double$9.75
- Kettle One Double$9.75
- New Amsterdam Double$10.00
- Smirnoff Double$8.00
- Stateside Double$9.75
- Titos Double$8.50
- Western Sons Double$8.00
- Absolut Double$9.25
- Stoli Double$9.00
- House Vodka Double$7.75
- Grey Goose Martini$11.25
- Kettle One Martini$11.00
- New Amsterdam Martini$10.00
- Smirnoff Martini$8.50
- Stateside Martini$11.00
- Titos Martini$9.00
- Western Sons Martini$8.50
- Absolut Martini$10.25
- Stoli Martini$10.00
- House Vodka Martini$8.75
- Kettle One Rocks$9.75
- New Amsterdam Rocks$7.00
- Smirnoff Rocks$8.00
- Titos Rocks$8.50
- Western Sons Rocks$8.00
- Absolut Rocks$9.25
- Stoli Rocks$9.00
- House Vodka Rocks$7.75
Gin MIX
- Beefeater Mix$8.25
- Bombay Sapphire Mix$9.25
- Hendricks Mix$9.75
- Tanqueray Mix$9.25
- Bombay Dry Mix$9.00
- House Gin$7.75
- Beefeater Shot$7.25
- Blue Coat Shot$6.50
- Bombay Sapphire Shot$8.25
- Grey Whale Shot$6.00
- Hendricks Shot$7.75
- New Amsterdam Shot$5.50
- Tanqueray Shot$8.25
- House Gin Shot$6.75
- Bombay Dry Shot$8.00
- Beefeater Double$8.25
- Blue Coat Double$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire Double$9.25
- Grey Whale Double$11.00
- Hendricks Double$9.75
- New Amsterdam Double$8.00
- Tanqueray Double$9.25
- House Gin Double$7.75
- Bombay Dry Double$9.00
- Beefeater Martini$9.00
- Blue Coat Martini$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire Martini$10.75
- Grey Whale Martini$11.00
- Hendricks Martini$11.25
- New Amsterdam Martini$10.00
- Tanqueray Martini$10.75
- House Gin Martini$8.75
- Bombay Dry Martini$10.25
- Beefeater Rocks$8.25
- Blue Coat Rocks$8.50
- Bombay Sapphire Rocks$9.25
- Grey Whale Rocks$9.00
- Hendricks Rocks$9.75
- New Amsterdam Rocks$7.00
- Tanqueray Rocks$9.25
- House Gin Rocks$7.75
- Bombay Dry Rocks$9.00
Rum MIX
- Bacardi Mix$8.25
- Captain Morgan Mix$8.25
- Malibu Mix$8.25
- Rum Chata Mix$8.25
- Zacapa Mix$10.50
- Mt. Gay Mix$8.50
- House Rum Mix$7.75
- Myers Mix$9.25
- Bacardi Shot$7.25
- Captain Morgan Shot$7.25
- Malibu Shot$7.25
- Rum Chata Shot$7.25
- Zacapa Shot$10.00
- Mt. Gay Shot$7.50
- Myers Shot$7.25
- House Rum$6.75
- Bacardi Double$8.25
- Captain Morgan Double$8.25
- Malibu Double$8.25
- Rum Chata Double$8.25
- Zacapa Double$18.00
- Mt. Gay Double$8.50
- Myers Double$9.25
- House Rum Double$7.75
- Bacardi Rocks$8.25
- Captain Morgan Rocks$8.25
- Malibu Rocks$8.25
- Rum Chata Rocks$8.25
- Zacapa Rocks$14.00
- Mt. Gay Rocks$8.50
- Myers Rocks$9.25
- House Rum Rocks$7.50
- Bacardi Neat$8.00
- Captain Morgan Neat$8.00
- Malibu Neat$8.00
- Rum Chata Neat$8.00
- Zacapa Neat$14.00
Scotch MIX
- Dewars Mix$8.50
- Johnny Red Mix$9.75
- Chivas Mix$11.25
- Glenfiddich Mix$12.25
- Johnny Black Mix$11.25
- Glenmorangie Mix$15.25
- Macallan 12 Mix$15.25
- Dalwhinnie Mix$15.25
- Talisker Mix$15.25
- Oban Mix$15.25
- J&B Mix$8.50
- Dewars Shot$7.50
- Johnny Red Shot$8.75
- Balvenie Shot$12.50
- Chivas Shot$8.25
- Dalwhinnie Shot$12.25
- Glenfiddich Shot$10.25
- Glenmorangie Shot$12.25
- J&B Shot$6.75
- Macallan 12 Shot$12.25
- Oban Shot$12.25
- Johnny Black Shot$8.75
- Dewars Double$10.00
- Johnny Walker Double$14.00
- Dewars Rocks$9.00
- Glenfiddich Rocks$24.00
