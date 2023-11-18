Skallywag 600 6th Street
Drinks
Domestic and Import Beer
Seltzer
- White Claw Black Cherry$6.00
- White Claw Mango$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.50
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$6.50
- High Noon Lime$7.00
- High Noon Peach$7.00
- High Noon Watermelon$7.00
- Truly Pinepple$6.50
- Truly Wild Berry$6.50
- Topo Chico Strawberry Guava$7.00
- Karbach Ranch Water$6.00
- Karbach Prickly Pear Ranch Water$6.00
- Long Drink$6.00
- Long Drink Strong$7.00
Vodka
- Absolut$7.50
- Absolut Apeach$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Absolut Grapefruit$8.00
- Absolut Mandarin$8.00
- Absolut Vanilla$8.00
- Ciroc Apple$12.00
- Ciroc Mango$12.00
- Ciroc Peach$12.00
- Ciroc Summer Watermelon$12.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$6.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.50
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$6.50
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.50
- Grey Goose$10.50
- Grey Goose Lemon$8.00
- Ketel One$8.50
- McCormick Cherry$6.00
- McCormick Grape$6.00
- Stolichnaya Cucumber$7.00
- Stolichnaya Razberi$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- Townes$6.00
- Western Sons Blueberry$6.50
- Reveal$6.50
Whiskey
- Basil Haydens$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit$8.50
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Vanilla$9.00
- Fireball$6.50
- Howler Head$9.00
- Iron Wolf$8.00
- Iron Wolf Hotscotch$8.00
- J&B$8.50
- Jack Apple$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Fire$8.00
- Jack Honey$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Caskmate IPA$9.00
- Jameson Caskmate Stout$8.00
- Jameson Reserve$10.00
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Old Forrester$7.00
- Old Forrester Rye$7.50
- Screwball$9.00
- Seagrams 7$8.00
- Seagrams VO$7.00
- Slane$8.00
- Souithern Comfort$6.00
- Stolen Rock and Roll$5.00
- Stolen X$7.00
- TX Blended$9.00
- Wild Turkey101$10.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Tequila
- 1800$9.00
- 1800 Cristalino$16.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.50
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$60.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$40.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Clase Azul Ultra$150.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- El Jimador$6.50
- Espolon Blanco$8.50
- Espolon Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado$6.50
- Lalo$9.00
- Painted Donkey Reposado$9.00
- Patron$11.00
Rum
Cordials
Draft Beer
- 6666 Pilsner$7.00
- Yuengling Lager$5.50
- Galveston Island Tiki Wheat$6.50
- Karbach Crawford Bock$6.50
- 6666 Hazy Session IPA$7.00
- Parish Ghost in the Machine$7.00
- Houston Cider Company Hibiscus Mint$7.50
- 6666 Amber Lager$7.00
- Kona Big Wave$6.50
- Altstadt Lager$6.50
- Shiner TexHex Bruja's Brew$7.50
- Under the Radar Calvin and Hops$7.00
- New Holland Dragon's Milk$8.00
- Austin Eastcider Blackberry Cider$6.50
- Saint Arnold Banger$7.00
- Altstadt Peach Radler$6.00
- Saint Arnold French Press$7.00
- Celtic Cross Garden Party$8.00
- Saloon Door Resting Beach Face$7.50
- Revolver Blood & Honey$7.50
- 8th Wonder High Grade$7.50
- Saint Arnold Bishop's Barrel No. 24$9.00
- Saint Arnold Bishop's Barrel No. 25$9.00
- Ingenious Old Fitzgerald Barley Wine$8.00
- B-52 Smoothie Tart: Strawberry$7.00
- Modern Times Harmony Engine$6.00
- Celtic Cross Spicy Texan$8.00
- Samuel Adams Summer Ale$6.50
- Shiner Brewer's Pride: Barrel Aged Red$9.00
- New Magnolia Star Party$7.50
- New Magnolia Moxie$7.00
- Devil and the Deep The Vanished$7.00
- New Magnolia Richelieu Revisited$7.50
- Under the Radar Griswold Family Porter$8.00
- Deca 2 Blondes Walking$7.00
- DuClaw Hop Tart Vanilla Milkshake IPA$8.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Saloon Door Tasty AF$6.50
Cocktails
- Adios MF$10.00
- Apple Tini$7.75
- Arnold Palmer$7.50
- Bahama Mama$7.50
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blue Hawiian$7.50
- Cosmo$7.50
- Gummy Bear Tini$8.00
- Hurricane$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Lemon Drop Tini$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$8.50
