Sixes Tavern 650 Henderson Drive
Sandwiches
Smoked Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our creamy basil aioli wrapped in a spinach tortilla
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork tossed in regular or spicy BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun
Burgers
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened burger, blue cheese sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Texas Tavern Burger
BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato with crispy onion rings
Mushroom Bacon and Swiss Burger
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese, and mayo
Sixes Farm Burger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and mayo topped with a fried egg
Buffalo Burger
Pepper jack cheese, medium sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
Chipotle Burger
Fried breaded jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, and chipotle mayo
Tavern Burger
Lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, and red onion topped with our creamy basil aioli
Black Bean Burger
Lettuce, tomato, and red onion topped with creamy basil aioli
Steaks
Filet 8oz
Filet served with mashed potatoes and side salad
Prime Rib 12oz
Served after 5 pm. Herb roasted prime rib served with mashed potatoes, side salad, and au jus for dipping. Raw or creamy horseradish available upon request
Ribeye
16 oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes and side salad
Entrees
Sixes Chicken
Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts in regular or spicy teriyaki sauce served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Pollo Loco
Blackened grilled chicken topped with queso, pico de gallo, chipolte sauce, roasted red peppers, and cilantro served on a bed of couscous
Tex Mex Pasta
Fettuccine, fried chicken tenders, sautéed mushrooms, and peppers tossed in our seasoned cream sauce topped with green onions
Chicken Tenders
12 oz of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce or served plain served with sidewinder fries
Meatloaf
Made fresh daily (contains pork) and served with mashed potatoes and green beans
Chicken Fried Chicken
Southern fried boneless chicken breast served with green beans and mashed potatoes topped with corn gravy
Moko Mac and Cheese
Orecchiette pasta, bacon, and diced fried chicken tossed in a medium spiced mac and cheese sauce
Sixes Bowl
Chicken fingers over mashed potatoes with corn gravy topped with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, medium sauce, and green onions
Veggie Bowl
Couscous with zucchini, squash, red onions, mushrooms, and roasted red pepper tossed in queso