- Glenmorangie LaSanta Rocks$12.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Rocks$14.00
- Johnny Black Rocks$11.00
- Johnny Red Rocks$11.00
- Macallan 12 Rocks$15.00
- Talisker Rocks$16.00
- Dewars Manhattan$9.50
- Johnny Walker Manhattan$10.25
- Chivas UP$13.25
- Dalwhinnie UP$17.25
- Glefiddich UP$14.25
- J&B UP$9.50
- Oban UP$17.25
- Talisker UP$15.25
- Johnny Black UP$13.25
- Dewars Neat$9.00
- Glenfiddich Neat$24.00
- Glenmorangie LaSanta Neat$14.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Neat$14.00
- Johnny Walker Neat$11.00
- Macallan 12 Neat$15.00
- Talisker Neat$16.00
Tequila MIX
- Casamigos Mix$10.00
- Corolejo Reposado Mix$12.50
- Corolejo Blanco Mix$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Mix$8.50
- Don Julio Blanco Mix$14.50
- Patron Silver Mix$12.00
- Patron Reposado Mix$13.00
- 1800 Mix$10.50
- 21 Seeds Mix$8.25
- Monte Alban Mezacal Mix$10.50
- Sauza Blue Mix$10.50
- House Tequila Mix$7.75
- Don Julio Anejo Mix$17.50
- Corralejo Anejo Mix$14.50
- Cazadores Mix$10.50
- Casamigos Shot$9.00
- Corolejo Reposado Shot$11.00
- Corolejo Blanco Shot$6.00
- Jose Cuervo Shot$7.50
- Don Julio Anejo Shot$15.50
- Don Julio Blanco Shot$13.00
- Patron Silver Shot$10.00
- 1800 Shot$8.00
- 21 Seeds Shot$6.25
- Correlejo Anejo Shot$13.00
- Cazadores Shot$9.50
- Monte Alban Mezcal Shot$9.50
- Patron Repo Shot$11.00
- House Tequila Shot$6.75
- Sauza Blue Shot$9.50
- Casamigos Double$14.00
- Corolejo Reposado Double$12.50
- Corolejo Blanco Double$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Double$8.50
- Don Julio Anejo Double$17.50
- Don Julio Blanco Double$14.50
- Patron Silver Double$12.00
- Sauza Blue Double$10.50
- House Tequila Double$7.75
- 1800 Double$10.50
- Cazadores Double$10.50
- 21 Seeds Double$8.25
- Casamigos Rocks$13.00
- Corolejo Reposado Rocks$11.00
- Corolejo Blanco Rocks$11.00
- Jose Cuervo Rocks$8.00
- Don Julio 1942 Rocks$20.00
- Don Julio Anejo Rocks$13.00
- Don Julio Blanco Rocks$13.00
- Piedra Azul Rocks$8.00
- Patron Silver Rocks$12.00
- Tanteo rocks$10.00
- Casamigos Margarita$15.00
- Corolejo Blanco Margarita$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Margarita$8.50
- Don Julio Anejo Margarita$17.50
- Don Julio Blanco Margarita$14.50
- Patron Silver Margarita$12.00
- 1800 Margarita$10.50
- 21 Seeds Margarita$8.25
- Cazadores Margarita$10.50
- Sauza Blue Margarita$10.50
- House Margarita$7.75
- Don Julio 1942 Neat$20.00
Whiskey MIX
- Basil Hayden Mix$12.25
- Blantons Mix$19.50
- Buffalo Trace Mix$10.25
- Bulleit Mix$9.25
- Bulleit Rye Mix$9.25
- Crown Royal Mix$9.75
- Eagle Rare Mix$15.00
- Fireball Mix$8.00
- Jack Daniels Mix$9.25
- Jameson Mix$9.75
- Jim Beam Mix$8.25
- Knob Creek Mix$10.50
- Makers Mark Mix$9.25
- Skrewball Mix$8.00
- Seagrams 7 Mix$8.25
- Seagrams VO Mix$8.25
- Southern Comfort Mix$8.25
- Woodford Reserve Mix$10.25
- Stateside Bourbon Mix$9.75
- Whistle Pig Mix$17.50
- Templeton Rye 6 Mix$12.25
- Southern Tier Mix$9.75
- Booker's MIx$19.50
- Templeton Rye 4 Mix$10.25
- Slaine Mix$9.75
- Wild Turkey Mix$8.50
- House Whiskey Mix$7.75
- Tullamore Dew Mix$9.75
- Canadian Club Mix$8.25
- Jameson Orange Mix$10.00
- Bushmills Mix$8.50
- Old Grandad Mix$8.25
