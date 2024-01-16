Sizzlin Greens 12639 W. Colonial Drive Suite C
Food
Salad
- Build Your Own Salad$9.99
Choose a base, Add toppings (Pick 5)
- Cobb Salad$8.99
Romaine, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Cheddar, Avocado, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$8.99
Arugula, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Tri-color Baby Heirloom Tomato, Imported White Balsamic and Olive Oil
- Southwest Salad$8.99
Romaine, Spring Mix, Black Bean, Sweet Corn, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar, Tortilla Strip, Avocado Ranch
- Summer Salad$8.99
Spring Mix, Candied Pecan, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Strawberry, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar Salad$8.99
Baby Kale, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Sunﬂower Seed, Imported Pecorino Romano, Crouton, Caesar Dressing
- Italian Salad$8.99
Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Onion, Roasted Fingerling Potato, Imported Pecorino Romano, San Marzano Tomato Vinaigrette
- Steak House Salad$8.99
Spring Mix, Candied Pecan, Dried Cranberry, Grilled Onion, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Thai Salad$8.99
Romaine, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, Peanut, Wonton Strip, Manarin Orange Dressing
- Mediterranean$8.99
Soup
- Chicken Tortilla (Cup)$4.99
Chicken, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Cheddar, Tortilla Strip
- Chicken Tortilla (Bowl )$6.99
Chicken, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean, Cheddar, Tortilla Strip
- Potato (Cup)$4.99
Roasted Potato, Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese
- Potato (Bowl)$6.99
Roasted Potato, Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese
- Chili (Cup)$5.99
Grass-fed Angus Beef, Tomato, Red Bean, Green Pepper, Onion, Spices
- Chili (Bowl)$7.99
Grass-fed Angus Beef, Tomato, Red Bean, Green Pepper, Onion, Spices
- Broccoli Cheddar (Cup)$4.99
Broccoli, Carrot, Garlic, Cheddar
- Broccoli Cheddar (Bowl)$6.99
Broccoli, Carrot, Garlic, Cheddar
- Minestrone (Cup)$4.99
Imported Italian Cherry Tomato, Zucchini, Squash, Basil, Parsley, Pecorino Romano
- Minestrone (Bowl)$6.99
Imported Italian Cherry Tomato, Zucchini, Squash, Basil, Parsley, Pecorino Romano
Sandwiches
- Grilled Shimp Po Boy$11.99
Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread and Butter Pickle, Remoulade Sauce
- Chicken Club Sandwich$10.99
Grilled ABF Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Pesto Aioli
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled ABF Chicken Breast, Franks Hot Sauce, Honey, Blue Cheese Crumble, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato
- Chimichurri Steak Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onion, Chimichurri, Fresh Arugula
- Portabella Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Portabella, Grilled Onion, Goat Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Arugula
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$10.99
Local Italian Sausage, Sautéed Onion, Pepper, Italian San Marzano Tomato, Pecorino Romano Cheese
- Philly CheeseSteak$10.99
100% Shaved Ribeye, Sautéed Onion, Pepper, White American Cheese
- The SG Burger$12.99
Grass-Fed Angus Beef, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Pickle. Served on a toasted artisinal bun or lettuce wrap
- Impossible Burger$13.49
Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Pickle. Served on a toasted artisinal bun or lettuce wrap.
Sides
- Roasted Brussels$4.99
Candied Pecans, Craisins, White Balsamic, Honey
- Roasted Fingerling Potatoes$3.99
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
- Broccoli Slaw$3.99
Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Basil Honey Vinaigrette
- Mac and Cheese$4.99
Fresh Corkscrew Pasta, Housemade Cheese sauce
- Side Salad$3.99
Romain, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette
- Ancient Grains$4.99
Exotic Grains, Roasted Vegetables
- Chickpea Salad$3.99