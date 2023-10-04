Popular Items

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$6.89

Fries served with your choice of condiment

Choco Nutty

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Chocolate hazelnut spread

Good Juju

Good Juju

$14.49

Housemade black bean burger, cheddar cheese, slaw, and chipotle mayo on a poppyseed bun served with fries or greens


Specials

Cowpoke Burger

$14.89Out of stock

A smashburger topped with melted VT cheddar, maple BBQ sauce & crispy fried onions on a seeded bun

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$12.78

Local tomatoes, fresh VT mozzarella, basil & balsamic vinegar

Brownies In Bed

$11.89

A warm brownie nestled in an orange sweet crepe, surrounded by whipped cream & topped with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce

Sweet Crepes

SugarShack

SugarShack

$6.49

Local maple sugar and melted butter with a side of VT maple syrup

Choco Nutty

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Chocolate hazelnut spread

Choco Monkey

Choco Monkey

$10.49

Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana

Lovemaker

Lovemaker

$11.89

Fresh strawberries and chocolate hazelnut spread

Heartbreaker

Heartbreaker

$12.29

Fresh strawberries, banana, and chocolate hazelnut spread

Hot Apple Crumble

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.89Out of stock

VT apple compote and toasted streusel served with a side of local ice cream

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$11.89Out of stock

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote, toasted streusel and local ice cream

PBB & Bee

PBB & Bee

$10.89

Creamy peanut butter and banana topped with a drizzle of VT honey

Savory Crepes

Popeye

Popeye

$8.89

Baby spinach and cheddar cheese

Lumberjack

Lumberjack

$12.29

Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese

Apples and Brie

Apples and Brie

$11.89

Local apples, creamy brie and VT blueberry compote

Veggie Monster

$12.49

Cheddar cheese, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil sunflower seed pesto

THE VEGAN

THE VEGAN

$12.89

Local seitan (contains gluten), vegan pesto, vegan cheese, spinach, roasted squash and caramelized onions served on a vegan/ gluten free buckwheat shell.

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$14.29

Roasted chicken, pesto, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$14.49

Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, housemade ranch and cheddar cheese

Johnny Crepe

Johnny Crepe

$14.89

VT maple BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese in a cornmeal crepe. Served with a side of BBQ sauce

The K-Pop

The K-Pop

$14.89

VT braised beef, local kimchi, and creamy Korean style BBQ sauce in a scallion crepe with a side of cilantro soy dipping sauce

Buns and Breads

Your choice of chicken or seitan, cheddar cheese, black bean mix, and slaw rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

SP Smash Burger

$14.29

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, maple onion jam, pickles, and our SP sauce on a poppyseed bun served with fries or greens

Good Juju

Good Juju

$14.49

Housemade black bean burger, cheddar cheese, slaw, and chipotle mayo on a poppyseed bun served with fries or greens

All Day Burrito

All Day Burrito

$14.89

Black bean medley, Cabot cheddar, slaw, and your choice of roasted chicken, house made seitan, or pulled pork rolled in a scallion crepe and served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

Kids

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.49

Melted cheddar cheese

Green Mountain Crepe

Green Mountain Crepe

$8.29

Local apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.29

Chicken tenders with fries and dipping sauce

Kid's Burger

$10.89

Your choice of beef or black bean burger with a side of fries. Add cheese for $1.29

Breakfast All Day

Blueberry Frumple Cake

Blueberry Frumple Cake

$7.29

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote

Breakfast Sammy

Breakfast Sammy

$10.89

Egg, cheddar cheese and pesto mayo on a poppyseed bun with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or spinach, served with a side of homefries

Early Riser

Early Riser

$8.89

Two eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe

Breakfast Monster

Breakfast Monster

$13.29

Egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted squash and basil sunflower seed pesto in a crepe

Noah's Ark

Noah's Ark

$13.89

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes with a side of VT maple syrup. Sub homefries for frumple cakes for $1.49

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.49

VT black bean medley, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese rolled in a scallion crepe. Served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

Deja Vu

$13.49

Crumbled breakfast sausage, egg, VT apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe. Served with a side of local maple syrup

Side Homefries

Side Homefries

$6.49

Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Sausage (Pork)

$4.49

Side Sausage (Chicken)

$4.49

Side Eggs

$4.49

Side Toast

$4.49

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Sides & Salads

*** Disclaimer. Fried food may not travel perfectly to-go!***
Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$6.29

Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chèvre and a local honey drizzle

Hash Purples

Hash Purples

$6.89

Shredded local beet and carrot patties, fried and served as a pair with a side of housemade ranch

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$6.89

Fries served with your choice of condiment

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.29

Sweet potatoes served with your choice of condiment

Poutine

Poutine

$12.49

Fries topped with VT cheese curds and local gravy

Vegan Poutine

Vegan Poutine

$12.89

Fries topped with vegan vegetable gravy and vegan cheese

Poutine with Seoul

$12.89

Fries, local kimchi, cheddar cheese curds, creamy Korean BBQ, and Hot Crispy Oil

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.89Out of stock

VT cheddar cheese curds breaded, fried, and served with a side of marinara sauce

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.29

Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch

Side Garden Salad

$5.89

Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch

Eat Your Greens

Eat Your Greens

$12.49

Organic mixed greens, VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Side Eat Your Greens

$5.89

Organic mixed greens, VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$12.89Out of stock

Organic mixed greens, braised local beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and sesame seeds tossed with a thai style dressing and cilantro

Soup Du Jour

$7.49Out of stock

A rotating selection of Joe's Kitchen of Screaming Ridge Farm's soup, served with a side oyster crackers

Sides

Side Ketchup

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

$2.25

Side Jam

$2.10

Side Honey

$1.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$0.65

Side Pesto

$1.65

Side Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Side Vegan Pesto Mayo

$0.85

Side Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Maple Pesto Vinaigrette

$0.65

Canned Beer and Cider

***Vermont state law will not permit us to sell alcohol without food. Please call us with any questions about this policy.***

Zero Gravity Conehead

$7.00

IPA, 5% abv, 16oz can

Alchemist Heady Topper

$9.00

Double IPA, 8.0% abv, 16oz can

Alchemist Focal Banger

$9.00

IPA, 7.0% abv, 16oz can

Narraganset

$4.00

Lager, 5.0% abv, 16oz can

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$9.00

Semi-Dry Cider, 5.2% abv, 16oz can

Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor

$9.00

Semi-Dry Cider w/ Ginger, 5.2% abv, 16oz can

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Rookies Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Milk

$2.25

Club Soda

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Red-eye

$5.50

Hot Drinks

To Go Coffee

$2.75+

Tea

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Red Eye

$5.50

Steamed Cider

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.25

London Fog

$5.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Maple Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Espresso Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Vegan Vanilla Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Vegan Maple Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Milkshake

$6.89Out of stock

Bottled and Canned N/A Beverages

Yerba Revel Berry

$5.00

Yerba Bluephoria

$5.00

Yerba Enlightenmint

$5.00

Bitter Bubble Blood Orange & Chamomile

$3.50

Bitter Bubble Rhubarb & Hibiscus

$3.50

CBD Upstate Elevator Ginger Lime

$5.00

CBD Upstate Elevator Black Cherry

$5.00

Polar Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Polar Grapefruit

$3.00

Polar Black Cherry

$3.00