- Basil Hayden Shot$10.00
- Blantons Shot$18.00
- Bulleit Shot$7.00
- Bulleit Rye Shot$7.00
- Eagle Rare Shot$15.00
- Fireball Shot$6.00
- Four Roses Shot$9.00
- Jack Daniels Shot$6.00
- Jameson Shot$6.00
- Jim Beam Shot$6.00
- Knob Creek Shot$8.00
- Makers Mark Shot$7.00
- Russels Shot$8.00
- Screwball Shot$6.50
- Seagrams 7 Shot$6.00
- Southern Comfort Shot$5.50
- Woodford Reserve Shot$10.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- 1792 Double$12.00
- Basil Hayden Double$18.00
- Blantons Double$17.00
- Buffalo Trace Double$12.00
- Bulleit Double$12.00
- Bulleit Rye Double$12.00
- Crown Royal Double$11.00
- Eagle Rare Double$12.00
- Fireball Double$11.00
- Four Roses Double$15.00
- Jack Daniels Double$10.00
- Jameson Double$11.00
- Jim Bean Double$10.00
- Knob Creek Double$13.00
- Makers Mark Double$11.00
- Russels Double$13.00
- Screwball Double$11.00
- Seagrams 7 Double$10.00
- Seagrams VO Double$10.00
- Southern Comfort Double$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Double$14.00
- 1792 Rocks$9.00
- Basil Hayden Rocks$14.00
- Blantons Rocks$20.00
- Buffalo Trace Rocks$9.00
- Bulleit Rocks$9.00
- Bulleit Rye Rocks$9.00
- Crown Royal Rocks$10.00
- Eagle Rare Rocks$18.00
- Fireball Rocks$9.00
- Four Rose Rocks$12.00
- Jack Daniels Rocks$8.00
- Jameson Rocks$9.00
- Jim Beam Rocks$8.00
- Knob Creek Rocks$12.00
- Makers Mark Rocks$11.00
- Russels Rocks$12.00
- Screwball Rocks$9.00
- Seagrams 7 Rocks$8.00
- Seagrams VO Rocks$8.00
- Southern Comfort Rocks$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Rocks$12.00
- 1792 Manhattan$12.00
- Basil Hayden Manhattan$18.00
- Blantons Manhattan$17.00
- Buffalo Trace Manhattan$12.00
- Bulleit Manhattan$12.00
- Bulleit Rye Manhattan$12.00
- Crown Roal Manhattan$12.00
- Eagle Rare Manhattan$13.00
- Fireball Manhattan$12.00
- Four Roses Manhattan$15.00
- Jack Daniels Manhattan$11.00
- Jameson Manhattan$12.00
- Jim Beam Manhattan$11.00
- Knob Creek Manhattan$13.00
- Makers Mark Manhattan$12.00
- Ruseels Manhattan$13.00
- Screwball Manhattan$12.00
- Seagrams 7 Manhattan$10.00
- Seagrams Manhattan$10.00
- Southern Comfort Manhattan$11.00
- Woodford Reserve Manhattan$14.00
- 1792 Neat$9.00
- Basil Hayden Neat$14.00
- Blantons Neat$16.00
- Buffalo Trace Neat$9.00
- Bulleit Neat$9.00
- Bulleit Rye Neat$9.00
- Crown Royal Neat$10.00
- Eagle Rare Neat$11.00
- Fireball Neat$9.00
- Four Roses Neat$12.00
- Jack Daniels Neat$8.00
- Jameson Neat$9.00
- Jim Beam Neat$8.00
- Knob Creek Neat$12.00
- Makers Mark Neat$11.00
- Russels Neat$12.00
- Screwball Neat$9.00
- Seagrams 7 Neat$8.00
- Seagrams VO Neat$8.00
- Southern Comfort Neat$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Neat$12.00
Cordials MIX
- Disaronno Mix$7.00
- Aperol Mix$8.00
- Baileys Mix$7.00
- Grand Marnier Mix$8.00
- Jagermeister Mix$7.00
- Sambuca Mix$7.00
- Baileys Shot$8.00
- Jagermeister Shot$8.00
- Sambuca Shot$8.00
- Disaronno Double$11.00
- Aperol Double$11.00
- Baileys Double$10.00
- Garnd Marnier Double$11.00
- Jagermeister Double$11.00
- Sambuca Double$11.00
- Disaronno Rocks$9.00
- Aperol Rocks$11.00
- Baileys Rocks$10.00
- Jagermeister Rocks$11.00
- Disaronna Neat$9.00
- Baileys Neat$10.00