- Manhattan$9.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Tini$8.50
- Rum Punch$7.25
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Surfer on Acid$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.25
- Tom Collins$7.50
- Zombie$7.75
Shots
- Adios MF Shot$9.50
- B-52$7.50
- Bull Blaster$7.50
- Buttery Nipple$6.75
- Gatorade$6.75
- Green Tea$6.75
- Gummy Bear Shot$6.75
- Kamikaze$6.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$6.75
- Liquid Marijuana$7.25
- Mexican Candy$7.00
- Mind Eraser$6.75
- Orange Tea$7.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Shot$6.75
- Raspberry Kamikaze$7.25
- Red Headed Slut$7.00
- Red Snapper$7.25
- Sex with an Alligator$7.50
- Starburst$6.75
- Star Fucker$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Washington Apple$6.75
- Water Moccasin$6.75
- White Tea$7.00
- Woo Woo$6.75
Signature Cocktails
White Wine
Food
Sides
Wings
Salads
- Iceburger Salad$13.00
Bun-less Cheseburger on Top of Mixed Field Greens with Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Jalepeno and Bacon
- Miso Salad$8.00
Mixed Field Greens, Green Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Toasted Sesame, Wonton Strips, and Miso Ponzu Vinaigrette
- Summer Citrus Salad$7.00
Mixed fField Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Cheddar Jalapeno Crouton, and Honey Citrus Vinaigrette
Down N' Dirty
- Seafood Basket$12.00
Catfish or Shrimp. Served with Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Jalapeno Toast, and House Tartar Sauce
- Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken, Barbacoa, or Shrimp, Blend of Mozzarellaand Cheddar, Pico and Your Choice of Protein. Served with Lettuce Sour Cream, and Salsa
- Chips and Queso$7.00
House Chili, and Queso Served with Hand Cut Chips
- Mac Daddy's$12.00
Fried Bacon Mac N' CheeseTruffle Balls with Queso and Chipotle Mayo
- McNasty Nachos$7.00
Pulled Pork, Texas Chili, Queso, Cilantro, Onions, Jalapenos, and Sriracha Ranch
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.00
Sriracha Dipping Sawse
- Porky Pig Eggrolls$10.00
Ground Pork, Carrot, and Cabbagewith a Sweet Chili Sauce
- Chicken Fingers$11.00
Served with Fries, Gravy, and Cheddar Jalapeno Toast
- Buffalo Mac N' Cheese$13.00
Cheezy Mac with Buffalo Fried Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Chives, and Red Bell Pepper
Sammiches
- Skally Po'Boy$12.00
Served on Leidenheimer Baguettewith Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Reoulade Sauce
- Moby Dick$14.00
Fresh Yellowfin Steak, Blackened and Topped with Summer Slaw and Dill Aioli
- Mac N Pork Grilled Cheezy$12.00
Pulled Pork and Fried Mac N' Cheese on Jalapeno Cheddar Toast with BBQ Sauce and American Cheese
- The Woody$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato
- Mother Klucker$12.00
Battered Chicken with Pickles American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Honey Sriracha
- Porky's Revenge$10.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, Pickles, Onion, Topped with Ginger CilantroSlaw and Minced Jalapenos
Premium Burgers
- 1955 Cheeseburger$11.00
Double American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard
- Buffalo Wyatt Earp$14.00
Buffalo, Bacon Marmalade, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Bleu Cheese, Minced Jalapenos
- Jo Mama$14.00
Buffalo, Pork Belly, Peanut Butter, Bacon Marmalade,Pickled Onion, Minced Jalapenos
- Hangover Melt$14.00
Bacon Cheeeseburger, Grilled Onions, Fried Egg, Jalapeno Cheddar Toast
Tacos
- Fat Donkey Tacos$12.00
Grilled Chicken Tacos, Avocado, Cabbage, Pico, Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch
- Asian Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
Braised Pork Belly, Sweet Pepper Herb Slaw, Sesame Vinaigrette
- Yellowfin Tacos$14.00
Seared Tuna, Ginger Cilantro Slaw, Onion, Chili Ranch, Hot Sauce Drizzle
- Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
Fried Chicken Topped with Cheese, Bacon, and Chive Sour Cream
- Cajun Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Blackened with Fresh Pico and Queso Fresco
- Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork, Ginger Cilantro Slaw, Onions, Jalapenos
- Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
Slow Braised Barbacoa, Onions and Cilantro. Served with House Salsa