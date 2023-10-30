SkinnyFATS DTC
Shareables
#LiveHealthy - Cauliflower w/ buffalo sauce, garlic, pico, and cilantro lime yo | Gluten-free & Vegetarian | **Allergens: cow's milk
#LiveHealthy - Ahi poke, cucumber boat, asian slaw, almonds, SF yo, avocado Allergens - Dairy, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Fin Fish, Soy, Sesame *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, soy
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, soy
Ahi Poke Salad w/mangos, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, spicy Aioli over fried wonton chips. ***Allergens - Wheat, Dairy, Sesame, Soy, Egg, Fin Fish *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Salads
#LiveHealthy - Grilled Chicken, arugula, tomato, cucumber, onion, capers, parsley, caper lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze **Allergens- wheat, soy
#LiveHealthy - spinach salad, cherry tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic. Gluten-sensitive | Shown with optional Steak **Allergens: cow's milk Photo w/ Steak **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, soy, egg
#LiveHealthy - romaine, baby kale, croutons, VG parm, VG caesar **Allergens - Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts, Peanuts
Things in Bowls
#LiveHealthy - Slow roasted sweet potato, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins. **Plant-based (VG), gluten-sensitive, spicy.
#LiveHealthy - grilled chicken, agave BBQ, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk
#LiveHealthy - grilled chicken, mango basil sauce, Hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk
#LiveHappy - grilled chicken, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, cilantro yo. Spicy. **Allergens: Cow’s Milk
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki Steak*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice **Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
#Happy - 3 Jumbo Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce **Allergens - Wheat, Cow's Milk, Egg, Soy
Between The Buns
#LiveHappy - beyond burger patty, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Potato Bun
#LiveHealthy - Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, and spinach w/ SF yogurt on 9-grain toast **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, sesame
#LiveHealthy - black bean patty, spinach, onion, tomato, avocado and spicy hummus on a wheat bun **Allergens: wheat, sesame
#LiveHealthy - Avocado, 9 grain toast, pesto, feta cheese, roasted tomato, sunny side egg* | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, tree nuts, sesame
#LiveHealthy - Portabello cap, pepper marmalade, spinach, tomato, avocado, hadoken sauce (horseradish Yo), wheat bun **Allergens - Wheat, Cow's Milk
#LiveHealthy - Seared teriyaki ahi*, slaw mix, & tomato on sesame crusted 9 grain toast | **Allergens: wheat, soy, seafood, sesame
#LiveHappy Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
#LiveHealthy - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap | **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat
#LiveHappy - 6oz beef patty, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Potato Bun **Base Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
#LiveHappy - Two-3oz beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
#LiveHappy - 6oz beef patty, pickled onions, candied jalapeño, pepper jack and American cheese, SF catch up, Potato Bun ***Allergens: Cow’s Milk, Wheat Photo w/ Smashed Patty
6oz burger patty, pepper marmalade, spicy slaw, pepper jack & fried egg* on a Hawaiian roll **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
#LiveHappy - Steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
#LiveHappy - breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion & lemon herb aioli on a potato bun **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, soy
#LiveHappy - Crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, Hawaiian bun **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
#LiveHappy - shaved steak, fried jalapeño, avo pico & jalapeño ranch, on cajun garlic potato bun. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, egg, soy
#LiveHappy - Garlic toasted hoagie, breaded chicken, provolone, parmesan cheese, spicy marinara sauce, Pesto Aioli & basil. **Allergens: Wheat, Cow’s Milk, Soy, Egg
Tacos
#LiveHealthy - Steak, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
#LiveHealthy - Seared ahi, asian slaw, mango-pico, & spicy yo in a wheat tortilla. **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, Fin Fish, sesame
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, soy, shellfish
Can't decided? Try our mix and match option!
#LiveHappy - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, egg, soy
Sides
#LiveHappy - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Drinks and Juices
Zerts
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels. **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Kids Menu
Sourdough toast w/melted cheddar cheese and fries. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Cheese quesadilla w/cheese sauce for dipping Includes seasonal juice box **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
1 fried 3oz chicken tender w/fries **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, soy
3oz Smashed burger on Hawaiian bun w/fries **Allergens: wheat