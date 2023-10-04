The Skinny Pancake Waterfront
Specials
Cowpoke Burger
A smashburger topped with melted VT cheddar, maple BBQ sauce & crispy fried onions on a seeded bun
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Local tomatoes, fresh VT mozzarella, basil & balsamic vinegar
Brownies In Bed
A warm brownie nestled in an orange sweet crepe, surrounded by whipped cream & topped with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce
Sweet Crepes
SugarShack
Local maple sugar and melted butter with a side of VT maple syrup
Choco Nutty
Chocolate hazelnut spread
Choco Monkey
Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana
Lovemaker
Fresh strawberries and chocolate hazelnut spread
Heartbreaker
Fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate hazelnut spread
Hot Apple Crumble
VT apple compote and toasted streusel served with a side of local ice cream
Blueberry Pie
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote, toasted streusel and local ice cream
PBB & Bee
Creamy peanut butter and banana topped with a drizzle of VT honey
Savory Crepes
Popeye
Baby spinach and cheddar cheese
Lumberjack
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
Apples and Brie
Local apples, creamy brie and VT blueberry compote
Veggie Monster
Cheddar cheese, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil sunflower seed pesto
THE VEGAN
Local seitan (contains gluten), vegan pesto, vegan cheese, spinach, roasted squash and caramelized onions served on a vegan/ gluten free buckwheat shell.
Cheesy Chicken Pesto
Roasted chicken, pesto, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Rancher
Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, housemade ranch and cheddar cheese
Johnny Crepe
VT maple BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese in a cornmeal crepe. Served with a side of BBQ sauce
The K-Pop
VT braised beef, local kimchi, and creamy Korean style BBQ sauce in a scallion crepe with a side of cilantro soy dipping sauce
Buns and Breads
SP Smash Burger
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, maple onion jam, pickles, and our SP sauce on a poppyseed bun served with fries or greens
Good Juju
Housemade black bean burger, cheddar cheese, slaw, and chipotle mayo on a poppyseed bun served with fries or greens
All Day Burrito
Black bean medley, Cabot cheddar, slaw, and your choice of roasted chicken, house made seitan, or pulled pork rolled in a scallion crepe and served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
Kids
Breakfast All Day
Blueberry Frumple Cake
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
Breakfast Sammy
Egg, cheddar cheese and pesto mayo on a poppyseed bun with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or spinach, served with a side of homefries
Early Riser
Two eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe
Breakfast Monster
Egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted squash and basil sunflower seed pesto in a crepe
Noah's Ark
Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes with a side of VT maple syrup. Sub homefries for frumple cakes for $1.49
Breakfast Burrito
VT black bean medley, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese rolled in a scallion crepe. Served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
Deja Vu
Crumbled breakfast sausage, egg, VT apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe. Served with a side of local maple syrup
Side Homefries
Side Bacon
Side Sausage (Pork)
Side Sausage (Chicken)
Side Eggs
Side Toast
Side Maple Syrup
Sides & Salads
Beets & Sweets
Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chèvre and a local honey drizzle
Hash Purples
Shredded local beet and carrot patties, fried and served as a pair with a side of housemade ranch
Skinny Fries
Fries served with your choice of condiment
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes served with your choice of condiment
Poutine
Fries topped with VT cheese curds and local gravy
Vegan Poutine
Fries topped with vegan vegetable gravy and vegan cheese
Poutine with Seoul
Fries, local kimchi, cheddar cheese curds, creamy Korean BBQ, and Hot Crispy Oil
Fried Cheese Curds
VT cheddar cheese curds breaded, fried, and served with a side of marinara sauce
Garden Salad
Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch
Side Garden Salad
Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch
Eat Your Greens
Organic mixed greens, VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette
Side Eat Your Greens
Organic mixed greens, VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette
Thai Salad
Organic mixed greens, braised local beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and sesame seeds tossed with a thai style dressing and cilantro
Soup Du Jour
A rotating selection of Joe's Kitchen of Screaming Ridge Farm's soup, served with a side oyster crackers
Sides
Side Ketchup
Side Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Side Jam
Side Honey
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Cilantro Lime Sour Cream
Side Pesto
Side Pesto Mayo
Side Vegan Pesto Mayo
Side Honey Mustard Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Maple Pesto Vinaigrette
Canned Beer and Cider
Zero Gravity Conehead
IPA, 5% abv, 16oz can
Alchemist Heady Topper
Double IPA, 8.0% abv, 16oz can
Alchemist Focal Banger
IPA, 7.0% abv, 16oz can
Narraganset
Lager, 5.0% abv, 16oz can
Citizen Cider Unified Press
Semi-Dry Cider, 5.2% abv, 16oz can
Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor
Semi-Dry Cider w/ Ginger, 5.2% abv, 16oz can